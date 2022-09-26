The Whanganui Film Society is holding a public screening of Paris Calligrammes on October 3.
The film is a portrait of Ulrike Ottinger, one of Germany's most prominent contemporary avant-garde artists, known for her paintings, photographs, and, above all, her films.
An impressive and extensive archive of sensorial memories, historical photographs, and documentary footage traces the early influences of Ulrike Ottinger's life in Paris in the 1960s.
This was a time marked by her integration into the rich intellectual and cultural circles of the city, but also engagement in the political and social eruptions around the Algerian War and May 1968.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Paris Calligrammes
Ulrike Ottinger • Germany • 2020
129 mins • HD • Exempt
In German, French and English with English subtitles
"At once memoir, social history, and love letter to Paris – where the alchemy of Marxism, Dadaism, Surrealism, jazz, and post-colonial debate spawned a generation of fervid productivity." – Film Forum
The Details
What: Paris Calligrammes
When: Monday, October 3, 7pm
Where: Davis Theatre, Whanganui Regional Museum, Watt St
Tickets: Free for members. Public admission by donation (suggested $10)