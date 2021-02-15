Whanganui Happenings: What's on

MEN'S YOGA

What: 8 week beginners course — to maintain strength and develop more flexibility, resilience and composure, developed by a male teacher specifically for men.

When: Starts Wednesday, February 17, 6-7.15pm.

Where: Inner Light Yoga, Harrison St Hall.

Details: $80. Phone 022 622 1711.

TUI MOTU GROUP

What: Tui Motu, an Independent Catholic Magazine, will challenge us to look at social, ecological and spiritual values. Contribute to the discussion — inter-church and inter-faith dialogue is welcomed. With Liz Hickey rsj.

When: Wednesday, February 17, 4.30-5.45pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au.

CARITAS LENTEN DISCUSSION GROUP

What: This ecumenical group meets weekly. Based on the Sunday readings during Lent, the programme is entitled A New Way Forward, exploring new and better ways of living as one human family.

When: 2pm on Thursdays beginning on February 18 for six weeks.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au.

LYRIC SINGERS

What: Lyric singers restart rehearsals on Thursday, February 18, meeting at 7.30pm at St Andrews Church, Glasgow St. Anyone interested in joining the choir should contact musical director Joanna Love on 0220259731.

SPIRITUAL BANANA

What: Joanna Simmons presents an existential exploration of faith, death, life and meaning with original music, physical comedy and whimsical witticisms, such as "Bogan Yoga", "Doubtful Yuppies" and "Eat, Sleep, Pray, Repeat".

When: Friday, February 19, 7.30pm.

Where: Whanganui Repertory Theatre, Ridgway St.

Details: Ticket price: service fee $1 per ticket. General Admission $25, Group 6+ $18.

TIBETAN LAMA VISIT

What: Celebrating Tibetan New Year with a teaching from visiting Tibetan Lama, Geshe Dhonam. Buddhism in the tradition of His Holiness the Dalai Lama.

When: Saturday, February 20, at 10am-noon and 2-4pm. Also Sunday at 10am for a one hour Q&A session.

Where: Trashi Chang Chup Ling Buddhist Centre at 7 Waitote St in Castlecliff. Limited space so ring Paul Jacobsen on 0275545543 if you are keen to attend.

POULTRY CLUB

What: Speaker to talk on Introduction to Poultry Keeping.

When: Saturday, February 20. midday-12.40pm cuppa and sale birds followed by talk. All welcome, including beginners.

Where: Mathieson St hall.

Details: $2 door charge.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Pattillo Project 2021 - Tracy Byatt, 'An Impossible Bouquet'. The Pattillo Project is a solo artist showcase exhibition at the Sarjeant Gallery awarded to the winner of the Pattillo Whanganui Arts Review Open Award. Tracy Byatt is this year's Pattillo Project recipient, and this exhibition is the unique sugar artist's most ambitious work to date.

When: February 20-May 9.

Where: Sarjeant On The Quay, 38 Taupo Quay.

Details: Free. Inquiries 06 349 0506.

TINY PORCH CONCERT

What: Raising funds for Riding for the Disabled - featuring the Wanganui Ukulele Orchestra!

When: Sunday, February 21, 2pm.

Where: 51 Bedford Ave.

REID & RUINS

What: Fellow songwriters and longtime friends Nadia Reid and Hollie Fullbrook (from the band Tiny Ruins) are hitting the road together.

When: Sunday, February 21, 8pm.

Where: Royal Wanganui Opera House.

Details: Tickets: $48, Under-12 Free.

CHAMBER MUSIC WANGANUI

What: A recital by internationally acclaimed pianist Jun Bouterey-Ishido.

When: Sunday, February 21, 4pm.

Where: Concert Chamber, Whanganui War Memorial Centre.

Details: Adults $30, seniors $25, CMW subscribers $20, students $5. Tickets from Royal Wanganui Opera House or at the door (no Eftpos).

