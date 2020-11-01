Whanganui Happenings: What's on

The image is of a wearable piece of art by Dave Stewart - Anxiety. When not being worn as a brooch it can be displayed on the wall in its own handcrafted wooden box. It is one of several badge works by Dave being exhibited at 85 Glasgow St Art Centre. Photo / Supplied

ROYAL WHANGANUI OPERA HOUSE

What: Tina — Simply the Best.

When: Friday, November 6, 8pm.

Details: Adult $76.50, Group 6-9 $71.50, Group 10+ $66.50, Child to 12yrs $35.50.

WINDOW STARS WORKSHOP

What: A relaxing, pre-festive season morning of creativity and beauty. With Tracey Young.

When: Saturday, November 7, 10am-midday.

Cost: $10.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au.

ANNUAL PARISH FAIR

What: Whanganui Anglicans' Parish Fair and plant sale. Bouncy castle, cakes, craft, bottle collection, raffles, bric-a-brac, cream teas and more.

When: Saturday, November 7, 9am.

Where: All Saints, Whanganui East.

ROYAL WHANGANUI OPERA HOUSE

What: Bic Runga with special guests.

When: Saturday, November 7, 8pm.

Details: Tickets $55.

WANGANUI MUSIC SOCIETY CONCERT

What: Linden Loader, Lesley Graham & Roger Wilson present a programme of part-songs and traditional ballads.

When: Sunday, November 8, 3pm.

Where: St Paul's Hall.

Details: Tickets at the door, adults $20, seniors $15, Music Society members $10, school students $5. Refreshments to follow.

WHANGANUI FILM SOCIETY

What: Woman at War. Iceland's Benedikt Erlingsson (Of Horses and Men) winningly mixes absurdist comedy and tense thriller, with Halldóra Geirharðsdóttir as a fearless eco-warrior juggling environmental action and foster motherhood.

When: Monday, November 9, 7pm.

Where: Davis Theatre, Whanganui Regional Museum.

GREEN DRINKS

What: Look out on Facebook and Instagram for announcements on speaker and topic.

When: Tuesday, November 10, 5.30pm.

Where: Stellar Bar & Restaurant.

TAIZÉ PRAYER EVENING

When: Friday, November 13, 7-8pm. With Rita Cahill rsj.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

POST LOCKDOWN FAVOURITES

What: The Wanganui Community Choir along with Guest Artist Shelley Walls and featuring Emerging Whanganui artists presents Post Lockdown Favourites. Enjoy music from Queen, Adele, Ed Sheeran, Gilbert & Sullivan and more. Afternoon tea to follow.

When: Saturday, November 14, 2pm.

Where: Central Baptist Church, cnr Dublin and Wicksteed streets.

Details: Tickets at the door. Adults $20; seniors $15; students $10; Children under 12 Free.

NURTURING — SELF-CARE DAY

What: Enjoy and experience a day of self-care and nurturing your body, mind and soul. We indulge with a foot spa, self-massage, aromatherapy, tips to relax. Healing nutrition and more. Please bring a plate for a shared lunch.

When: Saturday, November 14, 10am-3pm, with Sandra Brunner.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: $20. To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au.

WANGANUI EAST SWIMMING CLUB

What: Special public meeting to decide the future of the club. All welcome.

When: Sunday, November 15, 2pm.

Where: Whanganui East School Hall.

CRAFT MARKET

What: Artful Christmas Bonanza! Barbecue, coffee cart, raffle and hand-made crafts.

When: Sunday, November 15, 10am-2pm.

Where: Marton Arts & Crafts Centre, corner of Signal and Grey streets.

Details: Interested staff holders email mvbiggles@hotmail.com or ph 027-221-977 after 6pm.

JIGSAW BIRTHDAY

What: 30th anniversary of Jigsaw Whanganui and publication of the organisation's history. Join Jigsaw and friends for afternoon tea and journey through their timeline as Homebuilders Inc, Parent Support Services, Family Support Services Whanganui Trust and Jigsaw Whanganui.

When: Friday, November 20, 1.30-4pm.

Where: Pioneer Room, Whanganui War Memorial Centre.

Details: RSVP for catering purposes to admin@jigsawwhanganui.org.nz by Friday, November 13.

ON NOW

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Together Alone: Works from the collection exploring human connections in a post-lockdown world.

When: Till November 8.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay.

Details: Free entry. Inquiries to 349 0506.

What: Andrea du Chatenier — Eigenleben.

When: Till November 8.

Where: Sarjeant On The Quay, 38 Taupo Quay, Whanganui

Details: Free entry. Inquiries to 349 0506.

What: Lighting the Fire: Whanganui Potters from the Sarjeant Collection.

