Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui DHB keeps quiet over promised chemotherapy and transfusion unit

5 minutes to read
The DHB did say an alternative site for the chemotherapy and transfusion unit had been identified about six months ago and it was working on a feasibility study. Photo / NZME

The DHB did say an alternative site for the chemotherapy and transfusion unit had been identified about six months ago and it was working on a feasibility study. Photo / NZME

Jacob McSweeny
By
Jacob McSweeny

Assistant news director

Whanganui District Health Board is tight-lipped on how its promised chemotherapy and transfusion unit is coming along after construction was expected to begin last year.

In February 2020 the Government announced $800,000 of funding for

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.