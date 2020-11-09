Whanganui Happenings: What's on

Corliss Island is the destination for a Whanganui Tramping Club Twilight Walk on November 17. Photo / Paul Brooks

SARGEANT GALLERY

What: Artist Talk : Anne Noble. Whanganui born photographer Anne Noble is the new artist-in-residence at Tylee Cottage. She will give an illustrated talk discussing recent projects that explore human relationships to the natural world.

When: Wednesday, November 11 at 7.30pm.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay.

Details: Free, all welcome. Inquiries: 06 349 0506.

TAIZÉ PRAYER EVENING

When: Friday, November 13, 7-8pm. With Rita Cahill rsj.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

POST LOCKDOWN FAVOURITES

What: The Wanganui Community Choir along with guest artist Shelley Walls and featuring emerging Whanganui artists presents "Post Lockdown Favourites". Enjoy music from Queen, Adele, Ed Sheeran, Gilbert & Sullivan and more. Afternoon tea to follow.

When: Saturday, November 14, 2pm.

Where: Central Baptist Church, cnr Dublin and Wicksteed streets.

Details: Tickets at the door. Adults $20; Seniors $15; Students $10; Children under 12 Free.

7 DAYS LIVE TOUR

What: Dodging lockdowns, Jeremy Corbett, Dai Henwood and Paul Ego jump in a van and bring much-needed comedy to the nation.

When: Saturday, November 14, 7.30pm.

Where: Royal Whanganui Opera House.

Details: Adult $61.60, Group 10+ / Senior / Student $56.60.

NURTURING — SELF-CARE DAY

What: Enjoy and experience a day of self-care and nurturing your body, mind and soul. Foot spa, self-massage, aromatherapy, tips to relax. Healing nutrition and more. Bring a plate for a shared lunch.

When: Saturday, November 14, 10am-3pm, with Sandra Brunner.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: $20. To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au.

WANGANUI EAST SWIMMING CLUB

What: Special public meeting to decide the future of the club. All welcome.

When: Sunday, November 15, 2pm.

Where: Whanganui East School Hall.

PASCAL HARRIS PIANO RECITAL

What: Pascal returns to Whanganui as part of a tour promoting his new CD of Mozart Sonatas.

When: Sunday, November 15, 4pm.

Where: Prince Edward Auditorium, Whanganui Collegiate School.

Details: Adult $25, Senior/CMW Subscriber $20, Student $5.

LITURGY

What: Our Common Home.

When: Sunday, November 15, 4-5pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

CRAFT MARKET

What: Artful Christmas Bonanza! Barbecue, coffee cart, raffle and hand-made crafts.

When: Sunday, November 15, 10am-2pm.

Where: Marton Arts & Crafts Centre, corner of Signal and Grey streets.

Details: Interested staff holders email mvbiggles@hotmail.com or ph 027-221-977 after 6pm.

WANGANUI TRAMPING CLUB

What: Twilight Walk Programme 2020. After a few years of rest, Tuesday twilight public walks returned successfully last November/December. The revival will continue this year. All walks begin at 6pm and will be about two hours. There is no need to register, just turn up at the start point. The programme is scheduled as follows

When and Where: November 17: Dave has picked a low tide to lead a group over to Corliss Island. Be prepared to get wet feet. Park in Landguard Bluff Rd.

TE MOANA GLOW SHOW

What: Illuminate kids' hearts and minds with this magical giant-scale glow-in-the-dark puppet show! Go under the sea with a courageous Kina on her journey of discovery across the Pacific Ocean to Aotearoa.

When: Wednesday, November 18, 10am.

Where: Royal Whanganui Opera House.

Details: Tickets $11.50.

ARTHRITIS WHANGANUI EVENING SUPPORT GROUP

What: Quarterly evening meeting. The purpose of this group is to offer evening support to those affected by arthritis. The speaker is Leo Brown, a podiatrist, and he will be talking on the care of feet.

When: Wednesday, November 18, 7.30pm. Please buy your own coffee/refreshments/food on arrival with the speaker starting around 8pm.

Where: The Barracks Bar – 170 St Hill St. [PLEASE NOTE CHANGE OF VENUE.]

Details: All welcome. Register your interest by phoning David Orr 06 3450428 or 02102601319.

TUI MOTU GROUP

What: Tui Motu, an Independent Catholic Magazine, will challenge us to look with fresh eyes at social, ecological and spiritual values. Contribute to the discussion — inter-church and inter-faith dialogue is welcomed.

When: Wednesday, November 18, 4.30-6pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: To register call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au.

JIGSAW BIRTHDAY

What: 30th anniversary of Jigsaw Whanganui and publication of the organisation's history. Join Jigsaw and friends for afternoon tea and journey through their timeline as Homebuilders Inc, Parent Support Services, Family Support Services Whanganui Trust and Jigsaw Whanganui.

When: Friday, November 20, 1.30-4pm.

Where: Pioneer Room, Whanganui War Memorial Centre.

Details: RSVP to admin@jigsawwhanganui.org.nz by Friday, November 13.