COMMUNITY LITURGY – PEACEMAKING

When: Sunday, February 21 at 4pm followed by a cup of tea/coffee.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: 2021 Pattillo Whanganui Arts Review SUBMISSION Day. The Pattillo Whanganui Arts Review is intended to be a true reflection of the Whanganui region's creative energy. It is open to artists of any age, who live in the Whanganui region, including Ruapehu and Rangitikei and all areas that link to the Whanganui River. For more information and entry forms visit sarjeant.org.nz or pop into Sarjeant on the Quay.

When: February 23, from 10.30am-4.30pm.

Where: Sarjeant On The Quay, 38 Taupo Quay.

Details: $30 for non-members. $15 for Friends of the Sarjeant (AKA members). $15 for students with their student ID. No refunds will be given.

Inquiries: 06 349 0506.

HOW FILMS IMPACT OUR SPIRITUALITY

What: Called Beyond Ourselves, a series of 5 films, fortnightly, which will explore how movies help us to understand our personal lives. With Marie Skidmore rsj.

Film 2: 45 Years.

When: Tuesday, February 23, 7-9.30pm, koha.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au.

WHANGANUI OSTEOPOROSIS SUPPORT GROUP

What: First speaker for 2021 is Heather James RN who has extensive experience across all nursing practice, including hospice, and presently works with the Multiple Sclerosis Society. All welcome.

When: Tuesday, February 23, 2pm.

Where: Club Metro Conference Room, Ridgway St.

Details: Inquiries to Roslyn phone 343 1495.

CARE FOR SOMEONE WITH AN INTELLECTUAL DISABILITY?

What: Join the Carer Support Network for supportive talk, informative chat and morning tea.

When: Thursday, February 25, between 10.30am and midday.

Where: 48 Alma Rd, Whanganui.

Details: Linda 021 230 4095.

CARITAS LENTEN DISCUSSION GROUP

What: This ecumenical group will meet weekly on Thursdays during Lent.

When: Thursday 25 February, 2pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au.

SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING

What: Beginners course for adults. Introduction to dancing, with warm up and basic steps/formations. Bring soft-soled shoes and bottled water, wear cool, loose-fitting clothing. A fun way to exercise.

When: Beginning Monday, March 1, from 8-9 pm for 8 weeks, including a social dance.

Where: Carlton School Hall, Carlton Ave, Wanganui.

Cost: $50 for 8-week course. Contact: glendarroch@dancescottish.org.nz or Tel: 344-1336.

ON NOW

RED DOOR GALLERY

What: February exhibition — Julz Coffey, "Dolly Good Show". "Each of my dolls starts with a vision that is often inspired by my collections. I adore fabric, it is the most important part of my dolls. Recycled fabric and clothes have been transformed by eco dying, stitched and painted."

When: All of February.

Where: Red Door Gallery, 88 Putiki Drive.

A GALLERY AND GALLERY 85

What: Girls, Girls, Girls – Shout it out! A group show featuring fabulous female artists – a La Fiesta Festival Partner event.

When: Wednesday & Thursday 9am to 3pm, Friday 9am to 7pm, Saturday & Sunday 9am to 3pm. Other days by appointment, and anytime when the flags are out.

Where: 85 Glasgow Street Art Centre.

Details: Entry Free. Inquiries to 027 629 2545.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Corner Dairy. This exhibition uses the New Zealand dairy as a cultural point of contact that represents ingenuity, economy of means, nostalgia and a sense of fun.

When: Till March 23.

Where: The Sarjeant's Object Gallery, above the i-Site, 31 Taupo Quay.

Details: Free entry. Inquiries to 06 349 0506.

REGULAR

CAMERA CLUB

When: 2nd and 4th Wednesdays of the month. 7pm meet and greet, 7.30pm meeting. Visitors welcome.

Where: Clubrooms, 2 Handley St, Gonville.

COMMUNITY DRUMMING WHANGANUI

What: Fun drumming, suitable for everyone.

