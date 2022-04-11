A grouping of some of the drawings by Michael Haggie in Figures at the Foot of the Cross and other Drawings in his solo exhibition at the 85 Glasgow Street Arts Centre.

A grouping of some of the drawings by Michael Haggie in Figures at the Foot of the Cross and other Drawings in his solo exhibition at the 85 Glasgow Street Arts Centre.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Art Fix: Andrea Gardner's This is the Rabbit Hole. Join Greg Donson and Andrea Gardner as they walk through Andrea's Pattillo Project exhibition.

When: Thursday, April 14, 2-3pm.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay.

Details: Free – bookings required. 06 349 0506.

ESOL HOME TUTORS

What: Are you interested in other cultures and helping new migrants and are you keen to teach English as a volunteer tutor? English Language Partners Whanganui is running a free volunteer ESOL Home Tutor Training course.

When: Monday and Wednesday afternoons, beginning on Monday, May 2 from 1pm to 4pm, and running until June 1.

Details: Contact Jane on 027 2555 654 or 06 345 1778 or email whanganui@englishlanguage.org.nz.

HOW FILMS IMPACT OUR SPIRITUALITY

What: this film series is postponed and will resume on Thursday, May 5.

TUI MOTU GROUP

When: Wednesday, April 20, 4-5.15pm, with Liz Hickey rsj.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: Vaccine pass required. To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au.

WANGANUI MODEL RAILWAY AND ENGINEERING SOCIETY

What: Open day.

When: Saturday, April 23, 1-4pm.

Where: Clubrooms, 70a Alma Rd.

Details: Gold coin entry.

FOUNDERS SOCIETY

What: Founders Society Wanganui Branch meeting. Speaker: Sandi Black on Life in Wanganui during WWI.

When: Sunday, April 24, 2pm.

Where: St Andrews Church, cnr. Glasgow & Gloucester streets.

Details: Cost $5.

A CHRISTIAN SPIRITUALITY OF DREAMS & PRACTICE

What: We will take up the challenge of interpretation, how best to work with the content of the dream or any dream-like experiences' and the discernment necessary to understand what one scholar describes as 'unopened letters from God'.

When: Saturday, April 30, 10am-3pm, with Br Kevin Dobbyn rms.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: $20. Vaccine pass required. To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au.

RETREAT: INNER PEACE IN FRIENDSHIP WITH JESUS

What: Introductory night. A 25-day retreat in daily life, where we meet each Monday night for 5 weeks and the rest is done at home. The first night is an introduction. From then each meeting will involve reflective silence, prayer – listening, scripture and sharing of experience. With Juliet Kojis and Murray Adams.

When: Monday May 2, 78.30pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: $25 for 5 nights or koha. Vaccine pass still required. To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au.

● ON NOW

A GALLERY & GALLERY 85

What: In Gallery 85 is Reframe, paintings of cats by Shelia Pearson, and in A Gallery drawings made in 2008-2009 in 9B graphite stick and paint by Michael Haggie.

When: Easter hours — Wednesday to Sunday 10.30am to 5pm, Easter Monday 10.30am to 4pm. Also by appointment, and anytime when the flags are out. Viewing online at agallery.nz.

Where: 85 Glasgow Street Art Centre.

SARJEANT GALLERY

Online: My Choice. Each month a member of our community is invited to browse our online collection and select six of their favourite artworks. Each My Choice selection, together with personal responses to the works, will be available to view on the Sarjeant Gallery website for one month at a time. The April 2022 My Choice has been selected by Taarati Taiaroa and is available to view until April 30.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Genuine Article. Annie Mackenzie's post-Tylee Residency exhibition, featuring woven works inspired by the paintings of Edith Collier and Joanna Margaret Paul, and the Whanganui Woollen Mills.

When: Till May 22.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Pattillo Project: Andrea Gardner – This is the rabbit hole. In 2021 Andrea's photographic work Now I Have Your Attention won the Open Award of the Sarjeant's annual Pattillo Whanganui Arts Review. This is the rabbit hole features a new collection that explores self-portraiture through staged photography.

When: Till May 8.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay.

SPACE STUDIO AND GALLERY

What: Gallery 1 & 2: Space Studio & Gallery Turns 10! A group exhibition featuring many Whanganui favourites; studio and exhibition artists spanning from Space's beginnings in 2012 to now. Pop-Up Gallery: Through a Small Window — Alice Fennessy.

When: Weds-Saturday 10am-2pm, Friday late nights 4-6pm, or view any day, any time, online.

Where: Space Studio & Gallery, 18 St Hill St, Whanganui.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Finders. A group exhibition featuring artists using found materials.

When: Till May 29.

Where: The Object Gallery at i-Site, 31 Taupo Quay.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Whanganui Arts in Review: A Survey of Past Award Winners2011-2021, works by 23 local artists.