CREATIVE CARD MAKING

What: Suitable for beginners and regular crafters alike. With Julia Martin. $10.

When: Saturday, November 21, 10am-12.30pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au.

WHANGANUI POULTRY CLUB

What: Speaker Bob Middlemiss on how to breed poultry and choose the best.

When: Saturday, November 21, 12-12.30pm cuppa and sales tables, followed by speaker at 12.30.

Where: Mathieson St hall.

ADVENT REFLECTION

When: Saturday, November 28, 10am-3pm. With Jill McLoughlin rsj. $20.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au.

ON NOW

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Lighting the Fire: Whanganui Potters from the Sarjeant Collection.

When: Until November 22.

Where: The Sarjeant's Object Gallery above the i-Site, 31 Taupo Quay.

Details: Free entry. Enquiries to 349 0506.

What: Te Awa Reo. 14 artists respond to scientific research of an 8.75 metre core sample of sediment taken from the Atene Meander on the Whanganui River.

When: To February 14.

Where: The Sarjeant's Object Gallery above the i-Site, 31 Taupo Quay.

Details: Free entry. Inquiries to 06 349 0506.

A GALLERY & GALLERY 85

What: In A Gallery and Gallery 85 — The Residencies: an exhibition of works by some of the artists who have participated in the artist-in-residence programme at the 85 Glasgow Street Art Centre since its inception in May 2018. Finiishes this Saturday. In The Corridor — Stock works.

When: Wednesday, Thursday & Saturday 9am to 3pm, Friday 9am to 8pm. Other days by appointment, and any time when the flags are out.

Where: 85 Glasgow St.

Details: Free entry. Inquiries to 027 629 2545.

REGULAR

CAMERA CLUB

When: 2nd and 4th Wednesdays of the month. 7pm meet and greet, 7.30pm meeting. Visitors welcome.

Where: Clubrooms, 2 Handley St, Gonville.

COMMUNITY DRUMMING WHANGANUI

What: Fun drumming, suitable for beginners.

When: Every Thursday, 6.30pm.

Where: Arts Society Hall, Trafalgar Pl (off Ridgway St).

Details: $5 per visit, plus gold coin for drum use. Contact Jacqueline on 021 135 9948 or find us on Facebook.

LYRIC SINGERS

What: Mixed voice choir.

When: Thursdays 7.30-9.15pm (Rehearsals).

Where: St Andrew's Church Hall, Glasgow St.

Details: New members welcome. For information, phone Joanna Love (06 345 9073).

MINDFULNESS PRACTICE IN DAILY LIFE

What: Being fully in the present moment calms the body and mind. Thich Nhat Hanh's tradition: www.plumvillage.org.

When: Thursdays, 5.30-7pm.

Details: Clare 021 0622 120.

MISSION WITHOUT BORDERS

What: Operation Cover Up, the knitting arm of Mission Without Borders, knitting for needy folk overseas.

When: Last Monday of month, 1.30pm.

Where: Salvation Army Church, 4 Indus St.

Inquiries: Kathrene 344 3398.

PETRE 60s UP

What: Speakers and/or entertainment. Other activities include meals out, games afternoons, occasional trips.

When: Third Wednesday of every month, 2pm.

Where: St Andrews Church Hall, Glasgow St.

Details: Come along and join a friendly group. Inquiries Jean 345 7187 or Jenny 348 2409.

RIVER CITY ARTISTS

What: From beginners to established artists. New members welcome.

When: Every Thursday, 9.30am-4pm.

Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St.

Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 4599448, Richard 343 5636.

SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING — ADULTS

What: Glendarroch Scottish Country Dance Club classes for fun, friendship and fitness.

When: Mondays 8-10pm, Fridays at 7.30-10pm.

Where: Carlton School Hall, Carlton Ave.

Details: glendarroch@dancescottish.org.nz or phone 344 1336.

SLIMMERS SUPPORT GROUP

What: Lose weight and keep it off.

When: Tuesdays, 5pm.

Cost: $10 to join; $2 weekly.

Inquiries: Ngaire 347 1613.

TRADITIONAL YOGA

What: All levels welcome to this breath-based, heart-centred style. All equipment supplied.

When: Mondays 9-10am $10; Tuesdays 6-7.15pm $12; Saturdays 9-10.30am $12.

Where: Harrison St Community Hall, cnr Harrison and Liverpool streets.

Details: Martin 022 6221711.

WHANGANUI RIVER MARKETS

What: This large riverside event includes both the River Traders and Farmers Markets.

When: 8.30am -1pm every Saturday all year round.

Where: Downtown Whanganui Riverbank.

WOMEN'S CHRISTIAN WIDOWS FELLOWSHIP

What: Meets in a different cafe every week for encouragement, support and laughter.

Details: Jill 021 1152243.

YOGA CLASSES

What: Yoga in a warm, carpeted room with friendly people. Beginners and drop-ins welcome.

When: Mondays and Wednesdays from 5.30pm-6.45pm.

Where: Quaker Meeting House, 256 Wicksteed St.

Cost: $10 per class.

Contact: Kathy — email kgreensides@hotmail.com.