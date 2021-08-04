Whanganui Dry July participants raise over $7000 by giving up the drink

Whanganui participants in Dry July raised over $7000 for four charities supporting cancer survivors. Photo / File

The Whanganui-based participants who gave Dry July a crack this year have raised more than $7000 for four New Zealand charities.

The 2021 event, which saw participants give up the drink for the entire month, was the most successful in the organisation's history, with over 8600 participants registering nationwide.

In Whanganui, 65 people registered for the event, together raising a total of $7682 for the campaign, which funds charities supporting survivors of cancer, including Look Good Feel Better NZ, Bowel Cancer NZ, PINC & STEEL NZ and the Prostate Cancer Foundation.

Dry July campaign manager Ashleigh Oliver said in a statement to the Chronicle that with $1.6 million raised nationwide, it makes 2021 the organisation's most successful year to date.

"After surpassing the impressive $1 million milestone by the second week of this year's campaign, we knew this would be a special year and we're beyond grateful to be able to offer more funding for our incredible beneficiaries."

Locally, the campaign was supported by Whanganui DHB,

Whanganui DHB health promoters Chester Penaflor, Sam Beatson-Shaw and Alcohol & Other Drugs Clinician Shane Brown put together a video series detailing the inspiration behind their decision to go dry for the entire month of July.

Dry July was first launched in New Zealand in 2012, and since then the campaign has inspired 54,000 Kiwis to go dry, raising $7.7 million for people affected by cancer.

The campaign has also raised money for more than 170 projects for 15 beneficiary organisations across the country.