Joblin, Tripe, Deputy Mayor Helen Craig, and councillors Josh Chandulal-Mackay and Charlotte Melser voted for 10 councillors. Duncan, Vinsen, and councillors Ross Fallen, Peter Oskam, Charlie Anderson, Philippa Baker-Hogan, and Glenda Brown voted against.
Councillor Michael Law was absent.
The committee will recommend the council, at its meeting on September 3, adopt the representation proposal of 12 councillors (10 from the general ward and two from the Māori ward) and retain the Whanganui Rural Community Board.
Apart from Oskam, councillors voted for the recommendation that the community board comprise two Whanganui members, two Kaitoke members, three Kai Iwi members and two additional members appointed by the council, representing the Whanganui general ward and/or the Whanganui Māori Ward.
Before deliberations, the committee heard verbal submissions on representation from members of the community.
Peter Edmonds said he was in favour of 10 councillors and it gave iwi “a better proportion of the whole”.
Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle. Since starting in March 2020, he has dabbled in everything from sport to music. At present his focus is local government, primarily the Whanganui District Council.