Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui District Council hands over control of coastal projects to Ngā Ringaringa Waewae collective

Mike Tweed
By
6 mins to read
A carpark at the North Mole is estimated to cost $1.97 million. Photo / Bevan Conley

A carpark at the North Mole is estimated to cost $1.97 million. Photo / Bevan Conley

Development of the North Mole carpark and the Castlecliff coastline is now in the hands of the community.

There is no plan at present to take the carpark project forward and the Castlecliff section of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle