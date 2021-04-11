Whanganui Happenings: What's on

Enjoy the music of TACH Baroque Quartet as they perform a mixture of 18th and 20th century music at Sarjeant on the Quay, details below!

Enjoy the music of TACH Baroque Quartet as they perform a mixture of 18th and 20th century music at Sarjeant on the Quay, details below!

■ CREATIVITY WORKSHOP

What: An adventure to identify the 5 steps in the creative process.

When: Thursday, April 15, 7-8.30pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: To register call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au. $20 (for 4 nights).

■ SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Artist Demonstration — Tracy Byatt. Join Tracy Byatt in the project gallery at Sarjeant on the Quay as she works, and demonstrates the techniques she used to create An Impossible Bouquet.

When: Saturday, April 17, 10.30am-12.30pm.

Where: Sarjeant On The Quay, 38 Taupo Quay.

Details: Free.

■ POULTRY CLUB

What: Cuppa and sale birds midday-12.30pm followed by speaker (vet from Hawera).

When: Saturday, April 17.

Where: Mathieson St hall.

Details: $2 door charge. All welcome, including beginners.

■ PRIDE WEEK RESCHEDULED EVENTS

24/04/21 — Pride Walk — 9.45am; 24/04/21 — Pride Party — 6pm.

■ COMMUNITY LITURGY

What: Choice.

When: Sunday, April 18, 4-5pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

■ SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Musicians for the Sarjeant: TACH Baroque Quartet will present music by 18th century Baroque composers Bach, Handel and Telemann as well as compositions by 20th century composers Jacques Ibert and Robert Hinchliffe. The quartet's instrumentalists are Roy Tankersley MNZM, Ingrid Culliford MNZM, Annie Hunt and Shontae Arthur.

When: Sunday, April 18, 4.30-6pm.

Where: Sarjeant On The Quay, 38 Taupo Quay.

Details: General Admission $20, Gallery Friends and Stars $15, Students $5.

■ WHANGANUI FILM SOCIETY

What: Clockers.

When: Monday, April 19, 7pm.

Where: Davis Theatre, Whanganui Regional Museum, Watt St.

Details: Members only. Membership can be purchased at the door starting from a 3-film sampler for $30, or go to www.nzfilmsociety.org.nz/whanganui.html for other membership options.

■ NAVY IN CONCERT

What: Join The Royal New Zealand Navy Band for a special concert. Led by Lieutenant Commander Michael Dowrick, the band will bring you everything from classic marches and overtures to songs from stage and screen as well as pieces composed just for the RNZN Band.

When: Monday, April 19, 7pm.

Where: Royal Wanganui Opera House

Details: Adult $20, senior/student $15, child $10.

■ TUI MOTU GROUP

When: Wednesday, April 21, 4.30-5.45pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: To register call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au.

■ CREATIVITY WORKSHOP

What: Art and craft — learn that there are lots of ways to explore your own creativity.

When: Thursday, April 22, 7-8.30pm

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: To register call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au.

■ ESOL HOME TUTORS

What: Interested in other cultures, helping new migrants and keen to teach English as a volunteer tutor? English Language Partners Whanganui is running a free volunteer ESOL Home Tutor Training course.

When: Monday and Wednesday afternoons, beginning Monday, May 3 from 1-4pm, until May 26.

Details: Contact Jane 027 2555 654 or 06 345 1778 or email whanganui@englishlanguage.org.nz.

■ CREATIVITY WORKSHOP

What: Drawing: don't leave home without it. Everybody can draw; learn the basics. With Julie Anne Coffey.

When: Thursday, April 29, 7-8.40pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: To register call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au.

ON NOW

■ A GALLERY AND GALLERY85

What: A Gallery — Lauren Lysaght with For Medicinal Purposes Only.

The Corridor — Andrea Gardner with The View From Here.

Gallery 85 — Jillian Karl has Black 2021 DNA Files.

When: Wednesday & Thursday 9am to 3pm, Friday 9am to 7pm, Saturday & Sunday 9am to 5pm. Also by appointment, and when the flags are out. Current exhibitions closing April 18.

