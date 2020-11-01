Whanganui Environmental Education Expo (E3) held

At the Environmental Expo. Photo / Supplied

On Friday, October 16, 17 groups provided information at the Environmental Expo hosted by Whanganui Girls College.

These are part of the 20 organisations in the new Whanganui E3 directory.

Almost 100 students aged 9 to 14 and their teachers/kaiako took the opportunity to ask questions and pick up information between rotating through practical workshops in the 9.30am to 2.30pm day.

The workshops included a demonstration of making produce bags (Whanganui Girls College), using natural and upcycled toys (Whanganui Museum) plus a chance to check out skills with DoC's "Tim the Toolman" ranger.

Learning opportunities included best practice recycling (WRRC), recognising freshwater invertebrates (Horizons RC), the value of increasing biodiversity (Tarapuruhi Bushy Park) and benefits of a forest school (ECO school).

Later in the after-school session for teachers and educators Ben of Sustainable Coastlines gave an introduction to the citizen science-based project monitoring beach litter. There is one operating in Castlecliff and Ben is hoping a second site will be set up at Mowhanau beach soon.

Then Sian Carvell from Christchurch introduced her resource Climate Change - Prepare Today, Live Well Tomorrow. She has developed this through the Ministry of Education for teaching climate change issues in schools.

This could also be a good programme for councillors and politicians who have trouble recognising the climate change emergency. We are sure councillor Taylor or environmental educator Keith Beautrais could take them through this eight-lesson programme.

Then they could be better prepared to understand the issues and concerns raised and actions requested by the young people of their districts.

We acknowledge the key organisers, Claire Dowsett, Ron Fisher and Stuart Hylton, and thank the local and national business sponsors. It is great to see the WDC's Waste Minimisation Fund used in this educational way.

The amazingly broad range of environmental opportunities available locally and the knowledge of the young presenters involved, gives us an assurance that our local school children can be learning great sustainability skills which prepare them for life in their rapidly changing world.

- Graham and Lyn Pearson are actively involved in Progress Castlecliff and the Sustainable Whanganui Trust.