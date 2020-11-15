Whanganui Happenings: Te Moana Glow Show

Alexis Neal's image Drape features in the new exhibition Te Awa Reo at the Sarjeant Gallery. Photo / Supplied

TE MOANA GLOW SHOW

What: Illuminate kids' hearts and minds with this magical giant-scale glow-in-the-dark puppet show! Go under the sea with a courageous Kina on her journey of discovery across the Pacific Ocean to Aotearoa.

When: Wednesday, November 18, 10am.

Where: Royal Whanganui Opera House.

Details: Tickets $11.50.

ARTHRITIS WHANGANUI EVENING SUPPORT GROUP

What: Quarterly evening meeting. To offer evening support to those affected by arthritis. The speaker is Leo Brown a Podiatrist, and he will be talking on the care of feet.

When: Wednesday, November 18, 7.30pm. Please buy your own coffee/refreshments/food on arrival with the speaker starting around 8pm.

Where: The Barracks Bar — 170 St Hill St. [PLEASE NOTE CHANGE OF VENUE.]

Details: All welcome. Register your interest by phoning David Orr 06 3450428 or 02102601319.

TUI MOTU GROUP

What: Tui Motu, an Independent Catholic Magazine, will challenge us to look with fresh eyes at social, ecological and spiritual values. Contribute to the discussion — inter-church and inter-faith dialogue is welcomed.

When: Wednesday, November 18, 4.30-6pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: To register call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au.

JIGSAW BIRTHDAY

What: 30th anniversary of Jigsaw Whanganui and publication of the organisation's history. Join Jigsaw and friends for afternoon tea and journey through their timeline as Homebuilders Inc, Parent Support Services, Family Support Services Whanganui Trust and Jigsaw Whanganui.

When: Friday, November 20, 1.30-4pm.

Where: Pioneer Room, Whanganui War Memorial Centre.

QUAKER LECTURE

What: Presented by Maui Solomon of the Hokotehi Moriori Trust, based around themes of Moriori peace and conflict management, history, colonisation, genocide, myth making, suppression of identity and — over the past 40 years — Moriori renaissance.

When: Friday, November 20, 7-9pm. Please be seated by 6.45pm.

Where: Livestreamed into the Quiet Room, the Quaker Settlement, 76 Virginia Rd.

CREATIVE CARD MAKING

What: Suitable for beginners and regular crafters alike. With Julia Martin. $10.

When: Saturday, November 21, 10am-12.30pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au.

WHANGANUI POULTRY CLUB

What: Speaker Bob Middlemiss on how to breed poultry and choose the best.

When: Saturday, November 21, 12-12.30pm cuppa and sales tables, followed by speaker at 12.30pm.

Where: Mathieson St hall.

WHANGANUI FILM SOCIETY

What: Let the Sunshine In (Un beau soleil intérieur). Directed by Claire Denis, France 2017, R13. French, with English subtitles.

When: Monday, November 23, 7pm.

Where: Davis Theatre, Whanganui Regional Museum, Watt St.

WANGANUI TRAMPING CLUB

What: Twilight Walk Programme 2020. After a few years of rest, Tuesday twilight public walks returned successfully last November/December. The revival will continue this year. All walks begin at 6pm and will be about two hours. There is no need to register, just turn up at the start point. The programme is scheduled as follows

When and Where: November 24: Bruce will take a group along the Aramoho walkway/cycleway to the new Upokongaro Bridge. Park at the cemetery.

CARE FOR SOMEONE WITH AN INTELLECTUAL DISABILITY?

What: Join the Carer Support Network for supportive talk, informative chat and morning tea.

When: Thursday, November 26, 10.30am-midday.

Where: 48 Alma Rd.

Details: Linda 021 230 4095.

ADVENT REFLECTION

When: Saturday, November 28, 10am-3pm. With Jill McLoughlin rsj. $20.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au.

SCHOLA SACRA

What: Schola Sacra Choir performs Mozart Requiem and other music accompanied by orchestra and organ, conducted by Iain Tetley. Soloists Jennifer Little, Cecily Shaw, Nigel Tongs, Lindsay Yeo.

When: Sunday, November 29, 2.30pm.

Where: Big School. Whanganui Collegiate School.

Details: Tickets $25 adults, $20 seniors, U-18 free.

ON NOW

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Lighting the Fire: Whanganui Potters from the Sarjeant Collection.

When: Until November 22.

Where: The Sarjeant's Object Gallery above the i-Site, 31 Taupo Quay.

