Whanganui Happenings - what's on in Whanganui

Cure, a set of mixed media works by Lauren Lysaght, in For Medicinal Purposes Only, an AOS exhibition at the 85 Glasgow Street Arts Centre.

CARITAS LENTEN DISCUSSION GROUP

What: Based on the Sunday readings during Lent, the programme is entitled 'A New Way Forward', exploring new and better ways of living as one human family.

When: Thursday, March 25, 2-3.30pm

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: To register call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au

CARE FOR SOMEONE WITH AN INTELLECTUAL DISABILITY?

What: Join the monthly Carer Support Network for supportive talk, informative chat and morning tea.

When: Thursday, March 25, 10.30am

Where: 48 Alma Rd.

Details: Linda 021 230 4095

WANGANUI MODEL RAILWAY AND ENGINEERING SOCIETY

What: Open day.

When: Saturday, March 27, 1-4pm

Where: Club rooms, 70a Alma Rd

Details: Gold coin entry

BRASS WHANGANUI

What: Sound Canvas.

When: Saturday, March 27, 3pm & 7pm; Sunday, March 28, 2pm.

Where: Royal Wanganui Opera House

Details: Adult $35, Senior / Friends OH $30, Students / Children $20

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Behind the Scenes at the Sarjeant. Held in conjunction with Artists Open Studios, a rare opportunity to enter the Sarjeant Gallery collection store where you will discover the stories behind one of NZ's most significant collections.

When: March 27, 28, 2-2.45pm

Where: Sarjeant On The Quay, 38 Taupo Quay

Details: $10 per person. Inquiries: 06 349 0506

THE MYSTERY OF MYSTICS!

What: What defines a Mystic? The mystical search for God's love in the ordinary process of life. With Rosalie Conder.

When: Saturday, March 27, 10am-4pm

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce

Details: $20. Please bring your lunch. To register call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au

WANGANUI HARRIER CLUB

What: Brine to Wine Wanganui Harrier Club 16km Run & Walk.

When: Sunday, March 28, 8am walk, 9am run

Where: Start Duncan Pavillion, Castlecliff Beach

Details: Cost $15 solo, $25 2-person team, $25 4-person team. Spot prizes and free barbecue. For more info call Di 027 270-9929

60's UP MOVEMENT INC

What: Wanganui Branch meeting. Social get-together and Celtic Music Group entertainment.

When: Monday, March 29, 2pm

Where: Eulogy Lounge, Wanganui Racecourse

WHANGANUI FILM SOCIETY

What: Do the Right Thing.

When: Monday, March 29, 7pm

Where: Davis Theatre, Whanganui Regional Museum, Watt St

Details: Members only. Membership can be purchased at the door starting from a three-film sampler for $30, or go to www.nzfilmsociety.org.nz/whanganui.html for other membership options

WHANGANUI OSTEOPOROSIS SUPPORT GROUP

What: Discover how our advocate Rachel Howells can assist you with any issues around health and disability. All welcome.

When: Tuesday, March 30, 2pm

Where: Metro, Ridgway St

Inquiries: Roslyn on 3431495

ROYAL WANGANUI OPERA HOUSE

What: Bill Bailey.

When: Wednesday, March 31, 8pm

Details: Tickets $92.50

HOW FILMS IMPACT OUR SPIRITUALITY

What: A series of five films, fortnightly, which will explore how movies help us to understand our personal lives, with Marie Skidmore RSJ.

Film 5: Monsieur Ibrahim

When: Tuesday, April 6, 7-9.30pm, koha.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: To register call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au

PRIDE WEEK RESCHEDULED EVENTS

09/04/21 — Bowls in Drag — 6pm

24/04/21 — Pride Walk — 9.45am

24/04/21 — Pride Party — 6pm

ESOL HOME TUTORS

What: Interested in other cultures and helping new migrants and keen to teach English as a volunteer tutor? English Language Partners Whanganui is running a free volunteer ESOL Home Tutor Training course.

When: Monday and Wednesday afternoons, from Monday, May 3, 1-4pm, and running until May 26

Details: Contact Jane for details on 027 2555 654 or 06 345 1778 or email whanganui@englishlanguage.org.nz

ON NOW

A GALLERY AND GALLERY85

What: A Gallery — Lauren Lysaght with For Medicinal Purposes Only — new work dealing with experimentation and side effects of the cure trail.

