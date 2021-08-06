Five things to do in Whanganui this weekend

RUGBY

Steelform Whanganui take on Hawke's Bay Development XV at Cooks Gardens on Saturday, with both teams coming in off the back of significant victories last weekend. Kickoff 2.30pm following Whanganui Māori v Manawatū Māori at 1pm. Free entry.

FAIR

Coin & Stamp Expo. A wide variety of stamp and coin displays will also be on view, with club members available to identify and value items brought in by the public. Sunday, 10am to 3pm, the Barracks, St Hill St. Free admission

ON THE BOX

And just like that it's all over. What are we going to watch now? Tune in for the Olympic Games closing ceremony in Tokyo from 11pm on Sunday. TVNZ 1 and Sky 53.

STREAMING

Comedy/drama The White Lotus may just be enough to put you off that resort holiday, when such things are possible. The satire about guests on a Hawaiian vacation for a week gets darker by the day, and gets more and more enjoyable along the way. Neon.

ALBUM

New Zealand post-rock musician Roy Montgomery is putting out four albums this year. The latest is That Best Forgotten Work, which includes covers of the Carpenters' Superstar and Tim Buckley's Song To The Siren.