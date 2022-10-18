The event takes place at Whanganui Jockey Club. Photo / Google

Whanganui farmers and rural communities are invited to attend a rural roadshow event to hear about freshwater reforms and what they mean for the One Plan.

The Whanganui stop on the Horizons Regional Council roadshow is one of 11 planned for the region by the Horizons Regional Council.

Horizons rural advisor Ian McNab says the freshwater reforms introduced by the central government in 2020 include two streams, National Environmental Standards (NES) and the National Policy Statement for Freshwater Management (NPS-FM).

"We expect that farmers in our region probably know how the NES will affect them. However, they may not be as knowledgeable of the impact that the NPS-FM will have," he says.

The NPS-FM will result in a revision to the One Plan, Ian says.

"[That's] the document that sets out rules and limits around activity relating to natural resources. This revision will impact farmers and rural communities, so the roadshow is an opportunity to hear about the process and key engagement rounds that are coming up."

He says rural advice, policy and science staff will be at the meetings to answer questions and have a chat over a cup of tea.

"While a large focus of the meetings will be on the NPS-FM, we will also provide some updates around the NES. This will include information about nitrogen reporting, intensive winter grazing and freshwater farm plans."

Ian hopes farmers and members of the wider rural community come along.

"There has been, and will continue to be, change required of farm operations. It's important that these communities are aware of the changes and engagement rounds so they know when they can be involved."

If people can't attend one of the meetings, Ian says they're welcome to get in touch with the rural advice team on freephone at 0508 800 800 to discuss alternative options.

The rural roadshow is taking place from Monday, October 17 to Thursday, November 17.

The Details:

What: Whanganui Rural Road Show.

When: Wednesday October 26, 1pm.

Where: Whanganui Jockey Club, 19A Purnell Street, Whanganui

More information: visit freshwater.horizons.govt.nz.