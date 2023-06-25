Ivan Vostinar's work at Bason Botanic Gardens is a recent Public Art Fund project. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui’s Public Art Fund is open for applications, with almost twice the amount of money available and Rotokawau Virginia Lake earmarked as a site for new work.

The annual fund aims to support public art that celebrates the environments, histories and communities of the Whanganui region.

Whanganui District Council creative community adviser Anique Jayasinghe said the fund was aimed at established and practising artists who were looking for the opportunity and challenge of creating artwork in the public sphere.

“It supports the development of artistic practice in a variety of mediums, from sculpture, temporary installations, land art and digital art, to moving image, sound art or street art,” she said.

The recent installation of a funded sculpture at Bason Botanic Gardens showed the value of this scheme, Jayasinghe said.

“Ivan Vostinar’s larger-than-life artwork has really added to the incredible and accessible art we have around Whanganui. I hope this inspires other local artists to apply and bring their creative ideas into reality.”

This year, the fund has an additional $22,500 available, bringing the available funds to $52,500.

The fund requires match-funding, which means additional matched support is needed. This can include in-kind or financial support from external sponsors to assist in the material, fabrication or installation costs.

Jayasinghe said there was the option of choosing an established site earmarked for future public artwork.

“In previous years, the Public Art Fund has been an avenue for artists to produce their first public artwork. We hope presenting an established site for applicants cuts out some of the tricky preliminary work for emerging artists particularly, and allows them to focus more on the artistic process.

“Any established sites included in the fund would be selected based on their visibility, ease of access and fulfilment of a community need.

“Public art can be a costly but incredibly rewarding endeavour – artists have the opportunity to create works in collaboration with their communities and contribute to the placemaking and beautification of neighbourhoods. We’re really excited to see what applications we receive this year.”

One of the newly earmarked sites is at Rotokawau Virginia Lake.

Virginia Lake Trust chairman Terry Coxon said they were pleased to be able to support the opportunity for a local artist to create a piece for visitors to the reserve to enjoy.

“We have worked with the Public Art Fund in previous years to support the creation of works such as the replacement of the Pura McGregor Waka Maumahara,” he said.

Information sessions are available for those interested in pitching their application idea or who have questions about the process.

The 30-minute sessions are available to book between 12.30pm and 2.30pm on Friday, June 30, or Friday, July 7. To book a time, contact Anique Jayasinghe at Anique.Jayasinghe@whanganui.govt.nz or call (06) 349 3086.

The closing date for applications is noon on Monday, July 17. To apply, see past grant recipients, and for more information go to www.whanganui.govt.nz/public-art-fund.