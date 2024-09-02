Earlier this year, councillors voted 7-6 in favour of closing the aviary.
It is crunch time in the Whanganui District Council chamber this week, with elected members making calls on the Whanganui Māori ward, kerbside recycling, Rotokawau Virginia Lake Aviary and Sarjeant Gallery.
The council voted to close the aviary as part of its Long Term Plan (LTP) but a community group, Friends of the Aviary, has formulated a business plan to take over operations.
According to a report in Tuesday’s council meeting agenda, chief executive David Langford is satisfied with the latest version of the plan and is prepared to transition the facility to the group.
The plan includes selling the aviary structures to the trust for $1 and having a peppercorn (token or nominal) lease for the land.
Employment will be offered to the aviary staff, with resourcing supplemented with volunteers.
Part of the deal is a one-off $20,000 grant from the council to “allow an approximately six-month grace period in which to find ongoing funding for the aviary”.
The group estimates annual operating costs will be about $49,800.
In June, elected members voted 7-6 to shut the facility, with Whanganui Mayor Andrew Tripe and councillors Charlie Anderson, Charlotte Melser, Josh Chandulal-Mackay, Kate Joblin, Ross Fallen and Peter Oskam in favour of the closure and councillors Michael Law, Glenda Brown, Jenny Duncan, Philippa Baker-Hogan, Rob Vinsen and Whanganui Deputy Mayor Helen Craig against it.
Property and open spaces general manager Sarah O’Hagan told the Chronicle in July areas were not categorised as rural or urban for kerbside recycling, with “a whole range of factors” considered, including serviceability, housing density, road conditions and accessibility.
At Tuesday’s meeting, officers will recommend the service be kept as it is, meaning residents of Waireka and Papaiti Rds will remain part of the network.
In an agenda item on the redeveloped Sarjeant Gallery, officers will recommend using $271,336 of unbudgeted expenditure to support the operation of a café at the site.
The council proposes to engage a contractor and pay them a set monthly fee, with all profits/losses going to the council.
A report from project director Gaye Batty says the allocation of the funding “will ensure a practical and cost-effective model is in place in time for the gallery opening” on November 9.
Tuesday’s meeting, which is open to the public, begins at 1pm in the council chamber at 101 Guyton St.
Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle. Since starting in March 2020, he has dabbled in everything from sport to music. At present, his focus is local government, primarily Whanganui District Council.