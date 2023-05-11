Voyager 2022 media awards
Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui District Council eases Horizons’ concerns about its climate budget cuts

Mike Tweed
By
2 mins to read
There are plans to cut $1.3 million from Whanganui District Council’s climate spending.

Plans to cut $1.3 million from Whanganui District Council’s climate, solar and coastal plan budgets have been met with concern by Horizons Regional Council.

In a submission on the district council’s Annual Plan, Horizons chief