Where: 85 Glasgow Street Art Centre.

Details: Entry Free. Inquiries to 027 629 2545.

■ SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Pattillo Project 2021 — Tracy Byatt 'An Impossible Bouquet'. A solo artist showcase exhibition at the Sarjeant Gallery awarded to the winner of the Pattillo Whanganui Arts Review Open Award.

When: To May 9.

Where: Sarjeant On The Quay, 38 Taupo Quay.

Details: Free. Inquiries 06 349 0506.

■ SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Shannon Novak: Symplegma. For Pride Week 2021 the Sarjeant commissioned Auckland-based artist Shannon Novak to create one of his distinctive window works. The work signifies the gallery becoming part of the Safe Space Alliance. The work is accompanied by photographs by Novak, alongside photography from the gallery's collection, chosen by the artist and independent curator — Milly Mitchell-Anyon.

When: Until May 16.

Where: Sarjeant On The Quay, 38 Taupo Quay.

Details: Free. Inquiries: 06 349 0506.

■ 2021 PATTILLO WHANGANUI ARTS REVIEW

What: The Pattillo Whanganui Arts Review exhibition is intended to be a true reflection of the Whanganui region's creative energy.

When: To May 16.

Where: Sarjeant On The Quay, 38 Taupo Quay.

Details: Free admission. Inquiries: 06 349 0506.

REGULAR

■ BEYOND MINDFULNESS

What: Meditation Classes in the tradition of His Holiness the Dalai Lama.

When: 7pm on Tuesdays. Entry by koha.

Where: Chang Chup Ling Tibetan Buddhist Centre, 7 Waitote St, Castlecliff.

■ CAMERA CLUB

When: 2nd and 4th Wednesdays of the month. 7pm meet and greet, 7.30pm meeting. Visitors welcome.

Where: Clubrooms, 2 Handley St, Gonville.

■ COMMUNITY DRUMMING WHANGANUI

What: Fun drumming, suitable for everyone.

When: Every Thursday, 6.30pm.

Where: Arts Society Hall, Trafalgar Place (off Ridgway St).

Details: $5 per visit, plus gold coin koha for drum use. Contact Tracy on 022-682-0136 or find us on Facebook.

■ COTTON ON QUILTERS

What: Quilting, patchwork and stitching in fun and friendship. Bring your lunch. The first meeting is free.

Where: Masonic Hall, Corner Dublin and Keith streets.

When: First Saturday in the month (except January) at 10.30am.

Contacts: Veronica Davidson 06 3484002 or 027 280 7882 and Lesley McFarlane 06 3448477 or 021 174 3045.

■ DAILY MINDFUL LIVING

What: Practising being fully in the present moment. Stopping. Resting. Calming. The body & mind together here and now. Thich Nhat Hanh's tradition: www.plumvillage.org.

When: Thursdays 5.30-7pm.

Contact: Clare 021 0622 120.

■ DANCING BUDDHA MEDITATION

What: Inspiring, expressive music and movement to completely let go and relax, followed by 20 minutes silence, lying down or sitting.

When: Saturdays, 4-5pm.

Where: Harrison St Community Hall.

Details: Facebook Inner Light Yoga, ph 022 622 1711. $5 or koha.

■ FLORAL ART

What: Wanganui Floral Art Group.

When: 1st Tuesday of the month.

Where: Riverside Christian Church Hall, Mathieson St.

Details: Shirley 927 6713 or 027 2368046.

■ HAKEKE ST COMMUNITY CENTRE AND LIBRARY EVENTS

Monday: 10am — Kids' Storytime; 10am-1pm (downstairs) Art Group; 11am — Book Explorers' Club (last Monday of the Month).

Tuesday: 9.30am — Mahjong and Cards; 1-2pm — Exercise class; 10am-midday — Senior Net Tech Talks (every 2nd Tuesday).

Wednesday: 9.30am — Eastside Craft Group.

Thursday: 10.30-11.30am — Creative Writing Group; 3-4pm — Gentle Yoga with Inner Light.

Friday: 12.30pm — Silly Story Sing-A-Long; 11am-2pm — Mums and Bubs Group.

