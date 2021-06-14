Whanganui Happenings

There is a display, "Knit & Be Calm" at Bulls Museum, 81 High St. Photo / Getty Images

There is a display, "Knit & Be Calm" at Bulls Museum, 81 High St. Photo / Getty Images

■ TUI MOTU GROUP

What: With Liz Hickey rsj

When: Wednesday, June 16, 4.30-5.45pm

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au

■ WANGANUI COMMUNITY CHOIR

What: 30th Anniversary Concert. Meet the new musical director, Caleb Arthur and Shontae Arthur, the new pianist. Enjoy music from "Les Miserables"; "The Greatest Showman" and fun songs and popular favourites such as "Bridge Over Trouble Water". Also featuring guest artists.

When: Saturday, June 19, 2pm, followed by afternoon tea.

Where: Central Baptist Church, cnr Dublin & Wicksteed streets.

Details: Tickets from choir members, at the door or phone Edwyna 344 7974 / 027 360 1335. Adults $20; Seniors $15; Students $10; Children under 12 free.

■ WANGANUI MUSIC SOCIETY

What: Vocal & Instrumental recital.

When: Sunday, June 20, 2pm. Afternoon tea to follow, all welcome.

Where: St Paul's Hall, Cooks St.

Details: $5 entry at the door for non-members.

■ COMMUNITY LITURGY

What: Māori New Year.

When: Sunday, June 20, 4-5pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

■ WHANGANUI FILM SOCIETY

What: Mauri. Merata Mita • New Zealand • 1988. The first narrative feature written and directed by a Māori woman follows a prison escapee (Anzac Wallace) who hides out in an isolated East Coast community in the 1950s. In English and Maori with English subtitles.

When: Monday, June 21, 7pm.

Where: Davis Theatre, Whanganui Regional Museum, Watt St.

Details: Members only. Membership can be bought at the door starting from a three-film sampler for $30, or go to www.nzfilmsociety.org.nz/whanganui.html for other membership options.

■ WANGANUI MODEL RAILWAY AND ENGINEERING SOCIETY

What: Open day.

When: Saturday, June 26, 1-4pm.

Where: Club rooms, 70a Alma Rd.

Details: Gold coin entry.

■ WHAT GIVES ENERGY AND PURPOSE TO YOUR LIFE?

What: With Cullinane College Students.

When: Thursday, July 1, 7-9pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: Koha. To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au

■ THEOSOPHY WHANGANUI

What: 1 day seminar with sessions 'Value and approach to studying Theosophy', 'The Three fundamental propositions and focusing on the third in more depth', 'Cycles and Reincarnation' with discussion. Plus local presentation by John Vorstemans and Renee Sell (National president and vice president) — 'An introduction to exploring key Theosophical ideas and how to approach Theosophy' — (suited for member/friends).

When: Sunday, July 4, 9am-4pm.

Where: Community Arts Centre, 19 Taupo Quay, back river entrance in Awa room.

Details: Free. Enquiries to theosophywhanganui@gmail.com or txt 0212123819

■ THEOSOPHY WHANGANUI

What: Monthly presentation — 'Grief', an informal facilitated discussion.

When: Sunday, July 11, 2pm.

Where: Community Arts Centre, 19 Taupo Quay, back river entrance in Awa room.

Details: Free. Enquiries to theosophywhanganui@gmail.com or txt 0212123819

■ TAI CHI for HEALTH

What: a modified form of tai chi taught specifically for health. Suitable all ages and fitness.

When: New Beginners classes start Tues July 20 at 5.30pm and/or Thurs July 22 at 8.45am.

Where: Trinity Methodist Church, Wicksteed St

Details: 1 session/wk $5, 2+ sessions per week $3 per session Inquiries: Miriam 345 1395, 022 658 6311 or kevin.miriamas@gmail.com

ON NOW

■ A GALLERY AND GALLERY85

What: A Gallery — Bonnie Wroe & Margaret Silverwood — The Coloured Pencil.

In Gallery 85 — Lynn Hurst — Atomic Vanitas. Lynn Hurst's inclusion of imagery of Bikini Atoll and Mururoa nuclear testing clouds anticipates an anniversary or remembrance of sorts. This July it will be 75 years since the US started atomic testing in the Pacific.

