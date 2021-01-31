Whanganui Happenings: What's on this week

Meadow, a mixed media work, by Pamela Lilburn in Gallery 85. Photo / Supplied

GIVE GYMNASTICS A GO

What: Have fun while developing confidence, co-ordination and flexibility.

When: Thursday, February 4. Preschool 9.30-10.30am; 5-7yrs 3.45-4.45pm; 8-10yrs 5-6pm.

Where: Whanganui Boys and Girls Gym Club, Springvale Stadium.

Details: No cost. No need to register — just turn up!

QUAY ART EXHIBITION

What: A lively collection of recent work by this innovative group of artists. Includes personal portrait sketches on the spot for just $10.

When: 10am-4pm, until Monday, February 8.

Where: Community Arts Gallery, 19 Taupo Quay.

BOOK SALE

What: Fill your shopping bags for $2 each. Cash sales only.

When: February 6-8, 10am-3pm each day.

Where: St George's Hall, Patea.

HOW FILMS IMPACT OUR SPIRITUALITY

What: A series of 5 films, fortnightly, which will explore how movies help us to understand our personal lives. This will explore (at an individual level) what can be learned about oneself from watching movies and reflecting on life's journey. The structure of the programme means it will be of most benefit if participants can be present at each session. With Marie Skidmore rsj.

Film 1: Life is Beautiful

When: Tuesday, February 9, 7-9.30pm, Koha.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au.

TAI CHI for HEALTH

What: a modified form of tai chi taught specifically for health. Suitable all ages and fitness.

When: New Beginners classes start Tuesday, February 9 at 5.30pm and/or Thursday, February 11 at 9am.

Where: Spriggens Park Greyhound Raceway.

Cost: $3 per session.

Inquiries: Miriam 345-1395 or kevin.miriamas@gmail.com.

GREEN DRINKS

What: Living on a Dynamic Coast - Ko Te Kawa o Tangaroa, he kawa ora is the theme of this year's Coastal Restoration Trust of NZ conference, held in Whanganui on March 10-12. Speakers Graham Pearson (Castlecliff Coast Care) and Lyneke Onderwater (CRT administrator) will introduce the Trust and their resources and discuss what can be expected during the conference, including the free pre-conference workshop which is on March 9.

When: Tuesday, February 9. Drinks from 5.30pm.

Where: Stellar.



WOMEN'S CHRISTIAN CONFERENCE

What: Thrive 2021. Guest speaker is Pastor Lauryn Velvin from Hills Church in Auckland.

When: February 13, 9am-4pm.

Where: Riverside Christian Church, 4 Ingestre St.

Details: Registration is $20 pp and $30 for mother and daughters. Phone Janine on 027 6251049 or register on the day at 9 am. Conference stationery, morning tea and lunch provided.

UNDERSTANDING PALESTINE/ISRAEL

What: Peter Watson examines the history of the land known as "The Holy Land", with observations from several recent visits. We will also study a permaculture farm near the West Bank village of Bel'in, where Peter volunteered in 2019.

When: Saturday, February 13, 10am-3pm, $20. Please bring your lunch.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au.

THEOSOPHY WHANGANUI

What: 'Big Love' - our first public gathering for 2021. We will be hosting an informal introduction 'round table' discussion. You're welcome to BYO finger food 'pot luck' if you feel like a shared late lunch, and to bring questions and smiles. Looking forward to meeting, reconnecting, and kickstarting our space for 2021. A 'take away information table' including our planned year event calendar will be available.

When: Sunday, February 14 at 2pm.

Where: Community Arts Centre, 19 Taupo Quay, back river entrance in Awa room.

Details: Open free entry. Inquiries to theosophywhanganui@gmail.com or txt 0212123819.

What is 'Theosophy'? … a worldwide association dedicated to exploration and practical realisation of the oneness of all life, and to independent spiritual search with no imposed dogma.

MEN'S YOGA

What: 8 week beginners course - the perfect way to maintain strength and develop more flexibility, resilience and composure, developed by a male teacher specifically for men.

When: Starts Wednesday, February 17, 6-7.15pm.

Where: Inner Light Yoga, Harrison St Hall.

Details: $80. Inquiries to 022 622 1711.

CHAMBER MUSIC WANGANUI

What: A recital by internationally acclaimed pianist Jun Bouterey-Ishido.

When: Sunday, February 21, 4pm.

Where: Concert Chamber, Whanganui War Memorial Centre.

Details: Adults $30, Seniors $25, CMW subscribers $20, students $5. Tickets from Royal Wanganui Opera House or at the door (no eftpos).

ON NOW

RED DOOR GALLERY

What: February exhibition — Julz Coffey, Dolly Good Show. "Each of my dolls starts with a vision that is often inspired by my collections. I adore fabric, it is the most important part of my dolls. Recycled fabric and clothes have been transformed by eco dying, stitched and painted."

When: All of February.

Where: Red Door Gallery, 88 Putiki Drive.

SPACE STUDIO AND GALLERY

What: Leigh Anderton-Hall: Counting Heads. Silhouette heads become silent unseeing observers; these sightless Guardians seek out the invisible virus and unknown future.

When: Until February 13.

Where: Gallery 1.

What: Katherine Claypole & MB Stoneman: Love Lies Bleeding. Explorations of our curious relationships with plants.

When: Until February 13.

Where: Gallery 2.

What: Adele Dubarry: Souvenir. Created post lockdown in a burst of creative energy – these works invite you to remember your journey and think about where you might go from here.

Where: Pop-up Gallery.

When: Until February 13.

A GALLERY

What: Aaron Scythe: Pots & Prints. A fabulous exhibition of work you would normally have to travel out of town to view.

