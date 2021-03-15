Whanganui Happenings: What's on in city

Hakeke St Community Centre and Library. Photo / Paul Brooks

Hakeke St Community Centre and Library events

Monday:

10am — Kids' Storytime

11am — Book Explorers' Club (last Monday of the Month)

Tuesday:

9.30am — Mahjong and Cards

Wednesday:

9.30am — Eastside Craft Group

5-6pm — Conversational Spanish

Thursday:

10.30-11.30am — Creative Writing Group

3-4pm — Gentle Yoga with Inner Light (starting on April 1)

Friday:

10am — Silly Story Sing-A-Long

11am-midday — Mums and Bubs Group (every second Friday)

Starting on Monday, April 13 is Art Connection — An art group for people of all abilities.

PRIDE WEEK RESCHEDULED EVENTS

March 22 - Small Talks - 7pm

April 9 - Bowls in Drag - 6pm

April 24 - Pride Walk - 9.45am

April 24 - Pride Party - 6pm

AGM

The AGM of The Wanganui Community Choir Inc will be held on Monday, March 22, at 8.15pm at the Riverside Christian Church Hall, 4 Ingestre St, Whanganui, followed by supper. All welcome.

CARLTON INDOOR BOWLING CLUB

What: Indoor bowling season starts. Three nights free to try your hand. Coaching provided. All welcome.

When: Thursday, March 18, 7.15pm.

Where: Carlton School, Carlton Ave.

Details: Phone David 021 026 01319.

CARITAS LENTEN DISCUSSION GROUP

What: Based on the Sunday readings during Lent, the programme is entitled 'A New Way Forward', exploring new and better ways of living as one human family.

When: Thursday, March 18, 2-3.30pm.

Thursday, March 25, 2-3.30pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au.

INTRODUCTIONS TO DAILY MINDFUL LIVING

What: Simple, practical ways to be mindful, to live in the here & now. All welcome.

When: Four Thursdays in March, 5.20-7pm.

Details: Clare 021 0622 120, www.plumvillage.org.

TUI MOTU GROUP

When: March 17, 4.30-5.45pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce.

Details: To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au.

CELTICA – A NEW ERA OF IRISH DANCE

What: Awe-inspiring contemporary Irish music, spectacular costumes and some of the fastest taps in the world.

When: Friday, March 19, 7.30pm.

Where: Royal Wanganui Opera House.

Details: Adult $82.50. Concessions available.

WHANGANUI RESOURCE RECOVERY CENTRE

What: Mural unveiling and blessing. All welcome to view the mural made from repurposed materials by children attending the January art workshop. Gather in the Harakeke room afterwards for shared kai.

When: Saturday, March 20, 1pm.

Where: Whanganui Resource Recovery Centre, Maria Pl extension.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Trio Jackson. From Gypsy to Jazz to Bach and Shostakovich, this classically trained ensemble has branched out into an exotic array of genres.

When: March 20, 5-8pm.

Where: Sarjeant On The Quay, 38 Taupo Quay.

Details: $20 General Admission or $18 Gallery Friends & Stars. Inquiries: 06 349 0506.

COMMUNITY LITURGY

What: Tihei Mauri Ora.

When: Sunday, March 21, 4-5pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

WHANGANUI FILM SOCIETY

What: Whanganui Film Society is screening Dance, Girl, Dance.

When: Monday, March 22, 7pm.

Where: Davis Theatre, Whanganui Regional Museum, Watt St.

Details: Members only. Membership can be bought at the door starting from a 3-film sampler for $30, or www.nzfilmsociety.org.nz/whanganui.html for other membership options.

HOW FILMS IMPACT OUR SPIRITUALITY

What: A series of five films, fortnightly, which will explore how movies help us to understand our personal lives. With Marie Skidmore rsj. Film 4: Once.

When: Tuesday, March 23, 7-9.30pm, Koha.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce.

Details: To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au.

CARE FOR SOMEONE WITH AN INTELLECTUAL DISABILITY?

What: Join the monthly Carer Support Network for supportive talk, informative chat and morning tea.

When: Thursday, March 25, 10.30am.