The Corridor — Andrea Gardner with The View From Here — staged photography which explores the use of colour and the absurd.

Gallery 85 — Jillian Karl has Black 2021 DNA Files — work which explores the essence of her DNA and that of major artists, in black.

When: Wednesday & Thursday 9am to 3pm, Friday 9am to 7pm, Saturday & Sunday 9am to 5pm. Also by appointment, and anytime when the flags are out.

Where: 85 Glasgow Street Art Centre.

Details: Entry free. Inquiries to 027 629 2545

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Corner Dairy. This exhibition uses the New Zealand dairy as a cultural point of contact that represents ingenuity, economy of means, nostalgia and a sense of fun.

When: Till April 6.

Where: The Sarjeant's Object Gallery, above the i-Site, 31 Taupo Quay

Details: Free entry. Inquiries to 06 349 0506

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Pattillo Project 2021 — Tracy Byatt 'An Impossible Bouquet'. A solo artist showcase exhibition at the Sarjeant Gallery awarded to the winner of the Pattillo Whanganui Arts Review Open Award.

When: To May 9

Where: Sarjeant On The Quay, 38 Taupo Quay

Details: Free. Inquiries 06 349 0506

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Shannon Novak: Symplegma. For Pride Week 2021 the Sarjeant Gallery commissioned Auckland-based artist Shannon Novak to create one of his distinctive window works. The work signifies the Gallery becoming part of the Safe Space Alliance. The work is accompanied by a selection of photographs by Novak, alongside photography from the Gallery's collection, chosen by the artist and independent curator Milly Mitchell-Anyon.

When: Till May 16

Where: Sarjeant On The Quay, 38 Taupo Quay

Details: Free. Inquiries: 06 349 0506

2021 PATTILLO WHANGANUI ARTS REVIEW

What: The Pattillo Whanganui Arts Review exhibition is intended to be a true reflection of the Whanganui region's creative energy.

When: To May 16

Where: Sarjeant On The Quay, 38 Taupo Quay

Details: Free admission. Inquiries: 06 349 0506

REGULAR

BEYOND MINDFULNESS

What: Meditation classes in the tradition of His Holiness the Dalai Lama. Beginners' meditation classes following the graduated path to enlightenment, a staged series of meditations to enhance our relationship with ourselves, those around us and ultimately the world.

When: 7pm on Tuesdays. Entry by koha.

Where: Chang Chup Ling Tibetan Buddhist Centre, 7 Waitote St, Castlecliff

CAMERA CLUB

When: 2nd and 4th Wednesdays of the month. 7pm meet and greet, 7.30pm meeting. Visitors welcome

Where: Clubrooms, 2 Handley St, Gonville

COMMUNITY DRUMMING WHANGANUI

What: Fun drumming, suitable for everyone.

When: Every Thursday, 6.30pm

Where: Arts Society Hall, Trafalgar Place (off Ridgway St)

Details: $5 per visit, plus gold coin koha for drum use. Contact Tracy 022-682-0136 or find us on facebook

COTTON ON QUILTERS

What: A club that does quilting, patchwork and stitching in fun and friendship. Bring your lunch. The first meeting is free.

Where: Masonic Hall, Corner Dublin and Keith sts

When: First Saturday in the month

Contacts: Veronica Davidson 06 3484002 or 027 280 7882 and Lesley McFarlane 06 3448477 or 021 174 3045.

DAILY MINDFUL LIVING

What: Practising being fully in the present moment. Stopping. Resting. Calming. The body & mind together here and now. Thich Nhat Hanh's tradition: www.plumvillage.org

When: Thursdays 5.30-7pm

Contact: Clare 021 0622 120

DANCING BUDDHA MEDITATION

What: Inspiring, expressive music and movement to completely let go and relax, followed by 20 minutes silence, lying down or sitting.

When: Saturdays, 4-5pm

Where: Harrison St Community Hall

Details: Facebook Inner Light Yoga, ph 022 622 1711. $5 or koha

FLORAL ART

What: Wanganui Floral Art Group.