When: Wednesday & Thursday 9am to 3pm, Friday 9am to 8pm, Saturday, Sunday & Monday 9am to 3pm. Other days by appointment, and anytime when the flags are out

Where: 85 Glasgow Street Art Centre.

GALLERY 85

What: A Stock Pot. A selection of works from the stock room together with some new works to spice the mix. Featured artists include Michael Haggie, Oliver Morse, Laurence Aberhart, Jutta Humpfer, Russell Brown, Claudia Borella, Timon Maxey, Wi Taepa, Pamela Lilburn, Sue Cooke and Campbell Wylie.

When: Wednesday & Thursday 9am to 3pm, Friday 9am to 8pm, Saturday, Sunday & Monday 9am to 3pm. Other days by appointment, and anytime when the flags are out

Where: 85 Glasgow Street Art Centre.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Te Awa Reo. 14 artists respond to scientific research of an 8.75 metre core sample of sediment taken from the Atene Meander on the Whanganui River.

When: To February 14.

Where: The Sarjeant's Object Gallery above the i-Site, 31 Taupo Quay.

What: Wai — The Water Project. A multimedia exhibition that celebrates fresh water as a natural element essential to our wellbeing.

When: To February 7.

Where: Sarjeant On The Quay, 38 Taupo Quay

What: Corner Dairy. This exhibition utilises the New Zealand dairy as a cultural point of contact that represents ingenuity, economy of means, nostalgia and a sense of fun.

When: Till March 23.

Where: The Sarjeant's Object Gallery, above the i-Site, 31 Taupo Quay.

Details: Free entry. Inquiries to 06 349 0506.

REGULAR

CAMERA CLUB

When: 2nd and 4th Wednesdays of the month. 7pm meet and greet, 7.30pm meeting. Visitors welcome.

Where: Clubrooms, 2 Handley St, Gonville.

COMMUNITY DRUMMING WHANGANUI

What: Fun drumming, suitable for everyone.

When: Every Thursday, 6.30pm.

Where: Arts Society Hall, Trafalgar Place (off Ridgway St).

Details: $5 per visit, plus gold coin koha for drum use. Contact Tracy on 022-682-0136 or find us on Facebook.

COTTON ON QUILTERS

What: A club that does quilting, patchwork and stitching. We have fun and friendship. Bring along your lunch and join us. The first meeting you attend is free.

Where: Masonic Hall, Corner Dublin and Keith streets.

When: First Saturday in the month (except January).

Contacts: Veronica Davidson 06 3484002 or 027 280 7882 and Lesley McFarlane 06 3448477 or 021 174 3045.

FLORAL ART

What: Wanganui Floral Art Group.

When: Group meets 1st Tuesday of the month.

Where: Riverside Christian Church Hall, Mathieson St.

Details: Shirley 927 6713 or 027 2368046.

LYRIC SINGERS

What: Mixed voice choir.

When: Thursdays 7.30-9.15pm (Rehearsals).

Where: St Andrew's Church Hall, Glasgow St.

Details: New members welcome. For information, phone Joanna Love (06 345 9073).

MINDFULNESS PRACTICE IN DAILY LIFE

What: Being fully in the present moment calms the body & mind. Thich Nhat Hanh's tradition: www.plumvillage.org.

When: Thursdays, 5.30-7pm.

Details: Clare 021 0622 120.

MISSION WITHOUT BORDERS

What: Operation Cover Up, the knitting arm of Mission Without Borders, knitting for needy folk overseas.

When: Last Monday of month, 1.30pm.

Where: Salvation Army Church, 4 Indus St.

Inquiries: Kathrene 344 3398.

PETRE 60s UP

What: Speakers and/or entertainment. Other activities include meals out, games afternoons, occasional trips.

When: Third Wednesday of every month, 2pm.

Where: St Andrews Church Hall, Glasgow St.

Details: Come along and join a friendly group. Inquiries Jean 345 7187 or Jenny 348 2409.

RIVER CITY ARTISTS

What: From beginners to established artists. New members welcome.

When: Every Thursday, 9.30am-3.30pm.

Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St.

Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 4599448, Lynne 021 2055991.

SLIMMERS SUPPORT GROUP

What: Lose weight and keep it off.

When: Tuesdays, 5pm.

Cost: $10 to join; $2 weekly.

Inquiries: Ngaire 347 1613.

TRADITIONAL YOGA

What: All levels welcome to this breath-based, heart-centred style.

When: Monday, Thursday, Saturday 9am. Tuesday 6pm. Meditation Friday 6pm.

Where: Harrison St Community Hall, cnr Harrison and Liverpool streets.

Details: Inner Light Yoga 022 6221711 and on Facebook.

WHANGANUI GUIDED WALKING TOURS

What: Learn about Whanganui's fascinating history through its buildings, monuments, people, stories of events that have shaped our city.

When: Scheduled tours leave the i-Site at 10am and 2pm each Saturday and Sunday. For other times ring the i-Site for a booking 349 0508.

Details: Cost is $10 per person and length is approximately 1 1/2 hours to 1 3/4 hours.

WHANGANUI RIVER MARKETS

What: This large riverside event includes both the River Traders and Farmers Markets.

When: 8.30am-1pm every Saturday all year round.

Where: Downtown Whanganui Riverbank.

WOMEN'S CHRISTIAN WIDOWS FELLOWSHIP

What: Meets in a different cafe every week for encouragement, support and laughter.

Details: Jill 021 1152243.

YOGA CLASSES

What: Yoga in a warm, carpeted room with friendly people. Beginners and drop-ins welcome.

When: Mondays and Wednesdays from 5.30pm-6.45pm.

Where: Quaker Meeting House, 256 Wicksteed St.

Cost: $10 per class.

Contact: Kathy — email kgreensides@hotmail.com.