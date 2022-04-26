The DHB did say an alternative site for the chemotherapy and transfusion unit had been identified about six months ago and it was working on a feasibility study. Photo / NZME

The DHB did say an alternative site for the chemotherapy and transfusion unit had been identified about six months ago and it was working on a feasibility study. Photo / NZME

Whanganui District Health Board is tight-lipped on how its promised chemotherapy and transfusion unit is coming along after construction was expected to begin last year.

In February 2020 the Government announced $800,000 of funding for the DHB to establish the unit on the Whanganui Hospital campus.

At the time of the announcement the DHB said the unit would mean no more travel to Palmerston North for treatment for some patients.

Now, according to DHB meeting records over the last two years, it appears little to no progress has been made on the project.

This week chief executive Russell Simpson said an application for the funding was not approved by Ministers until December 2020 but Covid-19 had "delayed the start of this project".

The DHB's engagement lead Rhonda Morris later clarified the impact Covid-19 had on supply chains globally had delayed the project.

The discrepancy between the announcement of the $800,000 funding in February 2020, and that it was not approved until December that year, was not explained.

The DHB refused requests for an interview and to answer any more questions about the chemotherapy and transfusion unit, preferring to "make public our plans in due course", Morris said.

The Ministry of Health was also approached for comment but passed, preferring the DHB to answer questions.

The DHB did say it was still in the process of finding an appropriate site for the unit.

An alternative site for the chemotherapy and transfusion unit had been identified about six months ago.

Chief executive Russell Simpson said Covid-19 had "delayed the start of this project" in relation to the chemotherapy and infusion unit planned for Whanganui Hospital. Photo / Bevan Conley

"We now have draft plans that are being refined," Simpson said.

There was another potential site within the main block of the hospital that would be a better permanent solution for the infusion therapy unity, he said.

"Our project team are currently working through the feasibility and options for this space.

"In the interim we are identifying a location on campus that could provide temporary space for locally delivered chemotherapy provided by the Regional Cancer Treatment Service (RCTS) from MidCentral DHB."

Bartley Foundation chairman John Bartley, whose father the late Robert Bartley was involved in obtaining funding for the new unit, said he wasn't disappointed in the lack of progress and understood it to be Covid-19 related.

"As long as we get one here, if it's delayed then so be it.

"There's a lot of stuff out of our control."

He said the foundation would meet with the DHB in the next month to discuss the future of the Health Bus and they would ask for an update on the chemotherapy and transfusion unit.

Bartley said with the Whanganui DHB set to be replaced by Health NZ, his foundation would make sure plans for the chemotherapy and transfusion unit would not get lost in the changeover.

"We will keep pushing for that."

The idea of a "satellite chemotherapy site" was mentioned at a November 2019 meeting of the Whanganui DHB.

Board members were told that since 2018 the Whanganui DHB had been working with MidCentral DHB to train staff to administer cytotoxic medications for cancer and non-cancer conditions and to then establish a means for delivery of chemotherapy here.

The Whanganui DHB said about 378 treatments for 57 patients per year would be eligible for the chemotherapy treatments from a satellite clinic but that would not be viable and so an infusion unit was added to the scope of the project.

At the next board meeting in December 2019 the board discussed the idea of having a chemotherapy service based in Whanganui, "particularly low complexity chemo supported by a nurse practitioner".

"The chemotherapy service proposal has advanced toward an outreach clinic with telemedicine follow up appointments," the Whanganui DHB agenda for December 2019 said.

In Simpson's February 2020 chief executive report to the board, he announced the $800,000 funding for the unit and said a decision would need to be made either to have a purpose-built unit or to revamp an existing building.

There was then no further mention of progress of the project at DHB board meetings in 2020.

Then in March 2021 the DHB said planning was under way to have the unit established by 2021/22.

"It is anticipated that the current limited local chemotherapy options will be expanded

significantly by having a local service and that this will reduce the need for WDHB residents to travel to Palmerston North for those procedures.

"Radiation oncology will continue to be based at the RCTS (in Palmerston North)."

At the next board meeting in April 2021, the death of Rob Bartley was acknowledged, including his work in getting the funding for the chemotherapy unit.

This was the last mention of the chemotherapy and transfusion unit at DHB board meetings.

At the time the $800,000 for the chemotherapy and transfusion unit was announced, Whanganui patients had about 780 chemotherapy treatments a year undertaken by MidCentral DHB at Palmerston North Hospital.

The Whanganui DHB said the proposal was closely aligned with the theme "care closer to home" as it would reduce travel for patients, their whānau and DHB staff.

"This will help to alleviate the stress of travel, especially while feeling the effects of treatments, where to park, financial costs associated with travel and supporting family at home while patients and supports are away," a DHB spokesperson said at the time.

"Chemotherapy closer to home will reduce time spent away from home and family, and increase independence for patients. However, for clinical reasons, not all Whanganui patients will be suitable for treatment at the new unit."