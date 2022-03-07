A large oribe glazed pot, one of the works by Aaron Scythe in TOWARDS, a joint exhibition by Aaron and Tsubaki Scythe at the 85 Glasgow Street Arts Centre.

A large oribe glazed pot, one of the works by Aaron Scythe in TOWARDS, a joint exhibition by Aaron and Tsubaki Scythe at the 85 Glasgow Street Arts Centre.

LA FIESTA!

What: Events, shows, exhibitions and activities celebrating women in our community. Pick up a Festival Guide from the i-Site, Paige's Book Gallery, the libraries, and downtown locations including the Women's Network. Or, download a copy from the festival website at: https://lafiestanz.com.

When: Until March 13.

THE ALPACA SOCIAL CLUB

When: Thursday, March 10, 7pm.

Where: Repertory Theatre.

Details: Tickets $28.

CREATIVE CARD MAKING

What: Suitable for beginners and regular crafters.

When: Saturday, March 12, 10am-midday, $10. Limited spaces left.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: Please bring your vaccine pass. To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au.

POULTRY CLUB

What: poultry sale.

When: Saturday, March 12, midday-1pm.

Where: Outside behind Mathieson St hall.

Details: Masks and sign in needed. $1 entry fee.

THEOSOPHY WHANGANUI

What: Open public meeting with zoom option.

When: In-person meeting is Sunday, March 13, at 2pm.

Where: Community Arts Centre, back river entrance in Awa Room for about an hour. No vax cert required. We will have a starter question and see where it takes us in a conversation! Share and gain learnings, and apply them. This month's question is: 'Up for a fight cos I'm right – how's that working out for you?' The default seems to be conflict. How can we express our truth calmly, and why would we? Zoom option.

Time: March 13, 1.30pm.

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88580018845?pwd=SUUxbEpSQTZtUittSTRWejR2aHFiZz09

Meeting ID: 885 8001 8845

Passcode: 940930.

NZ SOCIETY of GENEALOGISTS

What: Whanganui Branch meeting — Masks and vaccine passes required — Speaker: Andrea Cade "Australian websites for convict, BDM and military records". Individual research available before the meeting.

When: Monday, March 14, 6.30pm.

Where: Alexander Heritage and Research Library.

CARITAS LENTEN SHARING GROUP

What: 'Called to be Peacemakers', with Liz Hickey rsj and Pam Hopper.

When: Tuesday, March 15. Note time change: 2-3.30pm

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce.

Details: Bring your vaccine pass. To register call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au.

TUI MOTU GROUP

When: Wednesday, March 16, 4-5.15pm, with Liz Hickey rsj.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: Vaccine pass required. To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au.

HOW FILMS IMPACT OUR SPIRITUALITY

What: this film series is postponed and will resume on Thursday, May 5.

● ON NOW

■ The Sarjeant Gallery requires all visitors and contractors to present a valid Covid-19 My Vaccine Pass before scanning in and entering 38 Taupo Quay. Face coverings continue to be mandatory when visiting the Gallery.

A GALLERY & GALLERY 85

What: Opening this Friday for Artists Open Studios — In A Gallery — TOWARDS – a joint exhibition by father and daughter Aaron and Tsubaki Scythe – ceramics and prints. In Gallery 85 — In All Directions, a solo show by Campbell Wylie - glass.

When: Wednesday & Thursday 9.30am-3pm, Friday 9.30am-7pm, Saturday & Sunday 9.30am-4pm. Also by appointment, and anytime when the flags are out. Viewing anytime online at agallery.nz.

Where: 85 Glasgow Street Art Centre.

Please note, Vaccine Passports are required for entry to the 85 Glasgow Street Art Centre complex. This includes the galleries, café and common areas.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Genuine Article. Annie Mackenzie's post-Tylee Residency exhibition, featuring new woven works inspired by the paintings of Edith Collier and Joanna Margaret Paul, and the Whanganui Woollen Mills.

When: Till May 22.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Pattillo Project: Andrea Gardner – This is the rabbit hole. In 2021 Andrea's photographic work 'Now I Have Your Attention' won the Open Award of the Sarjeant's annual Pattillo Whanganui Arts Review. 'This is the rabbit hole' features a new collection that explores self-portraiture through staged photography.

When: Till May 8.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay.

