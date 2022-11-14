Teresa Henderson is a champion in what sport?

Whanganui district sports quiz

1. In what sport did Cullinane College student Maximus Matthews win a national title in October?

2. How many Whanganui rugby players were selected for the 2022 NZ Heartland XV squad?

3. Which local player has been selected the most times for the Heartland XV?

4. Annette Maher, who died in October aged 81, was a stalwart in what sport in Whanganui?

5. What was the outcome of the last three rugby games Whanganui v South Canterbury?

6. Teresa Henderson is only 10 but she's a national champion in what sport?

7. Who is the Whanganui indoor bowler who won two titles at the NZ Blind and Vision Impaired national championships?

8. Name the track star who won the first race when the Oceanview Speedway opened 50 years ago.

9. Who was the legendary softballer to whom past and present players paid tribute in a special event in October?

10. Who shortly before his death said it was ironic he was best remembered for something he did in 1924 in less than 11 seconds?

Quiz Answers

1. Squash. He won the U15 division at the Squash Junior Nationals.

2. Four.

3. Ruapehu loose forward Peter Rowe who was selected nine times between 2006-16.

4. Hockey.

5. Whanganui lost all three.

6. Judo. She is the new junior girls' national open champion.

7. Sarah Fallen.

8. "Big Bad" Charlie Berntsen.

9. The late Don Brewer. The Whanganui Ballpark's No 1 diamond was named the Don Brewer Diamond and a boulder was unveiled with a plaque marking Don's contribution to the local softball community.

10. Whanganui man Sir Arthur Porritt, referring to coming third in the 100m at the Paris Olympics.

Six correct — good; 8 — very good; 10 — genius!

Quiz compiled by Dave Scoullar.