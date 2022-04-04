How long did Herb Elliott's (pictured winning gold in the mile at the 6th British Empire and Commonwealth Games in Cardiff, Wales in 1958) mile record stand before Peter Snell broke it at Cooks Gardens in 1962? Photo / Getty Images

How long did Herb Elliott's (pictured winning gold in the mile at the 6th British Empire and Commonwealth Games in Cardiff, Wales in 1958) mile record stand before Peter Snell broke it at Cooks Gardens in 1962? Photo / Getty Images

Whanganui district sports quiz

Compiled by David Scoullar

1. Which famous local oarsman has an annual race on the Whanganui River named after him?

2. What job does Jason Hamlin have outside his role as coach of the Whanganui Heartland rugby team?

3. What name links a Castlecliff street and a local boy who is having a stellar career in motor racing?

4. What year was the Wanganui Croquet Club formed?

5. How many times has the Wanganui Golf Club hosted the NZ Open?

6. What area does Springvale Park, one of our biggest sports grounds, cover?

7. Who were the driving forces behind creating the now defunct Harakeke Mountain Bike Park?

8. How long did Herb Elliott's mile record stand before Peter Snell broke it at Cooks Gardens in 1962?

9. Who was the British runner who ran barefoot in Snell's record-breaking mile?

10. Who is the most prolific championship-winning rugby coach in Whanganui's history?



Quiz Answers

1. Billy Webb, a champion single sculler.

2. Firefighter.

3. Bamber — Bamber St and Earl Bamber.

4. 1921.

5. Seven times between 1911 and 1978.

6. 11ha.

7. Rozy and Frank Rawlinson.

8. Four and a half years. Elliot never lost a mile run and scored 36 wins over this distance. He broke four minutes for the mile 17 times but never raced against Snell.

9. Bruce Tulloh, who died in 2018 aged 82. He also ran a sub-four-minute mile in Snell's race.

10. Jason Caskey.

Six correct — good; 8 — very good; 10 — genius!