When: Until November 22.

Where: The Sarjeant's Object Gallery above the i-Site, 31 Taupo Quay.

Details: Free entry. Inquiries to 349 0506.

What: Te Awa Reo. 14 artists respond to scientific research of an 8.75 metre core sample of sediment taken from the Atene Meander on the Whanganui River.

When: To February 14.

Where: The Sarjeant's Object Gallery above the i-Site, 31 Taupo Quay.

Details: Free entry. Inquiries to 06 349 0506.

A GALLERY & GALLERY 85

What: In A Gallery and Gallery 85 — The Residencies: an exhibition of works by some of the artists who have participated in the artist-in-residence programme at the 85 Glasgow Street Art Centre since its inception in May 2018. In The Corridor — Stock works.

When: Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday 9am to 3pm, Friday 9am to 8pm. Other days by appointment, and any time when the flags are out.

Where: 85 Glasgow St.

Details: Free entry. Inquiries to 027 629 2545.

REGULAR

CAMERA CLUB

When: 2nd and 4th Wednesdays of the month. 7pm meet and greet, 7.30pm meeting. Visitors welcome.

Where: Clubrooms, 2 Handley St, Gonville.

COMMUNITY DRUMMING WHANGANUI

What: Fun drumming, suitable for beginners.

When: Every Thursday, 6.30pm.

Where: Arts Society Hall, Trafalgar Pl (off Ridgway St).

Details: $5 per visit, plus gold coin for drum use. Contact Jacqueline on 021 135 9948 or find us on Facebook.

FLORAL ART

What: Wanganui Floral Art Group.

When: Group meets 1st Tuesday of the month.

Where: Riverside Christian Church Hall, Mathieson St.

Details: Shirley 927 6713 or 027 2368046.

LYRIC SINGERS

What: Mixed voice choir.

When: Thursdays 7.30-9.15pm (Rehearsals)

Where: St Andrew's Church Hall, Glasgow St.

Details: New members welcome. For information, phone Joanna Love (06 345 9073).

MINDFULNESS PRACTICE IN DAILY LIFE

What: Being fully in the present moment calms the body & mind. Thich Nhat Hanh's tradition: www.plumvillage.org.

When: Thursdays, 5.30-7pm.

Details: Clare 021 0622 120.

MISSION WITHOUT BORDERS

What: Operation Cover Up, the knitting arm of Mission Without Borders, knitting for needy folk overseas.

When: Last Monday of month, 1.30pm.

Where: Salvation Army Church, 4 Indus St.

Inquiries: Kathrene 344 3398.

PETRE 60s UP

What: Speakers and/or entertainment. Other activities include meals out, games afternoons, occasional trips.

When: Third Wednesday of every month, 2pm.

Where: St Andrews Church Hall, Glasgow St.

Details: Come along and join a friendly group. Inquiries Jean 345 7187 or Jenny 348 2409.

RIVER CITY ARTISTS

What: From beginners to established artists. New members welcome.

When: Every Thursday, 9.30am-4pm.

Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St.

Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 4599448, Richard 343 5636.

SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING — ADULTS

What: Glendarroch Scottish Country Dance Club classes for fun, friendship and fitness.

When: Mondays 8-10pm, Fridays at 7.30-10pm.

Where: Carlton School Hall, Carlton Ave.

Details: glendarroch@dancescottish.org.nz or phone 344 1336.

SLIMMERS SUPPORT GROUP

What: Lose weight and keep it off.

When: Tuesdays, 5pm.

Cost: $10 to join; $2 weekly.

Inquiries: Ngaire 347 1613.

TRADITIONAL YOGA

What: All levels welcome to this breath-based, heart-centred style. All equipment supplied.

When: Mondays 9-10am $10; Tuesdays 6-7.15pm $12; Saturdays 9-10.30am $12.

Where: Harrison St Community Hall, cnr Harrison and Liverpool streets.

Details: Martin 022 6221711.

WHANGANUI RIVER MARKETS

What: This large riverside event includes both the River Traders and Farmers Markets

When: 8.30am -1pm every Saturday all year round.

Where: Downtown Whanganui Riverbank.

WOMEN'S CHRISTIAN WIDOWS FELLOWSHIP

What: Meets in a different cafe every week for encouragement, support and laughter.

Details: Jill 021 1152243.

YOGA CLASSES

What: Yoga in a warm, carpeted room with friendly people. Beginners and drop-ins welcome.

When: Mondays and Wednesdays from 5.30pm-6.45pm.

Where: Quaker Meeting House, 256 Wicksteed St.

Cost: $10 per class.

Contact: Kathy — email kgreensides@hotmail.com.