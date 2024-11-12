Dixon said she had stored the items in a cupboard and they were not visible from outside her father’s house.

“Obviously, people have broken in because they’ve noticed no one was living in it.

“They stole the whole get-up except the tie, which I buried with my dad.”

Her father and uncle used to play with the trains when they were young and her uncle, who had come from Auckland to pick them up, was “absolutely gutted”, she said.

“I have all the boxes and the tracks so I don’t think they stole them to make money, otherwise they would have taken everything.

“They actually had it all stacked up ready to come back and get.”

Jack Glengarry wearing the kilt, sporran and socks for a Whanganui Chronicle article in 1996.

She said the kilt was a valuable taonga for her family but “of no interest to anyone else”.

“I’m in charge of it and I didn’t protect it. I should have brought it home.”

The surfboard was custom-made for her father and had a red spiderweb pattern on the front, Dixon said.

“It’s shorter and wider than your standard surfboard, and hard to ride unless you’re pretty good.”

A $300 reward is being offered until December 10 if the items are returned to the Whanganui Anglican Parish office at 243 Wicksteed St. It is open 10am-2pm Tuesday to Friday.

