In May, the council voted to cancel insurance cover on assets with a combined premium of $107,932, including some Cooks Gardens infrastructure, the Watt Fountain on Victoria Avenue, several memorial statues and parking meters.
Fermor told councillors that, in terms of savings, those assets were “low-hanging fruit” and the time had come to “go to the middle part of the tree”.
“We are not talking about reducing levels of service.
“Many years later, you would come to some of these (low and medium-risk) assets and probably be saying ‘We actually don’t need these’.”
Council chief executive David Langford told the Chronicle that, if a large event caused widespread damage, as in the 2011 Christchurch earthquake, things would most likely not be built back exactly as they were.
Recovery would also “take years and years”.
“You take the opportunity to plan and see if you can do better,” he said.
“Would we rebuild if the community wanted us to? Yes.”
Since the 2015 flooding in Whanganui, the council has paid $9.5m in insurance premiums and has made $250,000 worth of claims.
The council had to be prepared to take risks and pay for things itself instead of putting everything on the premium, Langford said.
“If you think about it from a household point of view, you buy car insurance for the car but you don’t insure the spare wheel in the boot.
“It’s the same for council – pay for insurance for the big, important stuff that you need to rebuild quickly but where we’ve got debt capacity and it’ll save on premiums, be prepared to put a bit on the credit card.”
The committee voted to remove the assets, with the recommendation sent to a full council meeting for a final decision.
Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle. Since starting in March 2020, he has dabbled in everything from sport to music. At present his focus is local government, primarily the Whanganui District Council.