SARJEANT GALLERY

Online: My Choice. Each month a member of our community is invited to browse the online collection and select six artworks. Each My Choice selection, together with personal responses to the works, is available to view on the Sarjeant Gallery website for one month at a time. The March 2022 My Choice has been selected by Costas Thrasyvouvou and is available to view until March 31.

SPACE STUDIO AND GALLERY

What: Gallery 1: Only Words — Beck White. Gallery 2: The Places we Tread — Janet Mazenier. Pop-Up Gallery: Arc21 — KP Taylor.

When: This exhibition until March 12. Weds-Saturday 10am-2pm, Friday late nights 4-6pm, or view any day, any time, online!

Where: Space Studio & Gallery, 18 St Hill St, Whanganui.

● REGULAR

■ All events are subject to Covid-19 restrictions. Keep an eye on "traffic light" requirements. Some clubs may prefer not to meet, so check before attending.

VINYASA FLOW YOGA WITH JADE

What: Energetic Vinyasa flow Yoga to Kick start your week.

When: Mondays 7.30am.

Where: Wisdom Is Yours – Wellbeing Centre 200 B Victoria Ave ( Entrance/Carparks at Back Door in 59 Ingestre St).

Details: $13 at moment vaccine pass required, book 06 3455002.

WHANGANUI CREATIVE SPACE

What: Art in Focus. Small groups, own pace and art medium supported by Art Tutor and Assistant. Free art tuition and materials. Art for Wellbeing.

When: Tuesdays, 10am-2pm.

Where: Community Art Studio, 61 Dublin St.

Details: Call at the studio, 61 Dublin Street, Whanganui on Mon, Tue, Wed between 10am and 2pm, or phone/text the Secretary 021 230 4095 or email whanganuics@gmail.com.

WHANGANUI MALE CHOIR

What: Male voice choir singing (songs from yesteryear and today) and comradeship.

When: Tuesdays 7-9pm (rehearsals).

Where: Whanganui East Baptist Church hall, 54 Nixon St.

Contact: Calvyn 021663587.

WANGANUI GARDEN CLUB

What: More than 80 members and growing.

When: Last Wednesday of the month at 7.30pm.

Where: Dempsey & Forrest function room, Guyton St.

Details: Yvonne 0279442166.

WHANGANUI CITY MARKET COMMUNITY FAIR

What: Collectables, antiques, retro, vintage, fashion, pottery, glass, crafts, art, hot food, baking, plants, produce, car boot, and more.

When: Saturdays, 8.30am to evening.

Where: 40 St Hill St carpark (vehicle & pedestrian access) and 39-41 Victoria Ave (pedestrian access) behind the Bank of New South Wales building.

Details: 021943799.

BEYOND MINDFULNESS

What: Meditation in the tradition of the Dalai Lama.

When: 7pm Tuesdays. Entry by koha.

Where: Chang Chup Ling Tibetan Buddhist Centre, 7 Waitote St, Castlecliff.

COMMUNITY DRUMMING WHANGANUI

What: Fun drumming, suitable for everyone.

When: Every Thursday, 6.30pm.

Where: Arts Society Hall, Trafalgar Place (off Ridgway St).

Details: $5 per visit, plus gold coin for drum use. Contact Tracy on 022 682 0136 or on Facebook.

MINDFUL LIVING

What: A foundation for engaged ethics & compassion. We welcome you to practise in Thich Nhat Hanh's tradition: www.plumvillage.org.

When: Thursdays 5.30-7pm.

Contact: Clare 021 0622 120.

WHANGANUI RIVERBANK PARKRUN

What: A free, timed 5km community walk or run.

Where: Whanganui Riverbank, Opposite 282 Taupo Quay, Whanganui, 4501.

When: Every Saturday at 7.50am for an 8am start.

Details: Register once for life, visit www.parkrun.co.nz and bring your printed barcode to the event.

FLORAL ART

What: Wanganui Floral Art Group.

When: 1st Tuesday of the month.

Where: Riverside Christian Church Hall, Mathieson St.

Details: Shirley 927 6713 or 027 2368046.

KOWHAINUI DAY PROGRAMME

What: Programme for elders to socialise and participate in activities.

When: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9am-3pm. Morning tea, lunch and afternoon tea provided.

Where: Kowhainui Home, 88 Virginia Rd, Otamatea (participants can be picked up and taken home).

Details: Please call 06 349 1400 or visit www.enlivencentral.org.nz.

