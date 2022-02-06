Whanganui Happenings

A sweetie bag by Whanganui textile artist Trish Flutey, one of her Bags of Sweet Diversity, opening at the 85 Glasgow Street Arts Centre this Friday.

LA FIESTA!

What: A diverse range of events, shows, exhibitions and activities celebrating women in our community. For full details, pick up a Festival Guide from various places around town, including the i-Site, Paige's Book Gallery, the libraries, and a host of other downtown locations including the Women's Network. Or, you can download a virtual copy from the festival website at: https://lafiestanz.com

When: Starts on Friday and continues until March 13.

ART FIX

What: Join Greg Donson as he discusses the group exhibition 'FINDERS' which features artists utilising found materials, including work by Kirsty Lillico, Monique Lacey, Simon Ogden, Paul Cullen, Finn Ferrier and Wesley John Fourie.

When: Thursday, February 10, 2-3pm.

Where: Object Gallery at i-SITE, 38 Taupo Quay.

Details: Free — bookings essential — vaccine pass required. Enquiries — 06 349 0506.

WOMEN OF VALUE

What: A directed retreat. We are not often in a space of 'being'- just me. Today is a time for being in that space, an opportunity to focus on being loved by God and responding to that love. With Grace Shaw

When: Saturday, February 12, 9.30am-2pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: $20. Please bring your lunch & vaccine pass. To register please call Pam on 345 5047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au

COMMUNITY LITURGY

What: Gifting Waters

When: Sunday, February 13, 4-5pm

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: Vaccine pass required.

TUI MOTU GROUP

What: With Liz Hickey rsj

When: Wednesday, February 16, 4-5.15pm

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: Please bring your vaccine pass. To register please call Pam on 345 5047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au

SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING — BEGINNERS COURSE FOR ADULTS

What: Introduction to dancing, with warm-up and basic steps/formations. Bring soft-soled shoes and bottled water, wear cool, loose-fitting clothing. A fun way to exercise.

When: Beginning Monday, February 21 from 8-9pm for 8 weeks, including a social dance on the final night.

Where: Carlton School Hall, Carlton Avenue, Wanganui.

Details: $50 for 8-week course. Vaccine pass required. Contact: glendarroch@dancescottish.org.nz or Tel: 344 1336

● ON NOW

■ Per Whanganui District Council guidelines and to help ensure a healthy and safe environment for our visitors and staff, the Sarjeant Gallery requires all visitors and contractors to present a valid Covid-19 My Vaccine Pass before scanning in and entering 38 Taupo Quay.

Face coverings continue to be mandatory when visiting the Gallery.

A GALLERY & GALLERY 85

What: In A Gallery — Trish Flutey — Bags of Sweet Diversity & La Fiesta — Wonder Women 2020. In Gallery 85 — Teresa Goodin — solo.

When: Wednesday & Thursday 9.30am-3pm, Friday 9.30am-7pm, Saturday & Sunday 9.30am-4pm. Also by appointment, and anytime when the flags are out. Viewing anytime online at agallery.nz

Where: 85 Glasgow St Art Centre.

Please note, Vaccine Passports are required for entry to the 85 Glasgow St Art Centre complex. This includes the galleries, café and common areas.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Finders: A group exhibition featuring artists using found materials.

When: Until February 20, 2022

Where: The Object Gallery at i-Site, 31 Taupo Quay

Details: Free. Enquiries 06 349 0506

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Genuine Article. Annie Mackenzie's post-Tylee Residency exhibition, featuring intricate new woven works inspired by the paintings of Edith Collier and Joanna Margaret Paul, and the Whanganui Woollen Mills.

When: February 12—May 22

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay

Details: Free. Enquiries: 06 349 0506

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: My Choice February 2022. Each month a member of our community is invited to browse our online collection and select six of their favourite artworks. Each My Choice selection, together with personal responses to the works, will be available to view on the Sarjeant Gallery website for one month at a time. The February 2022 My Choice has been selected by Sarjeant Gallery Administrative Assistant Hannah Houshangi and is available to view until February 28.

SPACE STUDIO AND GALLERY

What: Gallery 1: Out of a Rabbit Hole — Leonie Sharp. Gallery 2: Collecting Castles — Oliver Morse. Pop-Up Gallery: Virtual Awa — Cecelia Kumeroa.

