Whanganui Happenings - what's on in Whanganui

CARITAS LENTEN DISCUSSION GROUP
What: Based on the Sunday readings during Lent, the programme is entitled 'A New Way Forward', exploring new and better ways of living as one human family.
When: Thursday, March 25, 2-3.30pm
Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.
Details: To register call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au
CARE FOR SOMEONE WITH AN INTELLECTUAL DISABILITY?
What: Join the monthly Carer Support Network for supportive talk, informative chat and morning tea.
When: Thursday, March 25, 10.30am
Where: 48 Alma Rd.
Details: Linda 021 230 4095
WANGANUI MODEL RAILWAY AND ENGINEERING SOCIETY
What: Open day.
When: Saturday, March 27, 1-4pm
Where: Club rooms, 70a Alma Rd
Details: Gold coin entry
BRASS WHANGANUI
What: Sound Canvas.
When: Saturday, March 27, 3pm & 7pm; Sunday, March 28, 2pm.
Where: Royal Wanganui Opera House
Details: Adult $35, Senior / Friends OH $30, Students / Children $20
SARJEANT GALLERY
What: Behind the Scenes at the Sarjeant. Held in conjunction with Artists Open Studios, a rare opportunity to enter the Sarjeant Gallery collection store where you will discover the stories behind one of NZ's most significant collections.
When: March 27, 28, 2-2.45pm
Where: Sarjeant On The Quay, 38 Taupo Quay
Details: $10 per person. Inquiries: 06 349 0506
THE MYSTERY OF MYSTICS!
What: What defines a Mystic? The mystical search for God's love in the ordinary process of life. With Rosalie Conder.
When: Saturday, March 27, 10am-4pm
Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce
Details: $20. Please bring your lunch. To register call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au
WANGANUI HARRIER CLUB
What: Brine to Wine Wanganui Harrier Club 16km Run & Walk.
When: Sunday, March 28, 8am walk, 9am run
Where: Start Duncan Pavillion, Castlecliff Beach
Details: Cost $15 solo, $25 2-person team, $25 4-person team. Spot prizes and free barbecue. For more info call Di 027 270-9929
60's UP MOVEMENT INC
What: Wanganui Branch meeting. Social get-together and Celtic Music Group entertainment.
When: Monday, March 29, 2pm
Where: Eulogy Lounge, Wanganui Racecourse
WHANGANUI FILM SOCIETY
What: Do the Right Thing.
When: Monday, March 29, 7pm
Where: Davis Theatre, Whanganui Regional Museum, Watt St
Details: Members only. Membership can be purchased at the door starting from a three-film sampler for $30, or go to www.nzfilmsociety.org.nz/whanganui.html for other membership options
WHANGANUI OSTEOPOROSIS SUPPORT GROUP
What: Discover how our advocate Rachel Howells can assist you with any issues around health and disability. All welcome.
When: Tuesday, March 30, 2pm
Where: Metro, Ridgway St
Inquiries: Roslyn on 3431495
ROYAL WANGANUI OPERA HOUSE
What: Bill Bailey.
When: Wednesday, March 31, 8pm
Details: Tickets $92.50
HOW FILMS IMPACT OUR SPIRITUALITY
What: A series of five films, fortnightly, which will explore how movies help us to understand our personal lives, with Marie Skidmore RSJ.
Film 5: Monsieur Ibrahim
When: Tuesday, April 6, 7-9.30pm, koha.
Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.
Details: To register call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au
PRIDE WEEK RESCHEDULED EVENTS
09/04/21 — Bowls in Drag — 6pm
24/04/21 — Pride Walk — 9.45am
24/04/21 — Pride Party — 6pm
ESOL HOME TUTORS
What: Interested in other cultures and helping new migrants and keen to teach English as a volunteer tutor? English Language Partners Whanganui is running a free volunteer ESOL Home Tutor Training course.
When: Monday and Wednesday afternoons, from Monday, May 3, 1-4pm, and running until May 26
Details: Contact Jane for details on 027 2555 654 or 06 345 1778 or email whanganui@englishlanguage.org.nz
ON NOW
A GALLERY AND GALLERY85
What: A Gallery — Lauren Lysaght with For Medicinal Purposes Only — new work dealing with experimentation and side effects of the cure trail.
