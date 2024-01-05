Sport Whanganui and Whanganui Disc Golf have teamed up for an open day this month. Photo / 123rf

The installation of a disc golf course at Bason Botanic Gardens has prompted a sharp rise in player numbers.

Last October, a nine-basket disc golf course was unveiled after nearly five years of consultation.

Disc Golf Whanganui’s Darren Stephenson said since the installation of the new baskets, the use of the course had been steadily increasing and the number of likes on Whanganui Disc Golf’s Facebook page had tripled.

“Sometimes it’s quite hard to keep up but we’re getting there.”

He said players had told him the game was now more accessible for locals.

Previously, the course consisted of the three “pretty ancient” baskets.

“Before the course came in, they’ve been having to travel down to Palmerston North, Ōhakune and New Plymouth just for a game.”

Stephenson said he thought the game’s growth in popularity locally was thanks to people looking for something different and because there was already a strong following for traditional golf in Whanganui.

“Anyone can do it at any age.”

A disc golf club hadn’t been established in the city as of yet, but Stephenson said it was in the works.

He is meeting with Sport Whanganui in February for help.

“Hopefully within the next few months there’ll be a club up and running and we’ll be having weekly events.”

Sport Whanganui and Whanganui Disc Golf are teaming up to hold a family-friendly community day at the reserve to introduce people to the sport.

A limited number of discs will be available on the day and the course designer Haydn Shore, as well as some players from Taranaki, will be in attendance.

The game follows the same rules as traditional golf, but instead of hitting balls with clubs, players throw discs at baskets.

“There’ll be a few people there that will show you how it’s done and different types of frisbees,” Stephenson said.

He said the Taranaki players were well-known on the national disc golf scene and would be able to give people a good understanding of the game.

“Hopefully the turnout will be more local players wanting to go out and play it,” he said.

The event is being held on Tuesday, January 9 from 10am to 4pm.

After that, weekly events will be held at the reserve where anyone can show up to compete.

Stephenson also hoped to hold tournaments on the course if the club got enough members.

