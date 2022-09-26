Ulrike Ottinger. Photo / Getty Images

The Whanganui Film Society is holding a public screening of Paris Calligrammes on October 3.

The film is a portrait of Ulrike Ottinger, one of Germany's most prominent contemporary avant-garde artists, known for her paintings, photographs, and, above all, her films.

An impressive and extensive archive of sensorial memories, historical photographs, and documentary footage traces the early influences of Ulrike Ottinger's life in Paris in the 1960s.

This was a time marked by her integration into the rich intellectual and cultural circles of the city, but also engagement in the political and social eruptions around the Algerian War and May 1968.

Paris Calligrammes

Ulrike Ottinger • Germany • 2020

129 mins • HD • Exempt

In German, French and English with English subtitles

"At once memoir, social history, and love letter to Paris – where the alchemy of Marxism, Dadaism, Surrealism, jazz, and post-colonial debate spawned a generation of fervid productivity." – Film Forum

The Details

What: Paris Calligrammes

When: Monday, October 3, 7pm

Where: Davis Theatre, Whanganui Regional Museum, Watt St

Tickets: Free for members. Public admission by donation (suggested $10)