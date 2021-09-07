Covid-19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Councils resume services under Level 2

Thousands get their vaccine in seaside Castlecliff. Made with funding from NZ On Air.

Councils across the wider Whanganui region have resumed all normal services under Alert Level 2, albeit with some small changes. ​

Whanganui District Council says most facilities will reopen to the public, with alert level 2 restrictions in place.

Playgrounds and public reserves will be open to the public, alongside most council operated libraries, which will also reopen for the first time since the beginning of the outbreak.

Rangiora St library will remain closed, while Hakeke Street library will reopen next Monday.

Council offices will also reopen, but the council requires people to maintain both a two metre distance from any other person, sanitise hands, as well as wear a face covering.

The same rules apply to libraries.

The council-operated dog pound will also reopen daily from 11.00am-12.30pm, but visitors are asked to make an appointment on the council website.

Meanwhile, Whanganui's Splash Centre will remain closed for the time being, while staff work out how to keep patrons safe during heightened restrictions.

The council is seeking further clarity on rules that affect the facility.

Rangitīkei District Council is operating similarly, with most council facilities opening under level 2.

The council's three main library facilities, Te Matapihi in Bulls, Marton Library and Taihape Library will be open to a maximum of 50 people only.

Masks must be worn inside and two metre social distancing will be enforced. All three facilities will be closed between 12.30pm and 1.30pm each day so staff can take breaks.

The council's offices around the district will also reopen, but with the same restrictions requiring mask-wearing, and restrictions on the number of people permitted to enter.

In the Ruapehu District, council offices will reopen on Thursday, so deep cleaning can be undertaken prior to reopening.

Once open, strict level 2 protocols will be enforced among all public buildings, such as mask wearing and social distancing.

Limited visitor numbers will also be enforced, meaning some visitors may be asked to wait outside.

Council libraries will also reopen, but visitors are advised that there will be restrictions on the length of your visit, and some facilities such as library computers will be unavailable.

Council transfer stations and roadside collection will also resume on Wednesday.

Horizons Regional Council says its Whanganui office will also have it's opening delayed until Thursday, where it will reopen with alert level 2 restrictions.

The council says it still has a number of people working from home, and with rate payments due later this month, the council asks anyone visiting the centre to be patient.

Horizons' operated bus schedules have also reverted back to normal, and cash fares and Beecard transactions can resume.

In South Taranaki, the council says that most council services and locations will reopen with similar level 2 protocols.

The council's main administration building in Hāwera will reopen on Wednesday, alongside LibraryPlus locations, TSB Hub, council parks and playgrounds, and the South Taranaki Museum.

The Hāwera Aquatic Centre will reopen but only for lane swimming, with no hydro-slide or leisure activities permitted. Aquarobics and swimming lessons will also not operate under Level 2.