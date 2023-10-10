Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui District Council mulls over future of nearly 100-year-old suburban pool

Mike Tweed
By
4 mins to read
The pool opened in October 1926. Photo / Bevan Conley

The pool opened in October 1926. Photo / Bevan Conley

Keeping the Whanganui East Pool open into the future could cost $2.1 million.

It’s up to Whanganui district councillors to make the call as part of the council’s Long Term Plan (LTP) for 2023/24.

During

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle