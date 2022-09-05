Why was the Manawatu Cyclones' game against Wellington Pride in August a special occasion for their Whanganui hooker/prop Sosoli Talawadua? Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui district rugby quiz

1. When Border beat Taihape in July it became the third team in WRFU history to win a top grade club championship three-peat. What were the other clubs to do this?

2. Who was the leading try-scorer in the Whanganui premier competition this season?

3. Who were the rugby-playing Jones brothers after which the Jones Brothers Memorial Trophy is named?

4. Why was the Manawatu Cyclones' game against Wellington Pride in August a special occasion for their Whanganui hooker/prop Sosoli Talawadua?

5. What trophy did Whanganui successfully defend against King Country in the Heartland competition in August?

6. Name the city team which won the Whanganui senior championship in 2022.

7. How many tries did ex-Whanganui Heartland rep winger Vereniki Tikoisolomone score for Taranaki last season?

8. How many of this season's four warm up games did Whanganui win?

9. Who did the King Country union decline to allow to turn out for Whanganui as a loan player this season?

10. Who were the two former Whanganui Collegiate 1st XV players who debuted for Taranaki and Hawke's Bay in August?

Quiz Answers

1. Ohakune-Karioi (1984-86) and Ratana (2001-03).

2. Taihape's Gabriel Hakaria. A front row forward, he scored 13 tries.

3. First five Peter, hooker Bevan and halfback Graeme Jones who represented Whanganui 1949-61.

4. It was her 50th Farah Palmer Cup game — her 17th game for Manawatu after 33 for Waikato earlier.

5. The Sir Colin Meads Memorial Trophy.

6. Marist Celtic, the first city team to claim the title since 2008.

7. Five tries in 10 games.

8. One.

9. Campbell Hart, former Whanganui captain, now a teacher in Taumarunui. King Country won't allow its players to rep for other Heartland unions.

10. Adam Lennox for Taranaki and Harry Godfrey for Hawke's Bay. Both are sons of rep players and have been NZ Under-20 reps.

Six correct — good; 8 — very good; 10 — genius!

Quiz compiled by Dave Scoullar.