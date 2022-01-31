How many rapids are there on the Whanganui River, asks David Scoullar in this week's quiz. Photo / Joanna Wane

How well do you know our district?

Quiz compiled by David Scoullar

1. "By work all things can be overcome" is the motto of which college?

2. Which Whanganui Tramping Club member was the visionary behind the Waitahinga Trails?

3. What big event happened at our airport on December 9, 1961?

4. Is Trains Hut named after a person or something to do with the railways?

5. What feat did travelling showman Monsieur Vertelli perform in 1867?

6. An indecisive battle in 1847 between British soldiers and Maori close to where Whanganui Intermediate School is sited is known by what name?

7. The street called Mulligan's Lane — now no longer in existence — was a popular place for schoolboys to do what?

8. What did Prime Minister Sir Joseph Ward unveil on December 10, 1906?

9. How many rapids are there on the Whanganui River?

10. What bush track am I on if I'm at Pouri Hut?



Quiz Answers

1. Whanganui City College.

2. Basil Hooper.

3. A new terminal building was opened.

4. A person. Mr Train, a storekeeper at Waitotara, received the land on which Trains Hut stands in return for unpaid bills.

5. He walked across the river on the ferry wire. He then pushed a wheelbarrow across, offering to carry a passenger, but no one accepted the offer.

6. The Battle of St John's Wood. One writer gave the casualties as three killed and 10 wounded on each side.

7. Settle their differences of opinion.

8. The South African War Memorial in Cooks Gardens. Seven men from the district died in the conflict, 1899-1902.

9. 239.

10. Matemateaonga Track.

Six correct — good; 8 — very good; 10 — genius!