When: Saturday and Sunday 9am to 3pm. Wednesday and Thursday 9am to 3pm, Friday 9am to 6pm, also by appointment, and when the flags are out.

Where: 85 Glasgow Street Art Centre.

Details: Entry Free. Inquiries to 027 629 2545

■ SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Let's Face It: Portraits from the Collection. This exhibition features a range of portraits from the Sarjeant's permanent collection in a variety of media — paintings, photography and sculpture and in this diverse mix there are connections between them, linking subjects and styles across time.

When: Till August 8.

Where: Sarjeant On The Quay, 38 Taupo Quay

■ SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Collection Focus: Ralph Hotere. Collection Focus of the works of Ralph Hotere (August 11 1931 — February 24 2013, Te Aupouri and Te Rarawa) from the Sarjeant Gallery collection.

When: Till August 15.

Where: Sarjeant On The Quay, 38 Taupo Quay

■ KNITTING DISPLAY

What: "Knit & Be Calm". The display covers how knitting has regained a resurgence and is therapeutic. Also covers knitting for charity.

When: 10am-3pm daily.

Where: Bulls Museum, 81 High St.

■ SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Julia Morison Head[Case]. An installation of seven hexagonal rooms and 100 ceramic heads, each distinctly different from the next, by one of Aotearoa New Zealand's most inventive artists.

When: Till August 22.

Where: Sarjeant On The Quay, 38 Taupo Quay

■ SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Tender Brick: The Material Epiphanies of Peter Hawkesby.

When: Till September 12.

Where: The Sarjeant's Object Gallery, above the iSite, 31 Taupo Quay.

REGULAR

■ YOGA AND PILATES WITH EDDY

Wednesday: 6am Move! 9.30am Classic Pilates, 7pm Vinyasa Flow.

Thursday: 6am Move! 9.30am Vinyasa Flow, 7pm Classic Pilates.

Friday: 9.30am Yoga Slow.

Saturday: 9.30am Classic Pilates, 1pm Vinyasa Flow, 4pm Restorative Yoga.

Sunday: 9.30am Vinyasa Flow, 1pm Classic Pilates, 4pm Yin Yoga.

Where: 54A Moana St.

Details: Just turn up or check Yoga with Eddy Facebook page

■ YOGA CLASSES

What: Yoga in a warm, carpeted room with friendly people. Beginners and drop-ins welcome.

When: Mondays and Wednesdays from 5.30pm-6.45pm.

Where: Quaker Meeting House, 256 Wicksteed St.

Details: $10 per class. Contact: Kathy — email kgreensides@hotmail.com

■ YOGA FOR MEN

What: Ongoing classes for men developed and taught by experienced male teacher. Beginners welcome.

When: Wednesdays, 6-7.15pm.

Where: Harrison St Community Hall.

Details: 022 622 1711, Facebook Inner Light Yoga.

■ BEYOND MINDFULNESS

What: Meditation in the tradition of the Dalai Lama.

When: 7pm Tuesdays. Entry by koha.

Where: Chang Chup Ling Tibetan Buddhist Centre, 7 Waitote St, Castlecliff.

■ CAMERA CLUB

When: 2nd and 4th Wednesdays of the month. 7pm meet and greet, 7.30 meeting. Visitors welcome.

Where: Clubrooms, 2 Handley St, Gonville.

■ COMMUNITY DRUMMING WHANGANUI

What: Fun drumming, suitable for everyone.

When: Every Thursday, 6.30pm.

Where: Arts Society Hall, Trafalgar Place (off Ridgway St).

Details: $5 per visit, plus gold coin for drum use. Contact Tracy on 022 682 0136 or find us on facebook.

■ COTTON ON QUILTERS

What: Quilting, patchwork and stitching in fun and friendship. Bring your lunch. The first meeting is free.

Where: Masonic Hall, Corner Dublin and Keith sts.

When: First Saturday in the month (except January) at 10.30am.

Contacts: Veronica Davidson 06 3484002 or 027 280 7882 and Lesley McFarlane 06 3448477 or 021 174 3045.