■ KOWHAINUI DAY PROGRAMME

What: Kowhainui Home day programme for elders to socialise and participate in activities.

When: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9.30am-3pm. Morning tea, lunch and afternoon tea provided.

Where: Enliven's Kowhainui Home, 88 Virginia Rd, Otamatea (participants can be picked up and taken home).

Details: Please call 06 349 1400 or visit www.enlivencentral.org.nz.

■ LYRIC SINGERS

What: Mixed voice choir.

When: Thursdays 7.30-9.15pm (Rehearsals).

Where: St Andrew's Church Hall, Glasgow St.

Details: New members welcome. Phone Joanna Love (06 345 9073).

■ MISSION WITHOUT BORDERS

What: Operation Cover Up, the knitting arm of Mission Without Borders, knitting for needy folk overseas.

When: Last Monday of month, 1.30pm.

Where: Salvation Army Church, 4 Indus St.

Inquiries: Kathrene 344 3398.

■ PETRE 60s UP

What: Speakers and/or entertainment. Activities include meals out, games afternoons, occasional trips.

When: Third Wednesday of every month, 2pm.

Where: St Andrews Church Hall, Glasgow St.

Details: Come and join a friendly group. Inquiries Jean 345 7187 or Jenny 348 2409.

■ RIVER CITY ARTISTS

What: From beginners to established artists. New members welcome.

When: Every Thursday, 9.30am-3.30pm.

Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St.

Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 4599448, Lynne 021 2055991.

■ SLIMMERS SUPPORT GROUP

What: Lose weight and keep it off.

When: Tuesdays, 5pm.

Cost: $10 to join; $2 weekly.

Enquiries: Ngaire 347 1613.

■ TRADITIONAL YOGA

What: All levels welcome to this breath-based, heart-centred style.

When: Monday, Thursday, Saturday 9am. Tuesday 6pm. Meditation Friday 6pm.

Where: Harrison St Community Hall, cnr Harrison and Liverpool streets.

Details: Inner Light Yoga 022 6221711 and on Facebook.

■ WHANGANUI GUIDED WALKING TOURS

What: Learn about Whanganui's history through its buildings, monuments, people and stories.

When: Scheduled tours leave the i-Site at 10am and 2pm Saturday and Sunday. For other times ring the i-Site for a booking 349 0508.

Details: $10 per person.

■ WHANGANUI RIVER MARKETS

What: This large riverside event includes both the River Traders and Farmers Markets

When: 8.30am -1pm every Saturday all year round.

Where: Downtown Whanganui Riverbank

■ WOMEN'S CHRISTIAN WIDOWS FELLOWSHIP

What: Meets in a different cafe every week for encouragement, support and laughter.

Details: Jill 021 1152243.

■ YOGA AND PILATES WITH EDDY

Wednesday: 6am Move! 9.30am Classic Pilates, 7pm Vinyasa Flow.

Thursday: 6am Move! 9.30am Vinyasa Flow, 7pm Classic Pilates.

Friday: 9.30am Yoga Slow.

Saturday: 9.30am Classic Pilates, 1pm Vinyasa Flow, 4pm Restorative Yoga.

Sunday: 9.30am Vinyasa Flow, 1pm Classic Pilates, 4pm Yin Yoga.

Where: 54A Moana St.

Details: Just turn up or check Yoga with Eddy Facebook page

■ YOGA CLASSES

What: Yoga in a warm, carpeted room with friendly people. Beginners and drop-ins welcome.

When: Mondays and Wednesdays from 5.30pm-6.45pm.

Where: Quaker Meeting House, 256 Wicksteed St.

Details: $10 per class. Contact: Kathy — email kgreensides@hotmail.com.

■ YOGA FOR MEN

What: Ongoing classes for men developed and taught by experienced male teacher, to improve strength, flexibility, resilience and composure. Yoga is the perfect stress management system. Beginners welcome.

When: Wednesdays, 6-7.15pm.

Where: Harrison St Community Hall.

Details: 022 622 1711, Facebook Inner Light Yoga.