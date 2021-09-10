Whanganui gym Club Fitness finds itself a new home

Acting manager Dalliss Antunovich said the Guyton St building came up at the perfect time. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui gym Club Fitness has found itself a new home.

The gym has moved from its Wicksteed St premises to the former home of Revitalise Natural Health and Fitness Centre on Guyton St.

Acting manager at Club Fitness, Dalliss Antunovich, said the Wicksteed St building they were leasing had been bought, and they quickly needed to find a new home.

After seeing Revitalise put their building on the market, Club Fitness moved in quickly to snap it up.

"Unfortunately, it came to the point where we had to find a new building quickly. It was good timing," she said.

"We are just measuring it all out, and it is actually going to fit in really nicely. The whole back of the building is going to be used.

"There is an outdoor area out the back, it is going to be real cool."

Antunovich said if a building in the neighbouring area became available, Club Fitness would look into purchasing it or leasing it.

Club Fitness is offering a free month to all former members of Revitalise as they move in to their new facility.

All the equipment is being moved today, with Antunovich hoping to be all set up earlier next week.

"It is quite exciting. It was a bit of doom to start with, but it is starting to look cool."