When: Till June 5.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay.

● REGULAR

WANGANUI WOMEN'S CLUB

What: Bolivia on Wednesdays $3. Bridge on Thursdays $4.

When: Weekly at 1.15pm.

Where: 39 Ingestre St.

Details: Contact Barbara 021 717 196 (Bridge) or Joy 021 0822 4949 (Bolivia). Afternoon tea provided, Vacc Pass required.

SOCIAL MOTORCYCLE RIDES

What: Monthly social rides of 200-300km approx. Riders of all ages and genders welcome, and any brand of motorcycle with two or three wheels. Organised by the Triumph Owners Motor Cycle Club.

When: 10am on the last Sunday of every month.

Where: In front of the Wanganui Motor Boat clubrooms on Anzac Pde, 500m north of Dublin St Bridge.

Details: Just turn up, or call Tim on 021 963 280.

WHANGANUI RIVER MARKETS

What: Includes both the River Traders and Farmers Markets.

When: 8.30am-1pm every Saturday all year round.

Where: Downtown Whanganui Riverbank.

COTTON ON QUILTERS

What: Quilting, patchwork and stitching in fun and friendship. Bring your lunch. The first meeting is free.

Where: Masonic Hall, corner Dublin and Keith streets.

When: First Saturday in the month (except January) at 10.30am.

Contacts: Veronica Davidson 06 3484002 or 027 280 7882 and Lesley McFarlane 06 3448477 or 021 174 3045.

MISSION WITHOUT BORDERS

What: Operation Cover Up, the knitting arm of Mission Without Borders, knitting for needy folk overseas.

When: Last Monday of month, 1.30pm.

Where: Salvation Army Church, 4 Indus St.

Inquiries: Kathrene 344 3398.

VINYASA FLOW YOGA WITH JADE

What: Energetic Vinyasa flow Yoga to Kick start your week.

When: Mondays 7.30am.

Where: Wisdom Is Yours – Wellbeing Centre 200 B Victoria Ave (entrance/carparks at back door in 59 Ingestre St).

Details: $13 at moment Vacc Pass required, book 06 3455002.

WHANGANUI CREATIVE SPACE

What: Art in Focus. Small groups, own pace and art medium supported by Art Tutor and Assistant. Free art tuition and materials. Art for Wellbeing.

When: Tuesdays, 10am-2pm.

Where: Community Art Studio, 61 Dublin St.

Details: Call at the studio, 61 Dublin St, Whanganui on Mon, Tue, Wed between 10am and 2pm, or phone/text the Secretary 021 230 4095 or email whanganuics@gmail.com.

WHANGANUI MALE CHOIR

What: Male voice choir singing (songs from yesteryear and today) and comradeship.

When: Tuesdays 7-9pm (rehearsals).

Where: Jane Winstone Chapel, 49 Oakland Ave, St John's Hill.

Contact: Calvyn 021663587.

WANGANUI GARDEN CLUB

What: More than 80 members and growing.

When: Last Wednesday of the month at 7.30pm.

Where: Dempsey & Forrest function room, Guyton St.

Details: Yvonne 0279442166.

WHANGANUI CITY MARKET COMMUNITY FAIR

What: Collectables, antiques, retro, vintage, fashion, pottery, glass, crafts, art, hot food, baking, plants, produce, car boot, and more.

When: Saturdays, 9am to 3pm.

Where: 40 St Hill St car park (vehicle & pedestrian access) and 39-41 Victoria Ave (pedestrian access) behind the Bank of New South Wales building.

Details: 021943799.

BEYOND MINDFULNESS

What: Meditation in the tradition of the Dalai Lama.

When: 7pm Thursdays. Entry by koha.

Where: Chang Chup Ling Tibetan Buddhist Centre, 7 Waitote St, Castlecliff.

COMMUNITY DRUMMING WHANGANUI

What: Fun drumming, suitable for everyone.

When: Every Thursday, 6.30pm.

Where: Arts Society Hall, Trafalgar Place (off Ridgway St).

Details: $5 per visit, plus gold coin for drum use. Contact Tracy on 022 682 0136 or on Facebook.

MINDFUL LIVING

What: A foundation for engaged ethics & compassion. We welcome you to practise in Thich Nhat Hanh's tradition: www.plumvillage.org.

When: Thursdays 5.30-7pm.

Contact: Clare 021 0622 120.

WHANGANUI RIVERBANK PARKRUN

What: A free, timed 5km community walk or run.

Where: Whanganui Riverbank, Opposite 282 Taupo Quay, Whanganui, 4501.

When: Every Saturday at 7.50am for an 8am start.

Details: Register once for life, visit www.parkrun.co.nz and bring your printed barcode to the event.

FLORAL ART

What: Wanganui Floral Art Group.

When: 1st Tuesday of the month.