When: Until February 12. Weds-Saturday 10am-2pm, Friday late nights 4-6pm, or view any day, any time, online!

Where: Space Studio & Gallery, 18 Saint Hill St Whanganui.

WHANGANUI COMMUNITY ARTS CENTRE

What: Crush — Recent works by Tia Ranginui, Michael Haggie and Paul Rayner.

When: Wednesday-Friday 10am-3pm, Saturday 10am-2pm, until February 24.

Where: 19 Taupo Quay.

● REGULAR

■ All events are subject to Covid-19 restrictions. Keep an eye on "traffic light" requirements. Some clubs may prefer not to meet, so please check before attending.

WHANGANUI MALE CHOIR

What: Male voice choir singing (songs from yesteryear and today) and comradeship.

When: Tuesdays 7-9pm (rehearsals)

Where: Whanganui East Baptist Church hall, 54 Nixon St, Whanganui East

Contact: Calvyn 021 663 587

WANGANUI GARDEN CLUB

What: More than 80 members and growing.

When: Last Wednesday of the month at 7.30pm.

Where: Dempsey & Forrest function room, Guyton St.

Details: Ring secretary Yvonne 027 944 2166

WHANGANUI CITY MARKET COMMUNITY FAIR

What: Collectables, Antiques, Retro, Vintage, Fashion, Pottery, Glass, Crafts, Art, Hot Food, Baking, Plants, Produce, Car Boot, and More.

When: Every Saturday, 8.30am to evening.

Where: 40 St Hill St car park (vehicle & pedestrian access) and 39-41 Victoria Avenue (pedestrian access) behind the Bank of New South Wales building.

Details: Inquiries phone 021 943 799.

BEYOND MINDFULNESS

What: Meditation in the tradition of the Dalai Lama.

When: 7pm Tuesdays. Entry by koha.

Where: Chang Chup Ling Tibetan Buddhist Centre, 7 Waitote St, Castlecliff.

COMMUNITY DRUMMING WHANGANUI

What: Fun drumming, suitable for everyone.

When: Every Thursday, 6.30pm.

Where: Arts Society Hall, Trafalgar Place (off Ridgway St).

Details: $5 per visit, plus gold coin for drum use. Contact Tracy on 022 682 0136 or on Facebook.

COTTON ON QUILTERS

What: Quilting, patchwork and stitching in fun and friendship. Bring your lunch. The first meeting is free.

Where: Masonic Hall, Corner Dublin and Keith sts.

When: First Saturday in the month (except January) at 10.30am.

Contacts: Veronica Davidson 06 3484002 or 027 280 7882 and Lesley McFarlane 06 344 8477 or 021 174 3045.

MINDFUL LIVING

What: A foundation for engaged ethics & compassion. Calming, letting go — we wake up! We welcome you to practise in Thich Nhat Hanh's tradition: www.plumvillage.org

When: Thursdays 5.30-7pm

Contact: Clare 021 0622 120

WHANGANUI RIVERBANK PARKRUN

What: A timed 5km community walk or run.

Where: Whanganui Riverbank, Opposite 282 Taupo Quay, Whanganui, 4501.

When: Every Saturday at 7.50am for an 8am start.

Details: Register once for life, visit www.parkrun.co.nz and bring your printed barcode to the event.

FLORAL ART

What: Wanganui Floral Art Group.

When: 1st Tuesday of the month.

Where: Riverside Christian Church Hall, Mathieson St.

Details: Shirley 927 6713 or 027 236 8046.

KOWHAINUI DAY PROGRAMME

What: Programme for elders to socialise and participate in activities.

When: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9.30am-3pm. Morning tea, lunch and afternoon tea provided.

Where: Kowhainui Home, 88 Virginia Rd, Otamatea (participants can be picked up and taken home).

Details: Please call 06 349 1400 or visit www.enlivencentral.org.nz

LYRIC SINGERS

What: Mixed voice choir.

When: Thursdays 7.30-9.15pm (rehearsals).

Where: St Andrew's Church Hall, Glasgow St.

Details: New members welcome.

