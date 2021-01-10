Whanganui Happenings: What's on

A work by Aaron Scythe, "Rakuen - Paradise" which features in Aaron Scythe: Prints & Pots at 85 Glagow Street Art Centre. Photo / Supplied

OPERA WEEK

GREAT OPERA MOMENTS

What: Presented by The Freemasons Foundation, Great Opera Moments is an opportunity to be enchanted and entertained by all the students of the school. It will be an evening of arias staged in a magical way.

When: Saturday, January 16, 7.30pm.

Where: Royal Wanganui Opera House.

Details: Adult $35 Senior $30 Student $30. Service fee $1 per ticket.

ON NOW

A GALLERY

What: Aaron Scythe: Pots & Prints. A fabulous exhibition of work you would normally have to travel out of town to view.

When: Wednesday & Thursday 9am to 3pm, Friday 9am to 8pm, Saturday 9am to 3pm. Other days by appointment, and anytime when the flags are out.

Where: 85 Glasgow Street Art Centre.

GALLERY 85

What: A selection of works from the stock room together with some new works to spice the mix. Featured artists include Michael Haggie, Oliver Morse, Laurence Aberhart, Jutta Humpfer, Russell Brown, Claudia Borella, Timon Maxey, Wi Taepa, Pamela Lilburn, Sue Cooke and Campbell Wylie.

When: Wednesday & Thursday 9am to 3pm, Friday 9am to 8pm, Saturday 9am to 3pm. Other days by appointment, and anytime when the flags are out.

Where: 85 Glasgow Street Art Centre.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Te Awa Reo. 14 artists respond to scientific research of an 8.75 metre core sample of sediment taken from the Atene Meander on the Whanganui River.

When: Until February 14.

Where: The Sarjeant's Object Gallery above the i-Site, 31 Taupo Quay.

What: Wai — The Water Project. A multimedia exhibition that celebrates fresh water as a natural element essential to our wellbeing.

When: Until February 7.

Where: Sarjeant On The Quay, 38 Taupo Quay.

What: Corner Dairy. This exhibition utilises the New Zealand dairy as a cultural point of contact that represents ingenuity, economy of means, nostalgia and a sense of fun.

When: Until March 23.

Where: The Sarjeant's Object Gallery, above the i-Site, 31 Taupo Quay.

Details: Free entry. Inquiries to 06 349 0506.

REGULAR

CAMERA CLUB

When: 2nd and 4th Wednesdays of the month. 7pm meet and greet, 7.30pm meeting. Visitors welcome.

Where: Clubrooms, 2 Handley St, Gonville.

FLORAL ART

What: Wanganui Floral Art Group.

When: Group meets 1st Tuesday of the month.

Where: Riverside Christian Church Hall, Mathieson St.

Details: Shirley 927 6713 or 027 2368046.

LYRIC SINGERS

What: Mixed voice choir

When: Thursdays 7.30-9.15pm (Rehearsals).

Where: St Andrew's Church Hall, Glasgow St.

Details: New members welcome. For information, phone Joanna Love (06 345 9073).

MINDFULNESS PRACTICE IN DAILY LIFE

What: Being fully in the present moment calms the body & mind. Thich Nhat Hanh's tradition: www.plumvillage.org.

When: Thursdays, 5.30-7pm.

Details: Clare 021 0622 120.

MISSION WITHOUT BORDERS

What: Operation Cover Up, the knitting arm of Mission Without Borders, knitting for needy folk overseas.

When: Last Monday of month, 1.30pm.

Where: Salvation Army Church, 4 Indus St.

Inquiries: Kathrene 344 3398.

PETRE 60s UP

What: Speakers and/or entertainment. Other activities include meals out, games afternoons, occasional trips.

When: Third Wednesday of every month, 2pm.

Where: St Andrews Church Hall, Glasgow St.

Details: Come along and join a friendly group. Inquiries Jean 345 7187 or Jenny 348 2409.

RIVER CITY ARTISTS

What: From beginners to established artists. New members welcome.

When: Every Thursday, 9.30am-4pm.

Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St.

Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 4599448, Lynne 021 2055991.

SLIMMERS SUPPORT GROUP

What: Lose weight and keep it off.

When: Tuesdays, 5pm.

Cost: $10 to join; $2 weekly.

Inquiries: Ngaire 347 1613.

TRADITIONAL YOGA

What: All levels welcome to this breath-based, heart-centred style. All equipment supplied.

When: Mondays 9-10am $10; Tuesdays 6-7.15pm $12; Saturdays 9-10.30am $12.

Where: Harrison St Community Hall, cnr Harrison and Liverpool streets.

Details: Martin 022 6221711.

WHANGANUI GUIDED WALKING TOURS

What: Learn about Whanganui's fascinating history through its buildings, monuments, people, stories of events that have shaped our city.

When: Scheduled tours leave the i-Site at 10am and 2pm each Saturday and Sunday. For other times ring the i-Site for a booking 349 0508.

Details: Cost is $10 per person and length is about 1 1/2 hours to 1 3/4 hours.

WHANGANUI RIVER MARKETS

What: This large riverside event includes both the River Traders and Farmers Markets.

When: 8.30am-1pm every Saturday all year round.

Where: Downtown Whanganui Riverbank.

WOMEN'S CHRISTIAN WIDOWS FELLOWSHIP

What: Meets in a different cafe every week for encouragement, support and laughter.

Details: Jill 021 1152243.

YOGA CLASSES

What: Yoga in a warm, carpeted room with friendly people. Beginners and drop-ins welcome.

When: Mondays and Wednesdays from 5.30pm-6.45pm.

Where: Quaker Meeting House, 256 Wicksteed St.

Cost: $10 per class.

Contact: Kathy — email kgreensides@hotmail.com.