1. Name the Whanganui sculpture/video artist whose work was accepted for this year’s Rencontres Internationales — Paris/Berlin.

2. How many years was the late Bill Milbank director of the Sarjeant Gallery?

3. What is the subject of Karen Wrigglesworth’s latest book project?

4. Which group had its 125th jubilee concert on December 2?

5. Name the prominent entertainer who lives in Waverley.

6. Who is the 20-year staff member who has retired from the Whanganui Regional Museum?

7. What building won the Supreme Award at the 2023 Whanganui Regional Heritage Awards?

8. Who is the Whanganui songsmith known as Tel?

9. Which iconic Whanganui building could cost up to $33 million to upgrade?

10. What important number does Amdram Musical Theatre reach in 2024?

Quiz Answers

1. Brit Bunkley. His video, Peaceable Kingdom was selected from the 7024 submissions from 120 counties.

2. 28 years — 1978-2006.

3. Internationally-known iris hybridiser Jean Stevens.

4. The Whanganui Male Choir.

5. Frankie Stevens.

6. Educator Margie Beautrais.

7. Johnston & Co at 49 Taupo Quay.

8. Terry Sarten.

9. The Royal Whanganui Opera House.

10. 150 years old — it’s NZ’s oldest musical theatre.

Six correct — good; 8 — very good; 10 — genius!