The Corridor — Andrea Gardner with The View From Here — staged photography which explores the use of colour and the absurd.
Gallery 85 — Jillian Karl has Black 2021 DNA Files — work which explores the essence of her DNA and that of major artists, in black.
When: Wednesday & Thursday 9am to 3pm, Friday 9am to 7pm, Saturday & Sunday 9am to 5pm. Also by appointment, and anytime when the flags are out.
Where: 85 Glasgow Street Art Centre.
Details: Entry free. Inquiries to 027 629 2545
SARJEANT GALLERY
What: Corner Dairy. This exhibition uses the New Zealand dairy as a cultural point of contact that represents ingenuity, economy of means, nostalgia and a sense of fun.
When: Till April 6.
Where: The Sarjeant's Object Gallery, above the i-Site, 31 Taupo Quay
Details: Free entry. Inquiries to 06 349 0506
SARJEANT GALLERY
What: Pattillo Project 2021 — Tracy Byatt 'An Impossible Bouquet'. A solo artist showcase exhibition at the Sarjeant Gallery awarded to the winner of the Pattillo Whanganui Arts Review Open Award.
When: To May 9
Where: Sarjeant On The Quay, 38 Taupo Quay
Details: Free. Inquiries 06 349 0506
SARJEANT GALLERY
What: Shannon Novak: Symplegma. For Pride Week 2021 the Sarjeant Gallery commissioned Auckland-based artist Shannon Novak to create one of his distinctive window works. The work signifies the Gallery becoming part of the Safe Space Alliance. The work is accompanied by a selection of photographs by Novak, alongside photography from the Gallery's collection, chosen by the artist and independent curator Milly Mitchell-Anyon.
When: Till May 16
Where: Sarjeant On The Quay, 38 Taupo Quay
Details: Free. Inquiries: 06 349 0506
2021 PATTILLO WHANGANUI ARTS REVIEW
What: The Pattillo Whanganui Arts Review exhibition is intended to be a true reflection of the Whanganui region's creative energy.
When: To May 16
Where: Sarjeant On The Quay, 38 Taupo Quay
Details: Free admission. Inquiries: 06 349 0506
REGULAR
BEYOND MINDFULNESS
What: Meditation classes in the tradition of His Holiness the Dalai Lama. Beginners' meditation classes following the graduated path to enlightenment, a staged series of meditations to enhance our relationship with ourselves, those around us and ultimately the world.
When: 7pm on Tuesdays. Entry by koha.
Where: Chang Chup Ling Tibetan Buddhist Centre, 7 Waitote St, Castlecliff
CAMERA CLUB
When: 2nd and 4th Wednesdays of the month. 7pm meet and greet, 7.30pm meeting. Visitors welcome
Where: Clubrooms, 2 Handley St, Gonville
COMMUNITY DRUMMING WHANGANUI
What: Fun drumming, suitable for everyone.
When: Every Thursday, 6.30pm
Where: Arts Society Hall, Trafalgar Place (off Ridgway St)
Details: $5 per visit, plus gold coin koha for drum use. Contact Tracy 022-682-0136 or find us on facebook
COTTON ON QUILTERS
What: A club that does quilting, patchwork and stitching in fun and friendship. Bring your lunch. The first meeting is free.
Where: Masonic Hall, Corner Dublin and Keith sts
When: First Saturday in the month
Contacts: Veronica Davidson 06 3484002 or 027 280 7882 and Lesley McFarlane 06 3448477 or 021 174 3045.
DAILY MINDFUL LIVING
What: Practising being fully in the present moment. Stopping. Resting. Calming. The body & mind together here and now. Thich Nhat Hanh's tradition: www.plumvillage.org
When: Thursdays 5.30-7pm
Contact: Clare 021 0622 120
DANCING BUDDHA MEDITATION
What: Inspiring, expressive music and movement to completely let go and relax, followed by 20 minutes silence, lying down or sitting.
When: Saturdays, 4-5pm
Where: Harrison St Community Hall
Details: Facebook Inner Light Yoga, ph 022 622 1711. $5 or koha
FLORAL ART
What: Wanganui Floral Art Group.