When: 1st Tuesday of the month

Where: Riverside Christian Church Hall, Mathieson St

Details: Shirley 927 6713 or 027 2368046

HAKEKE ST COMMUNITY CENTRE AND LIBRARY EVENTS

Monday: 10am Kids' Storytime. 11am Book Explorers' Club (last Monday of the Month)

Tuesday: 9.30am Mahjong and Cards

Wednesday: 9.30am Eastside Craft Group. 5-6pm Conversational Spanish

Thursday: 10.30-11.30am Creative Writing Group. 3-4pm Gentle Yoga with Inner Light (starting on April 1)

Friday: 10am Silly Story Sing-A-Long. 11am-midday Mums and Bubs Group (every second Friday)

Starting on Monday, April 13 is Art Connection, an art group for people of all abilities.

KOWHAINUI DAY PROGRAMME

What: Kowhainui Home day programme for elders to socialise and participate in activities.

When: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9.30am-3pm. Morning tea, lunch and afternoon tea are provided

Where: Enliven's Kowhainui Home, 88 Virginia Rd, Otamatea (participants can be picked up and taken home afterwards)

Details: Call 06 349 1400 or visit www.enlivencentral.org.nz

LYRIC SINGERS

What: Mixed voice choir

When: Thursdays 7.30-9.15pm (rehearsals)

Where: St Andrew's Church Hall, Glasgow St

Details: New members welcome. For information, phone Joanna Love (06 345 9073).

MISSION WITHOUT BORDERS

What: Operation Cover Up, the knitting arm of Mission Without Borders, knitting for needy folk overseas.

When: Last Monday of month, 1.30pm

Where: Salvation Army Church, 4 Indus St

Inquiries: Kathrene 344 3398

PETRE 60s UP

What: Speakers and/or entertainment. Other activities include meals out, games afternoons, occasional trips.

When: Third Wednesday of every month, 2pm

Where: St Andrew's Church Hall, Glasgow St

Details: Come along and join a friendly group. Inquiries Jean 345 7187 or Jenny 348 2409

RIVER CITY ARTISTS

What: From beginners to established artists. New members welcome.

When: Every Thursday, 9.30am-3.30pm

Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St

Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 4599448, Lynne 021 2055991

SLIMMERS SUPPORT GROUP

What: Lose weight and keep it off.

When: Tuesdays, 5pm.

Cost: $10 to join; $2 weekly.

Inquiries: Ngaire 347 1613.

TRADITIONAL YOGA

What: All levels welcome to this breath-based, heart-centred style.

When: Monday, Thursday, Saturday 9am. Tuesday 6pm. Meditation Friday 6pm

Where: Harrison St Community Hall, cnr Harrison and Liverpool sts

Details: Inner Light Yoga 022 6221711 and on Facebook

WHANGANUI GUIDED WALKING TOURS

What: Learn about Whanganui's history through its buildings, monuments, people and stories of events.

When: Scheduled tours leave the i-Site at 10am and 2pm each Saturday and Sunday. For other times ring the i-Site for a booking 349 0508

Details: Cost is $10 per person and length is about 1 1/2 hours to 1 3/4 hours

WHANGANUI RIVER MARKETS

What: This large riverside event includes both the River Traders and Farmers Markets.

When: 8.30am -1pm every Saturday all year round

Where: Downtown Whanganui Riverbank

WOMEN'S CHRISTIAN WIDOWS FELLOWSHIP

What: Meets in a different cafe every week for encouragement, support and laughter.

Details: Jill 021 1152243

YOGA AND PILATES WITH EDDY

What: Wednesday: Vinyasa Flow 9.15am, 6pm

Thursday: Vinyasa Flow 9.15am, Pilates 6pm

Saturday: Pilates 9am, Vinyasa Flow 10.15am

Sunday: Vinyasa Flow 9am, Pilates 10.15am, Rinse & Repeat 5pm, Yin 6.15pm

Where: 54A Moana St

Details: Just turn up or check Yoga with Eddy Facebook page

YOGA CLASSES

What: Yoga in a warm, carpeted room with friendly people. Beginners and drop-ins welcome.

When: Mondays and Wednesdays 5.30pm-6.45pm

Where: Quaker Meeting House, 256 Wicksteed St

Cost: $10 per class

Contact: Kathy — email kgreensides@hotmail.com