Where: 48 Alma Rd.

Details: Linda 021 230 4095.

WANGANUI MODEL RAILWAY AND ENGINEERING SOCIETY

What: Open day.

When: Saturday, March 27, 1-4pm.

Where: Club rooms, 70a Alma Rd.

Details: Gold coin entry.

THE MYSTERY OF MYSTICS!

What: What defines a Mystic? The mystical search for God's love in the ordinary process of life. With Rosalie Conder.

When: Saturday, March 27, 10am-4pm

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce.

Details: $20. Please bring your lunch. To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au.

ESOL HOME TUTORS

What: Interested in other cultures and helping new migrants and keen to teach English as a volunteer tutor? English Language Partners Whanganui is running a free volunteer ESOL Home Tutor Training course.

When: Monday and Wednesday afternoons, beginning on Monday, May 3 from 1-4pm, and running until 26 May.

Details: Contact Jane for details on 027 2555 654 or 06 345 1778 or email whanganui@englishlanguage.org.nz.

ON NOW

A GALLERY AND GALLERY85

What: A Gallery— Lauren Lysaght with For Medicinal Purposes Only - new work dealing with experimentation and side effects of the cure trail.

The Corridor — Andrea Gardner with The View From Here - staged photography which explores the use of colour and the absurd.

Gallery 85 — Jillian Karl has Black 2021 DNA Files - work which explores the essence of her DNA and that of major artists, in black.

When: Open every day for Artists Open Studios from Thursday, March 18 to Sunday, March 28 inclusive, after which we will return to our normal opening days.

Where: 85 Glasgow Street Art Centre.

Details: Entry Free. Inquiries to 027 629 2545.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Corner Dairy. This exhibition uses the New Zealand dairy as a cultural point of contact that represents ingenuity, economy of means, nostalgia and a sense of fun.

When: Till April 6.

Where: The Sarjeant's Object Gallery, above the i-Site, 31 Taupo Quay.

Details: Free entry. Inquiries to 06 349 0506.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Pattillo Project 2021 — Tracy Byatt, 'An Impossible Bouquet'. A solo artist showcase exhibition at the Sarjeant Gallery awarded to the winner of the Pattillo Whanganui Arts Review Open Award.

When: To May 9.

Where: Sarjeant On The Quay, 38 Taupo Quay.

Details: Free. Enquiries 06 349 0506.

2021 PATTILLO WHANGANUI ARTS REVIEW

What: The Pattillo Whanganui Arts Review exhibition is intended to be a true reflection of the Whanganui region's creative energy.

When: To May 16.

Where: Sarjeant On The Quay, 38 Taupo Quay.

Details: Free admission. Inquiries: 06 349 0506.

REGULAR

BEYOND MINDFULNESS

What: Meditation Classes in the tradition of His Holiness the Dalai Lama. Beginners meditation classes following the graduated path to enlightenment, a staged series of meditations to enhance our relationship with ourselves, those around us and ultimately the world.

When: 7pm on Tuesdays. Entry by koha.

Where: Chang Chup Ling Tibetan Buddhist Centre, 7 Waitote S,t Castlecliff.

CAMERA CLUB

When: 2nd and 4th Wednesdays of the month. 7pm meet and greet, 7.30pm meeting. Visitors welcome.

Where: Clubrooms, 2 Handley St, Gonville.

COMMUNITY DRUMMING WHANGANUI

What: Fun drumming, suitable for everyone.

When: Every Thursday, 6.30pm.

Where: Arts Society Hall, Trafalgar Place (off Ridgway St).

Details: $5 per visit, plus gold coin koha for drum use. Contact Tracy on 022-682-0136 or find us on Facebook.

COTTON ON QUILTERS

What: A club that does quilting, patchwork and stitching in fun and friendship. Bring your lunch. The first meeting is free.

Where: Masonic Hall, Corner Dublin and Keith streets.

When: First Saturday in the month (except January).

Contacts: Veronica Davidson 06 3484002 or 027 280 7882 and Lesley McFarlane 06 3448477 or 021 174 3045.