LYRIC SINGERS

What: Mixed voice choir.

When: Thursdays 7.30-9.15pm (rehearsals).

Where: St Andrew's Church Hall, Glasgow St.

Details: New members welcome.

PETRE 60s UP

What: Speakers and/or entertainment, meals out, games afternoons, occasional trips.

When: Third Wednesday of every month, 2pm.

Where: St Andrews Church Hall, Glasgow St.

Details: Jean 345 7187 or Jenny 348 2409.

PRESENTATIONS OF SPIRITUAL TOPICS/GIFTS/WISDOM

What: Dedicated Time and Space for Spirit, from Spirit, to Spirit . A speaker will share their Spiritual Wisdom, + presentations of clairvoyants, workshops and free spiritual healing and advice.

When: Saturdays 11.30 till 12.30.

Where: Dimensions of Light "spirits Sanctuary" 200 B Victoria Ave (carparks at back 59 Ingestre St).

Details: Donation, vac pass required, book 06 3455002.

RIVER CITY ARTISTS

What: From beginners to established artists. New members welcome.

When: Every Thursday, 9.30am-3.30pm.

Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St.

Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 4599448, Lynne 021 2055991.

SATURDAY MEDITATION

What: Guided meditation. Cost is koha.

When: Saturday 10.30-11am.

Where: Wisdom Is Yours Wellbeing Centre, 200B Victoria Ave.

Details: Natasha or Kevin on 063455002.

SLIMMERS SUPPORT GROUP

What: Lose weight and keep it off.

When: Tuesdays, 5pm.

Cost: $10 to join; $2 weekly.

Enquiries: Ngaire 347 1613.

THE OTHER ORCHESTRA

What: Make music using orchestral instruments.

When: Every Thursday, 9am-midday.

Where: Musicians Club, Drews Ave.

Details: kenchernoff76@gmail.com.

TRADITIONAL YOGA

What: All welcome to this breath-based, heart-centred style.

When: Monday, Thursday, Saturday 9am. Tuesday 6pm. Meditation Friday 6pm.

Where: Harrison St Community Hall, cnr Harrison and Liverpool streets.

Details: Inner Light Yoga 022 6221711 and on Facebook

WANGANUI BADMINTON

When: Monday evenings 7.30pm $8 per session timed games feather shuttles. Thursday morning 9am $6 per session timed games.

Details: Jude Hildreth — 0212157542; Kate Matthews — 0277766015.

WHANGANUI GUIDED WALKING TOURS

What: Learn about Whanganui's history through its buildings, monuments, people and stories.

When: Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays at 10am and 2pm. Ring i-Site to book 349 0508.

Where: Start from the i-Site.

Details: Tours take about two hours, $10 per person.

WOMEN'S CHRISTIAN WIDOWS FELLOWSHIP

What: Meets in a different cafe every week for encouragement, support and laughter.

Details: Jill 021 1152243.

YOGA AND PILATES WITH EDDY

Monday: 9.30am Yoga Slow. 6pm Classic Pilates. Wednesday: 6am Move! 9.30am Classic Pilates, 6pm Vinyasa Flow. Friday: 6am Move! 9.30am Yoga Slow. Saturday: 9.30am Classic Pilates, 4pm Restorative Yoga. Sunday: 9.30am Vinyasa Flow, 4pm Yin Yoga.

Where: 54A Moana St.

Details: Just turn up or check Yoga with Eddy Facebook page.

YOGA CLASSES

What: Yoga in a warm, carpeted room with friendly people. Beginners and drop-ins welcome.

When: Mondays and Wednesdays from 5.30-6.45pm.

Where: Quaker Meeting House, 256 Wicksteed St.

Details: $10 per class. Contact: Kathy — email kgreensides@hotmail.com.

YOGA FOR MEN

What: Taught by experienced male teacher. Beginners welcome.

When: Wednesdays, 6-7.15pm.

Where: Harrison St Community Hall.

Details: 022 622 1711, Facebook Inner Light Yoga.

YIN YOGA WITH JADE

What: A Candle lit Yin Practice for a deep relaxing unwinding stretch.

When: Thursdays 7pm.

Where: Wisdom Is Yours- Wellbeing Centre 200 B Victoria Ave ( Entrance/carpark at Back door in 59 Ingestre St).

Details: $13, Vacc pass required, book 06 3455002.