MIDWEEK MEDITATION

What: A guided meditation to assist you to relax, unwind and recharge. Koha.

When: Wednesday lunchtime 12 to 12.30

Where: Wisdom Is Yours Wellbeing Centre, 200B Victoria Ave.

Details: Natasha or Kevin on 06 345 5002.

MISSION WITHOUT BORDERS

What: Operation Cover Up, the knitting arm of Mission Without Borders, knitting for needy folk overseas.

When: Last Monday of month, 1.30pm.

Where: Salvation Army Church, 4 Indus St.

Inquiries: Kathrene 344 3398.

PETRE 60s UP

What: Speakers and/or entertainment. Activities include meals out, games afternoons, occasional trips.

When: Third Wednesday of every month, 2pm.

Where: St Andrews Church Hall, Glasgow St.

Details: Come and join a friendly group. Enquiries Jean 345 7187 or Jenny 348 2409.

RIVER CITY ARTISTS

What: From beginners to established artists. New members welcome.

When: Every Thursday, 9.30am-3.30pm.

Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St.

Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 459 9448, Lynne 021 205 5991.

SATURDAY MEDITATION

What: A guided meditation to assist you to connect a part of you that is more at peace with oneself. Cost is a koha.

When: Saturday 10.30am to 11am.

Where: Wisdom Is Yours Wellbeing Centre, 200B Victoria Ave.

Details: Natasha or Kevin on 06 345 5002.

SLIMMERS SUPPORT GROUP

What: Lose weight and keep it off.

When: Tuesdays, 5pm.

Cost: $10 to join; $2 weekly.

Enquiries: Ngaire 347 1613.

THE OTHER ORCHESTRA

What: Drop in and make music using orchestral instruments.

When: Every Thursday, 9am-midday.

Where: Musicians Club, Drews Ave.

Details: kenchernoff76@gmail.com

TRADITIONAL YOGA

What: All levels welcome to this breath-based, heart-centred style.

When: Monday, Thursday, Saturday 9am. Tuesday 6pm. Meditation Friday 6pm.

Where: Harrison St Community Hall, cnr Harrison and Liverpool sts.

Details: Inner Light Yoga 022 622 1711 and on Facebook

WANGANUI BADMINTON

When: Monday evenings 7.30pm $8 per session timed games feather shuttles. Thursday morning 9am $6 per session timed games.

Details: Jude Hildreth — 021 215 7542; Kate Matthews — 027 776 6015.

WHANGANUI GUIDED WALKING TOURS

What: Learn about Whanganui's history through its buildings, monuments, people and stories.

When: Tours are on Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays at 10am and 2pm. Ring the i-Site for a booking 349 0508.

Where: Start from the i-Site.

Details: Tours take about two hours, $10 per person.

WHANGANUI RIVER MARKETS

What: This large riverside event includes both the River Traders and Farmers Markets

When: 8.30am-1pm every Saturday all year round.

Where: Downtown Whanganui Riverbank

WOMEN'S CHRISTIAN WIDOWS FELLOWSHIP

What: Meets in a different cafe every week for encouragement, support and laughter.

Details: Jill 021 115 2243

YOGA AND PILATES WITH EDDY

Monday: 9.30am Yoga Slow. 6pm Classic Pilates.

Wednesday: 6am Move! 9.30am Classic Pilates, 6pm Vinyasa Flow.

Friday: 6am Move! 9.30am Yoga Slow.

Saturday: 9.30am Classic Pilates, 4pm Restorative Yoga.

Sunday: 9.30am Vinyasa Flow, 4pm Yin Yoga.

Where: 54A Moana St.

Details: Just turn up or check Yoga with Eddy Facebook page

YOGA CLASSES

What: Yoga in a warm, carpeted room with friendly people. Beginners and drop-ins welcome.

When: Mondays and Wednesdays from 5.30pm-6.45pm.

Where: Quaker Meeting House, 256 Wicksteed St.

Details: $10 per class. Contact: Kathy — email kgreensides@hotmail.com

YOGA FOR MEN

What: Ongoing classes for men developed and taught by experienced male teacher. Beginners welcome.

When: Wednesdays, 6-7.15pm.

Where: Harrison St Community Hall.

Details: 022 622 1711, Facebook Inner Light Yoga.