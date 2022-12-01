Whanganui District Council are partnering with energy-efficient lightbulb producers Ecobulb to provide energy assessment and energy-efficient lightbulbs to Whanganui families struggling with power bills. Photo / Brett Phibbs

People living in energy hardship in Whanganui will be able to able to access help next year with the launch of a new energy saver initiative.

The Whanganui Home Energy Saver Pilot, a partnership between Whanganui District Council and Christchurch-based energy-efficient lightbulb producers Ecobulb, will supply energy-efficient lightbulbs and low-flow showerheads to local households.

The organisations will also train 10 energy assessors to provide personalised advice on energy-saving.

The project received $115,000 from the Government’s Support for Energy Education in Communities (SEEC) programme and was one of 17 projects to receive a combined $1.7 million in funding.

The programme has already helped more than 13,000 households save on power bills by teaching them how to be smart power users and providing cost-saving equipment like LED lightbulbs.

Whanganui District Council climate change adviser Caroline Arrowsmith said the initiatives from the pilot would be put into action in the first half of 2023, with the energy assessors ideally trained up by the end of February.

Arrowsmith said the council will target people in high-need areas who are struggling with their power bills.

Ecobulb managing director Chris Mardon said the company was excited to be working with the council to roll out the project in the new year.

According to Mardon, the aim is to complete 597 energy assessments in Whanganui homes, which he estimated would save them $421,000 a year.

“This project is a win-win for our community, as it will reduce greenhouse gas emissions from energy use and also help to lower power bills for those living with energy hardship,” Arrowsmith said.

The results of the joint project will be assessed by the Government after it is completed, with the potential of expanding in the future.