Details: Free entry. Inquiries to 349 0506.

What: Te Awa Reo. 14 artists respond to scientific research of an 8.75 metre core sample of sediment taken from the Atene Meander on the Whanganui River.

When: To February 14.

Where: The Sarjeant's Object Gallery above the i-Site, 31 Taupo Quay.

Details: Free entry. Inquiries to 06 349 0506.

A GALLERY & GALLERY 85

What: In A Gallery from Friday — local artists (or a strong local affiliation) in A Christmas Peel, our end of year group show. In Gallery 85 John Wells, ceramic artist, has his first solo exhibition since his graduation in 2000.

When: Wednesday, Thursday & Saturday 9am to 3pm, Friday 9am to 8pm. Other days by appointment, and any time when the flags are out.

Where: 85 Glasgow St.

Details: Free entry. Inquiries to 027 629 2545.

REGULAR

CAMERA CLUB

When: 2nd and 4th Wednesdays of the month. 7pm meet and greet, 7.30pm meeting. Visitors welcome.

Where: Clubrooms, 2 Handley St, Gonville.

COMMUNITY DRUMMING WHANGANUI

What: Fun drumming, suitable for beginners.

When: Every Thursday, 6.30pm.

Where: Arts Society Hall, Trafalgar Pl (off Ridgway St).

Details: $5 per visit, plus gold coin for drum use. Contact Jacqueline on 021 135 9948 or find us on Facebook.

FLORAL ART

What: Wanganui Floral Art Group.

When: Group meets 1st Tuesday of the month.

Where: Riverside Christian Church Hall, Mathieson St.

Details: Shirley 927 6713 or 027 2368046.

LYRIC SINGERS

What: Mixed voice choir.

When: Thursdays 7.30-9.15pm (Rehearsals).

Where: St Andrew's Church Hall, Glasgow St.

Details: New members welcome. For information, phone Joanna Love (06 345 9073).

MINDFULNESS PRACTICE IN DAILY LIFE

What: Being fully in the present moment calms the body & mind. Thich Nhat Hanh's tradition: www.plumvillage.org.

When: Thursdays, 5.30-7pm.

Details: Clare 021 0622 120.

MISSION WITHOUT BORDERS

What: Operation Cover Up, the knitting arm of Mission Without Borders, knitting for needy folk overseas.

When: Last Monday of month, 1.30pm.

Where: Salvation Army Church, 4 Indus St.

Inquiries: Kathrene 344 3398.

PETRE 60s UP

What: Speakers and/or entertainment. Other activities include meals out, games afternoons, occasional trips.

When: Third Wednesday of every month, 2pm.

Where: St Andrews Church Hall, Glasgow St.

Details: Come along and join a friendly group. Inquiries Jean 345 7187 or Jenny 348 2409.

RIVER CITY ARTISTS

What: From beginners to established artists. New members welcome.

When: Every Thursday, 9.30am-4pm.

Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St.

Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 4599448, Richard 343 5636.

SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING — ADULTS

What: Glendarroch Scottish Country Dance Club classes for fun, friendship and fitness.

When: Mondays 8-10pm, Fridays at 7.30-10pm.

Where: Carlton School Hall, Carlton Ave.

Details: glendarroch@dancescottish.org.nz or phone 344 1336.

SLIMMERS SUPPORT GROUP

What: Lose weight and keep it off.

When: Tuesdays, 5pm.

Cost: $10 to join; $2 weekly.

Enquiries: Ngaire 347 1613.

TRADITIONAL YOGA

What: All levels welcome to this breath-based, heart-centred style. All equipment supplied.

When: Mondays 9-10am $10; Tuesdays 6-7.15pm $12; Saturdays 9-10.30am $12.

Where: Harrison St Community Hall, cnr Harrison and Liverpool streets.

Details: Martin 022 6221711.

WHANGANUI RIVER MARKETS

What: This large riverside event includes both the River Traders and Farmers Markets

When: 8.30am-1pm every Saturday all year round.

Where: Downtown Whanganui Riverbank.

WOMEN'S CHRISTIAN WIDOWS FELLOWSHIP

What: Meets in a different cafe every week for encouragement, support and laughter.

Details: Jill 021 1152243.

YOGA CLASSES

What: Yoga in a warm, carpeted room with friendly people. Beginners and drop-ins welcome.

When: Mondays and Wednesdays from 5.30pm-6.45pm.

Where: Quaker Meeting House, 256 Wicksteed St.

Cost: $10 per class.

Contact: Kathy — email kgreensides@hotmail.com.