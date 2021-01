The quake was centred 25km south-west of Whanganui. Photo / File

A magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck near Whanganui on Friday morning with thousands reporting feeling the jolt around the North Island.

The earthquake, which was recorded at a depth of 12km, struck at 8.02am around 25km south-west of Whanganui.

Thousands reported feeling the quake, with reports from Wellington to as far north as New Plymouth.