When: 1st Tuesday of the month
Where: Riverside Christian Church Hall, Mathieson St
Details: Shirley 927 6713 or 027 2368046
HAKEKE ST COMMUNITY CENTRE AND LIBRARY EVENTS
Monday: 10am Kids' Storytime. 11am Book Explorers' Club (last Monday of the Month)
Tuesday: 9.30am Mahjong and Cards
Wednesday: 9.30am Eastside Craft Group. 5-6pm Conversational Spanish
Thursday: 10.30-11.30am Creative Writing Group. 3-4pm Gentle Yoga with Inner Light (starting on April 1)
Friday: 10am Silly Story Sing-A-Long. 11am-midday Mums and Bubs Group (every second Friday)
Starting on Monday, April 13 is Art Connection, an art group for people of all abilities.
KOWHAINUI DAY PROGRAMME
What: Kowhainui Home day programme for elders to socialise and participate in activities.
When: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9.30am-3pm. Morning tea, lunch and afternoon tea are provided
Where: Enliven's Kowhainui Home, 88 Virginia Rd, Otamatea (participants can be picked up and taken home afterwards)
Details: Call 06 349 1400 or visit www.enlivencentral.org.nz
LYRIC SINGERS
What: Mixed voice choir
When: Thursdays 7.30-9.15pm (rehearsals)
Where: St Andrew's Church Hall, Glasgow St
Details: New members welcome. For information, phone Joanna Love (06 345 9073).
MISSION WITHOUT BORDERS
What: Operation Cover Up, the knitting arm of Mission Without Borders, knitting for needy folk overseas.
When: Last Monday of month, 1.30pm
Where: Salvation Army Church, 4 Indus St
Inquiries: Kathrene 344 3398
PETRE 60s UP
What: Speakers and/or entertainment. Other activities include meals out, games afternoons, occasional trips.
When: Third Wednesday of every month, 2pm
Where: St Andrew's Church Hall, Glasgow St
Details: Come along and join a friendly group. Inquiries Jean 345 7187 or Jenny 348 2409
RIVER CITY ARTISTS
What: From beginners to established artists. New members welcome.
When: Every Thursday, 9.30am-3.30pm
Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St
Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 4599448, Lynne 021 2055991
SLIMMERS SUPPORT GROUP
What: Lose weight and keep it off.
When: Tuesdays, 5pm.
Cost: $10 to join; $2 weekly.
Inquiries: Ngaire 347 1613.
TRADITIONAL YOGA
What: All levels welcome to this breath-based, heart-centred style.
When: Monday, Thursday, Saturday 9am. Tuesday 6pm. Meditation Friday 6pm
Where: Harrison St Community Hall, cnr Harrison and Liverpool sts
Details: Inner Light Yoga 022 6221711 and on Facebook
WHANGANUI GUIDED WALKING TOURS
What: Learn about Whanganui's history through its buildings, monuments, people and stories of events.
When: Scheduled tours leave the i-Site at 10am and 2pm each Saturday and Sunday. For other times ring the i-Site for a booking 349 0508
Details: Cost is $10 per person and length is about 1 1/2 hours to 1 3/4 hours
WHANGANUI RIVER MARKETS
What: This large riverside event includes both the River Traders and Farmers Markets.
When: 8.30am -1pm every Saturday all year round
Where: Downtown Whanganui Riverbank
WOMEN'S CHRISTIAN WIDOWS FELLOWSHIP
What: Meets in a different cafe every week for encouragement, support and laughter.
Details: Jill 021 1152243
YOGA AND PILATES WITH EDDY
What: Wednesday: Vinyasa Flow 9.15am, 6pm
Thursday: Vinyasa Flow 9.15am, Pilates 6pm
Saturday: Pilates 9am, Vinyasa Flow 10.15am
Sunday: Vinyasa Flow 9am, Pilates 10.15am, Rinse & Repeat 5pm, Yin 6.15pm
Where: 54A Moana St
Details: Just turn up or check Yoga with Eddy Facebook page
YOGA CLASSES
What: Yoga in a warm, carpeted room with friendly people. Beginners and drop-ins welcome.
When: Mondays and Wednesdays 5.30pm-6.45pm
Where: Quaker Meeting House, 256 Wicksteed St
Cost: $10 per class
Contact: Kathy — email kgreensides@hotmail.com