DANCING BUDDHA MEDITATION

What: Inspiring, expressive music and movement to completely let go and relax, followed by 20 minutes's silence, lying down or sitting.

When: Saturdays, 4-5pm.

Where: Harrison St Community Hall.

Details: Facebook Inner Light Yoga, ph 022 622 1711. $5 or koha.

FLORAL ART

What: Wanganui Floral Art Group.

When: 1st Tuesday of the month.

Where: Riverside Christian Church Hall, Mathieson St.

Details: Shirley 927 6713 or 027 2368046.

KOWHAINUI DAY PROGRAMME

What: Kowhainui Home day programme for elders to socialise and participate in activities.

When: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9.30am-3pm. Morning tea, lunch and afternoon tea are provided.

Where: Enliven's Kowhainui Home, 88 Virginia Rd, Otamatea (participants can be picked up and taken home afterwards).

Details: Please call 06 349 1400 or visit www.enlivencentral.org.nz.

LYRIC SINGERS

What: Mixed voice choir.

When: Thursdays 7.30-9.15pm (Rehearsals).

Where: St Andrew's Church Hall, Glasgow St.

Details: New members welcome. For information, phone Joanna Love (06 345 9073).

MISSION WITHOUT BORDERS

What: Operation Cover Up, the knitting arm of Mission Without Borders, knitting for needy folk overseas.

When: Last Monday of month, 1.30pm.

Where: Salvation Army Church, 4 Indus St.

Inquiries: Kathrene 344 3398.

PETRE 60s UP

What: Speakers and/or entertainment. Other activities include meals out, games afternoons, occasional trips.

When: Third Wednesday of every month, 2pm.

Where: St Andrews Church Hall, Glasgow St.

Details: Come along and join a friendly group. Inquiries Jean 345 7187 or Jenny 348 2409.

RIVER CITY ARTISTS

What: From beginners to established artists. New members welcome.

When: Every Thursday, 9.30am-3.30pm.

Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St.

Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 4599448, Lynne 021 2055991.

SLIMMERS SUPPORT GROUP

What: Lose weight and keep it off.

When: Tuesdays, 5pm.

Cost: $10 to join; $2 weekly.

Enquiries: Ngaire 347 1613.

TRADITIONAL YOGA

What: All levels welcome to this breath-based, heart-centred style.

When: Monday, Thursday, Saturday 9am. Tuesday 6pm. Meditation Friday 6pm.

Where: Harrison St Community Hall, cnr Harrison and Liverpool streets.

Details: Inner Light Yoga 022 6221711 and on Facebook.

WHANGANUI GUIDED WALKING TOURS

What: Learn about Whanganui's history through its buildings, monuments, people and stories of events.

When: Scheduled tours leave the i-Site at 10am and 2pm each Saturday and Sunday. For other times ring the i-Site for a booking 349 0508.

Details: Cost is $10 per person and length is approximately 1 1/2 hours to 1 3/4 hours.

WHANGANUI RIVER MARKETS

What: This large riverside event includes both the River Traders and Farmers Markets

When: 8.30am -1pm every Saturday all year round.

Where: Downtown Whanganui Riverbank.

WOMEN'S CHRISTIAN WIDOWS FELLOWSHIP

What: Meets in a different cafe every week for encouragement, support and laughter.

Details: Jill 021 1152243.

YOGA CLASSES

What: Yoga in a warm, carpeted room with friendly people. Beginners and drop-ins welcome.

When: Mondays and Wednesdays from 5.30pm-6.45pm.

Where: Quaker Meeting House, 256 Wicksteed St.

Cost: $10 per class.

Contact: Kathy — email kgreensides@hotmail.com.

YOGA AND PILATES WITH EDDY

What: Wednesday: Vinyasa Flow - 9.15am, 6pm

Thursday: Vinyasa Flow - 9.15am, Pilates - 6pm

Saturday: Pilates - 9am, Vinyasa Flow - 10.15am

Sunday: Vinyasa Flow - 9am, Pilates - 10.15am, Rinse & Repeat - 5pm, Yin - 6.15pm

Where: 54A Moana St.

Details: Just turn up or check Yoga with Eddy Facebook page.