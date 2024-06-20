Idoia Antunez Gwinner from Germany receives an award from Whanganui Girls' College principal Nita Pond. Photo / Bevan Conley

A Whanganui Girls’ College exchange student has been recognised by her school and the police for her “incredibly brave” actions.

German exchange student Idoia Antunez Gwinner was walking home from the gym about 5pm one night when she noticed someone sitting on Dublin St Bridge.

She believed something was wrong and noticed no one else was stopping to help him, so she approached him and spoke to him.

“I was really nervous to say something wrong.”

Idoia said she silently communicated to others to get them to call the police while she spoke to the man.

“I was just telling him there’s a lot of good in life ... and I don’t know him, and I probably cannot relate to why he’s suffering, but I’m convinced that there is good things coming for him as well.”

She said she tried to relate to him by telling him about problems in her life.

“I was telling him about how sometimes I also felt really helpless.””

By the time the police arrived at the bridge, Idoia had talked the man down.

Idoia was acknowledged by the college’s principal Nita Pond at a school assembly on Wednesday and police area commander for Whanganui-Ruapehu, Neil Forlong, said the police would also give her an award of recognition.

Host mum Stephanie Reardon with Idoia Antunez Gwinner from Germany. Photo / Bevan Conley

Idoia said she was confused by everyone telling her she did something really good and heroic because “I just thought it was something everyone should do”.

She said she still thinks about the man.

Forlong said for Idoia to have been mature and responsible enough to do what she did was outstanding work.

“From my perspective, I thought it was an incredibly brave and kind thing for someone to do.

“To take the time and talk to the person and be empathetic towards that person’s needs to the point they trusted her enough to de-escalate the situation.”

Idoia will be heading back to Germany at the end of the current school term.

Where to get help:

• Lifeline: Call 0800 543 354 or text 4357 (HELP) (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: Call 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youth services: (06) 3555 906

• Youthline: Call 0800 376 633 or text 234

• What’s Up: Call 0800 942 8787 (11am to 11pm) or webchat (11am to 10.30pm)

• Depression helpline: Call 0800 111 757 or text 4202 (available 24/7)• Helpline: Need to talk? Call or text 1737

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.