When: Every Thursday, 6.30pm.

Where: Arts Society Hall, Trafalgar Place (off Ridgway St).

Details: $5 per visit, plus gold coin koha for drum use. Contact Tracy on 022-682-0136 or find us on Facebook.

COTTON ON QUILTERS

What: A club that does quilting, patchwork and stitching. We have fun and friendship. Bring along your lunch. The first meeting is free.

Where: Masonic Hall, Corner Dublin and Keith streets.

When: First Saturday in the month (except January).

Contacts: Veronica Davidson 06 3484002 or 027 280 7882 and Lesley McFarlane 06 3448477 or 021 174 3045.

FLORAL ART

What: Wanganui Floral Art Group.

When: 1st Tuesday of the month.

Where: Riverside Christian Church Hall, Mathieson St.

Details: Shirley 927 6713 or 027 2368046.

LYRIC SINGERS

What: Mixed voice choir.

When: Thursdays 7.30-9.15pm (Rehearsals).

Where: St Andrew's Church Hall, Glasgow St.

Details: New members welcome. For information, phone Joanna Love (06 345 9073).

INTRODUCTIONS TO DAILY MINDFUL LIVING

What: Simple, practical ways to be mindful, to be present, to live in the here and now. You are welcome to join us.

When: Four Thursdays in March 5.20-7pm.

Details: Clare 021 0622 120, www.plumvillage.org

MISSION WITHOUT BORDERS

What: Operation Cover Up, the knitting arm of Mission Without Borders, knitting for needy folk overseas.

When: Last Monday of month, 1.30pm.

Where: Salvation Army Church, 4 Indus St.

Inquiries: Kathrene 344 3398.

PETRE 60s UP

What: Speakers and/or entertainment. Other activities include meals out, games afternoons, occasional trips.

When: Third Wednesday of every month, 2pm.

Where: St Andrews Church Hall, Glasgow St.

Details: Come along and join a friendly group. Enquiries Jean 345 7187 or Jenny 348 2409.

RIVER CITY ARTISTS

What: From beginners to established artists. New members welcome.

When: Every Thursday, 9.30am-3.30pm.

Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St.

Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 4599448, Lynne 021 2055991.

SLIMMERS SUPPORT GROUP

What: Lose weight and keep it off.

When: Tuesdays, 5pm.

Cost: $10 to join; $2 weekly.

Enquiries: Ngaire 347 1613.

TRADITIONAL YOGA

What: All levels welcome to this breath-based, heart-centred style.

When: Monday, Thursday, Saturday 9am. Tuesday 6pm. Meditation Friday 6pm.

Where: Harrison St Community Hall, cnr Harrison and Liverpool streets.

Details: Inner Light Yoga 022 6221711 and on Facebook.

WHANGANUI GUIDED WALKING TOURS

What: Learn about Whanganui's fascinating history through its buildings, monuments, people, stories of events that have shaped our city.

When: Scheduled tours leave the i-Site at 10am and 2pm each Saturday and Sunday. For other times ring the i-Site for a booking 349 0508.

Details: Cost is $10 per person and length is approximately 1 1/2 hours to 1 3/4 hours.

WHANGANUI RIVER MARKETS

What: This large riverside event includes both the River Traders and Farmers Markets

When: 8.30am-1pm every Saturday all year round.

Where: Downtown Whanganui Riverbank.

WOMEN'S CHRISTIAN WIDOWS FELLOWSHIP

What: Meets in a different cafe every week for encouragement, support and laughter.

Details: Jill 021 1152243

YOGA CLASSES

What: Yoga in a warm, carpeted room with friendly people. Beginners and drop-ins welcome.

When: Mondays and Wednesdays from 5.30pm-6.45pm.

Where: Quaker Meeting House, 256 Wicksteed St.

Cost: $10 per class.

Contact: Kathy — email kgreensides@hotmail.com.