Whanganui DHB health promoters encouraging people to give Dry July a go

Whanganui DHB health promoters Shane Brown, Chester Penaflor and Sam Beatson-Shaw are encouraging people to get behind Dry July. Photo / Supplied

A group of three Whanganui health leaders are encouraging local residents to give Dry July a go by sharing their own stories of keeping off the alcohol.

Whanganui DHB health promoters Chester Penaflor, Sam Beatson-Shaw and Alcohol & Other Drugs Clinician Shane Brown have put together a video series detailing the inspiration behind their decision to go dry for the entire month of July.

Penaflor said this year was his fifth doing Dry July and he was using it as an opportunity to raise awareness about Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) and the importance of alcohol-free pregnancies.

Penaflor said he found huge personal benefit from doing Dry July.

"In my case, the benefits are probably more mental and spiritual rather than physical," he said.

"After the month of July, I feel confident that I still have the coping strategies to stay off alcohol.

"It also gives me a sense of self-efficacy, meaning change is possible. It gravitates towards my actions in the community and with individuals alike."

Penaflor said doing Dry July didn't mean you have to sacrifice social events but it was simply a case of putting together a plan to ensure you enjoy it.

His tips for the month include letting friends and family know he's taking part in the nationwide campaign and planning ahead if attending events where alcohol is being consumed.

"In case there are gatherings such as friends' birthdays, have a plan for how you'll stay alcohol-free and still have a good time," Penaflor said.

Dry July was first launched in New Zealand in 2012, and since then the campaign has inspired 37,000 Kiwis to go dry, raising $5.1 million for people affected by cancer.

The campaign has also raised money for more than 170 projects for 15 beneficiary organisations across the country.

This year funds raised by participants of Dry July will help Look Good Feel Better NZ, Bowel Cancer NZ, PINC & STEEL NZ and the Prostate Cancer Foundation of New Zealand.

The videos will be shared by the DHB on social media throughout July.