Where: Riverside Christian Church Hall, Mathieson St.

Details: Shirley 927 6713 or 027 2368046.

KOWHAINUI DAY PROGRAMME

What: Programme for elders to socialise and participate in activities.

When: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9am-3pm. Morning tea, lunch and afternoon tea provided.

Where: Kowhainui Home, 88 Virginia Rd, Otamatea (participants can be picked up and taken home).

Details: Call 06 349 1400 or visit www.enlivencentral.org.nz.

LYRIC SINGERS

What: Mixed voice choir.

When: Thursdays 7.30-9.15pm (rehearsals).

Where: St Andrew's Church Hall, Glasgow St.

Details: New members welcome.

PETRE 60s UP

What: Speakers and/or entertainment, meals out, games afternoons, occasional trips.

When: Third Wednesday of every month, 2pm.

Where: St Andrews Church Hall, Glasgow St.

Details: Jean 345 7187 or Jenny 348 2409.

PRESENTATIONS OF SPIRITUAL TOPICS/GIFTS/WISDOM

What: Dedicated Time and Space for Spirit, from Spirit, to Spirit . A speaker will share their Spiritual Wisdom, there will be presentations of clairvoyants, workshops and free spiritual healing and advice.

When: Saturdays 11.30 till 12.30.

Where: Dimensions of Light "spirits Sanctuary" 200 B Victoria Ave (carparks at back 59 Ingestre St)

Details: Donation, book 06 3455002.

RIVER CITY ARTISTS

What: From beginners to established artists. New members welcome.

When: Every Thursday, 9.30am-3.30pm.

Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St.

Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 4599448, Lynne 021 2055991.

SATURDAY MEDITATION

What: Guided meditation. Cost is koha.

When: Saturday 10.30-11am.

Where: Wisdom Is Yours Wellbeing Centre, 200B Victoria Ave.

Details: Natasha or Kevin on 063455002.

SLIMMERS SUPPORT GROUP

What: Lose weight and keep it off.

When: Tuesdays, 5pm.

Cost: $10 to join; $2 weekly.

Enquiries: Ngaire 347 1613.

THE OTHER ORCHESTRA

What: Make music using orchestral instruments.

When: Every Thursday, 9am-midday.

Where: Musicians Club, Drews Ave.

Details: kenchernoff76@gmail.com.

TRADITIONAL YOGA

What: All welcome to this breath-based, heart-centred style.

When: Monday, Thursday, Saturday 9am. Tuesday 6pm. Meditation Friday 6pm.

Where: Harrison St Community Hall, cnr Harrison and Liverpool streets.

Details: Inner Light Yoga 022 6221711 and on Facebook.

WANGANUI BADMINTON

When: Monday evenings 7.30pm $8 per session timed games feather shuttles. Thursday morning 9am $6 per session timed games.

Details: Jude Hildreth — 0212157542; Kate Matthews — 0277766015.

WHANGANUI GUIDED WALKING TOURS

What: Learn about Whanganui's history through its buildings, monuments, people and stories.

When: Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays at 10am and 2pm. Ring i-Site to book 349 0508.

Where: Start from the i-Site.

Details: Tours take about two hours, $10 per person.

WOMEN'S CHRISTIAN WIDOWS FELLOWSHIP

What: Meets in a different cafe every week for encouragement, support and laughter.

Details: Jill 021 1152243.

YOGA AND PILATES WITH EDDY

Monday: 9.30am Yoga Slow. 6pm Classic Pilates. Wednesday: 6am Move! 9.30am Classic Pilates, 6pm Vinyasa Flow. Friday: 6am Move! 9.30am Yoga Slow. Saturday: 9.30am Classic Pilates, 4pm Restorative Yoga. Sunday: 9.30am Vinyasa Flow, 4pm Yin Yoga.

Where: 54A Moana St.

Details: Just turn up or check Yoga with Eddy Facebook page.

YOGA CLASSES

What: Yoga in a warm, carpeted room with friendly people. Beginners and drop-ins welcome.

When: Mondays and Wednesdays from 5.30-6.45pm.

Where: Quaker Meeting House, 256 Wicksteed St.

Details: $10 per class. Contact: Kathy — email kgreensides@hotmail.com.

YOGA FOR MEN

What: Taught by experienced male teacher. Beginners welcome.

When: Wednesdays, 6-7.15pm.

Where: Harrison St Community Hall.

Details: 022 622 1711, Facebook Inner Light Yoga.

YIN YOGA WITH JADE

What: A Candle lit Yin Practice for a deep relaxing unwinding stretch.

When: Thursdays 7pm.

Where: Wisdom Is Yours- Wellbeing Centre 200 B Victoria Ave (entrance/carpark at back door in 59 Ingestre St).

Details: $13, Vacc pass required, book 06 3455002.