A report from council chief executive David Langford said the removal of the wellbeings, and the Government’s focus on getting back to basics, meant there was a risk some or all of the activities funded by community grants could be seen as outside core services.

“No specific details have been released yet; however, there has been mention of incentives and spending caps,” it said.

Grants for 2024/25 include the Heritage Grant Fund ($150,000), climate change adaptation and mitigation work ($50,000), Sarjeant Gallery Trust ($50,000), surf lifesaving ($119,000) and the Public Art Fund ($30,000).

Brown confirmed options such as caps were being looked at “to limit councils from spending hard-earned ratepayer money on nice-to-haves”.

“The Government is considering options to implement this work programme and will make final policy decisions later this year.”

He did not say whether community grant funding was considered a nice-to-have or fell outside core services.

The Local Government Act was changed in 2012 under the John Key government, stating councils’ purpose was “to meet the current and future needs of communities for good-quality local infrastructure, local public services, and performance of regulatory functions in a way that is most cost-effective for households and businesses”.

The Government is yet to say if that purpose will be reinstated.

Whanganui Deputy Mayor Helen Craig, who is leading a review into the council grant structure, said councils saw themselves as facilitators for the community to thrive.

Putting parameters around what was essential would be difficult, she said.

“Who else is going to play that role if we can’t? There is only so much public funding from other sources.

“It’s very easy to say get back to basics but tell us what we can’t do.

“They [Government] have got the press release and now they have to work out the actual policy.”

Whanganui Deputy Mayor Helen Craig says councils see themselves as facilitators for the community to thrive. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui MP Carl Bates (National) said councils were responsible for how community grants were allocated.

“Sometimes, it might feel easier to have someone else tell you what the answers should be but I’m confident we have a council that is up to the challenge of continuously considering how best they’re spending Whanganui ratepayers’ money,” he said.

Bates did not give specific examples of nice-to-haves in the Whanganui District - “that’s for district councillors and the mayor” - but he did not think the Government would stop councils from spending money in specific areas.

“I do think some organisations need to think about how they measure outcomes.

“I was in the Hakeke St Community Centre recently and was told they were going to add a camera that counts the number of people actually coming in - that’s data.

“Community organisations should also think about what other organisations in the city do similar, if not the same, work.”

Potentially, they could merge to save money on costs such as administration and audits, he said.

The Hakeke St facility received a $50,000 council grant for 2024/25.

The council increased community grant funding by $100,000 annually as part of its long-term plan.

Whanganui Mayor Andrew Tripe said 83% of the council’s capital spend over the next 10 years was dedicated to infrastructure so the rest “should be spent how we choose”.

“During difficult times, it’s really important we emphasise community cohesion and people feeling proud about where they live,” he said.

“Community events and activities are a great way of helping them feel connected and it’s an important part of the wellbeing of a society.”

He said he could not see community grants changing as a result of the wellbeings being removed from the Act.

“Whether they are explicit in legislation or not, they are in everything we do.

‘You need all of them to have a great life.”

The council has put aside $10,000 for the city’s Christmas Parade, $8000 for Puanga celebrations, $10,000 for Lights on Bikes and $10,000 for Waitangi Day celebrations.

Langford’s report said council officers would monitor the Government’s policy position on the purpose of local government and report back to the projects and grants committee as it progressed.

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle. Since starting in March 2020, he has dabbled in everything from sport to music. At present his focus is local government, primarily the Whanganui District Council.