■ DAILY MINDFUL LIVING

What: Practising being fully in the present moment. Stopping. Resting. Calming. The body & mind together here & now. Thich Nhat Hanh's tradition: www.plumvillage.org

When: Thursdays 5.30-7pm

Contact: Clare 021 0622 120

■ DANCING BUDDHA MEDITATION

What: Inspiring, expressive music and movement to completely relax, followed by 20 minutes' silence, lying down or sitting.

When: Saturdays, 4-5pm.

Where: Harrison St Community Hall.

Details: Facebook Inner Light Yoga, ph 022 622 1711. $5 or koha.

■ EUCHRE AND HOUSE

When: Every Tuesday afternoon from 1pm. Afternoon tea supplied, all welcome.

Where: Gonville Castlecliff Bowling Club, Caius Ave.

Details: Janice 345 6286

■ FLORAL ART

What: Wanganui Floral Art Group.

When: 1st Tuesday of the month.

Where: Riverside Christian Church Hall, Mathieson St.

Details: Shirley 927 6713 or 027 2368046.

■ HAKEKE ST COMMUNITY CENTRE AND LIBRARY EVENTS

Monday: 10am — Kids' Storytime; 10am-1pm (downstairs) Art Group; 11am — Book Explorers' Club (last Monday of the Month).

Tuesday: 9.30am — Mahjong and Cards; 1-2pm — Exercise class; 10am-midday — Senior Net Tech Talks (every 2nd Tuesday).

Wednesday: 9.30am — Eastside Craft Group.

Thursday: 10.30-11.30am — Creative Writing Group; 3-4pm — Gentle Yoga with Inner Light.

Friday: 12.30pm — Silly Story Sing-A-Long; 11am-2pm — Mums and Bubs Group.

■ KOWHAINUI DAY PROGRAMME

What: Programme for elders to socialise and participate in activities.

When: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9.30am-3pm. Morning tea, lunch and afternoon tea provided

Where: Kowhainui Home, 88 Virginia Rd, Otamatea (participants can be picked up and taken home)

Details: Please call 06 349 1400 or visit www.enlivencentral.org.nz

■ LYRIC SINGERS

What: Mixed voice choir

When: Thursdays 7.30-9.15pm (Rehearsals)

Where: St Andrew's Church Hall, Glasgow St

Details: New members welcome. Phone Joanna Love (06 345 9073).

■ MISSION WITHOUT BORDERS

What: Operation Cover Up, the knitting arm of Mission Without Borders, knitting for needy folk overseas.

When: Last Monday of month, 1.30pm.

Where: Salvation Army Church, 4 Indus St.

Inquiries: Kathrene 344 3398.

■ PETRE 60s UP

What: Speakers and/or entertainment. Activities include meals out, games afternoons, occasional trips.

When: Third Wednesday of every month, 2pm.

Where: St Andrews Church Hall, Glasgow St.

Details: Come and join a friendly group. Enquiries Jean 345 7187 or Jenny 348 2409.

■ RIVER CITY ARTISTS

What: From beginners to established artists. New members welcome.

When: Every Thursday, 9.30am-3.30pm.

Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St.

Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 4599448, Lynne 021 2055991.

■ SLIMMERS SUPPORT GROUP

What: Lose weight and keep it off.

When: Tuesdays, 5pm.

Cost: $10 to join; $2 weekly.

Enquiries: Ngaire 347 1613.

■ TRADITIONAL YOGA

What: All levels welcome to this breath-based, heart-centred style.

When: Monday, Thursday, Saturday 9am. Tuesday 6pm. Meditation Friday 6pm.

Where: Harrison St Community Hall, cnr Harrison and Liverpool sts.

Details: Inner Light Yoga 022 6221711 and on Facebook

■ WHANGANUI GUIDED WALKING TOURS

What: Learn about Whanganui's history through its buildings, monuments, people and stories.

When: By appointment. Ring the i-Site for a booking 349 0508.

Details: $10 per person.

■ WHANGANUI RIVER MARKETS

What: This large riverside event includes both the River Traders and Farmers Markets

When: 8.30am -1pm every Saturday all year round.

Where: Downtown Whanganui Riverbank

■ WOMEN'S CHRISTIAN WIDOWS FELLOWSHIP

What: Meets in a different cafe every week for encouragement, support and laughter.

Details: Jill 021 1152243