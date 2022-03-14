When did the Castlecliff trams stop running? Photo / Whanganui Regional Museum

1. Which Whanganui company won a Silver Pin at the Best Design Awards in 2015?

2. Whanganui had trams running between Aramoho and Castlecliff from 1908 to what year?

3. What was the demand made by a man claiming to carry a bomb who in 1996 held Star FM (now More FM Whanganui) hostage?

4. Name the Whanganui-born physicist who, as the founding director of the MacDiarmid Institute for Advanced Materials and Nanotechnology at Victoria University, held the position of Alan MacDiarmid Professor of Physical Sciences and was president of the International Society of Magnetic Resonance.

5. Who was the 16-year-old girl who after travelling up to Mt Ruapehu with an Aramoho Methodist Bible Class group in 1952 placed a newspaper advertisement that launched the formation of the Wanganui Tramping Club?

6. She was born at Hiruharama (Jerusalem) and died in Whanganui after creating history by being the first woman to represent Māori in the NZ Parliament. Who was she?

7. The above woman's grandson is currently the MP for the Labour seat of Te Tai Hauauru. Who is he?

8. Originally a boys-only school, when did Whanganui Collegiate start taking girls?

9. Which religious group has its NZ base in Whanganui with a community of approximately 400 people?

10. How many women are there on the Whanganui District Council?



Quiz Answers

1. Pacific Helmets.

2. 1950.

3. He demanded that the station broadcast The Muppets' song The Rainbow Connection for 12 hours.

4. Sir Paul Callaghan (1947–2012). Educated at Wanganui Technical College.

5. Margaret Murch (later McGuire). She cut the club's 25th-anniversary cake, was a special guest at the golden jubilee in 2002 and was presented with honorary life membership in 2012.

6. Iriaka Matiu Ratana (1905–1981), a politician and Ratana morehu who won the Western Māori electorate for Labour in 1949. She succeeded her husband Matiu Ratana and held the electorate until her retirement in 1969.

7. Adrian Rurawhe, who was first elected at the 2014 general election.

8. Collegiate began admitting girls at senior levels in 1991 and went fully co-educational in 1999.

9. The Society of St Pius X, a branch of the Society of Saint Pius X which is an international organisation of traditionalist Catholic priests founded in 1970 by the French archbishop, Marcel Lefebvre.

10. Four.

Six correct — good; 8 — very good; 10 — genius!