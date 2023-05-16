The surf lifeguard service could no longer rely on volunteers, says treasurer Matthew Newell. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Wanganui Surf Lifeguard Service says more money is needed to keep it operating at full capacity.

The service (WSLS) has a community contract with the Whanganui District Council worth $97,916 a year but during a public hearing on the council’s annual plan, treasurer Matthew Newell said a further $38,000 was required for staffing.

“We’ve been facing a few issues, especially when it comes to wages and rising costs,” Newell said.

He said the funding was not enough to cover the club’s preferred 60 days of patrolling, which included summer school holidays, Christmas and New Year, and weekends through to the start of March.

“The bigger issue is having our wages be competitive with what’s happening around,” Newell said.

“We are part of the Central region, and all of Wellington and Kāpiti are paying the living wage.

“Surf Life Saving New Zealand, who is the body we work under, is putting in a blanket rule in that all the beaches they run will start on living wage because it’s unfair for someone in Wellington to get paid living wage and someone working two beaches up the coast gets minimum wage.”

According to Newell’s annual plan submission, implementing the living wage for Whanganui staff over the 60-day period would cost an extra $28,000.

“It is our understanding that the WDC [Whanganui District Council] has started paying the Splash Centre lifeguards living wage as well,” the submission said.

From September 1, New Zealand’s living wage rate will jump to $26 an hour, a 9.9 per cent increase, or $2.35, on the 2022-23 rate.

The present minimum wage in New Zealand is $22.70 an hour.

Newell told councillors the service could not rely on volunteer lifeguards any more, especially during the holiday period, and the vacant role of club administrator also could not be filled by a volunteer.

A further $10,000 was requested for that position, along with a one-off payment of $10,000 to prepare a business case for a new club facility at Castlecliff Beach.

That case would be presented to the council’s long-term plan process.

Councillor Rob Vinsen asked why $10,000 would be needed.

“We understand that the Duncan Pavilion might be getting demolished in the future, so we’ve had the calls that if we are building a new building, we should be looking at a combined building — combining community space, public toilets and creating a hub for Castlecliff,” Newell said.

“The $10,000 is to engage consultation and make sure we have all the reports and documentation we need to provide as much information as we can to you guys [council] at the long-term plan.”

Newell’s submission said the WSLS received $156,000 in central government funding for design and consenting for the project.

He told councillors it was estimated to cost $250,000 to complete that work.

“We are seeking funding elsewhere to cover those costs and get consented plans before we can put a shovel on the ground.”