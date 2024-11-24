But then Power struck, as only one other batsman in Hamish Cranstone would reach double figures, while wicket-keeper Chris Sharrock struck up an impressive 1-2 punch combination with his captain, taking three catches and a stumping.

Young United talents Harry Burroughs and Charlie Meredith took a wicket each, while right before Power brought himself back on from the other end, United’s other web-spinner in Aidan Muir (2-8) trapped both his prey in the same over.

Chasing a target just short of 100, United rearranged their batting order, with representative skipper and the club team’s top scorer in Greg Smith wanting others to get some important time at the crease.

Back home from university and swinging the willow for the first time this summer, 2023-24 representative batsman Daniel Burgess (19 from 31) opened and after losing Zeb Small early due to his honesty to walk on a snick behind off Alex Whiteman that the umpire didn’t hear, Burgess carried on with incumbent Whanganui player Carter Hobbs.

After a run of low scores, Hobbs was sorely in need of a decent innings and right from hitting his first delivery to the boundary, he was away with 37 from 48 balls, finishing with six fours and the game’s only six.

Both Sharrock and the Burroughs brothers – Nick and Harry (13 not out) – went in ahead of Greg Smith, but to their credit Collegiate never quit trying, and at one point had a glimmer of hope at 79-5.

Rupert Smith (2-24) picked up two quick wickets including Hobbs holing out in the deep, while skipper Rory Nugent-O’Leary had broken Burgess’ stumps and Seb Dadic got the other scalp.

But Greg Smith finally came out to join Harry Burroughs and after watching a couple of deliveries, just straight drove a boundary to wrap up the chase in less than 20 overs.

After last weekend’s rainout, the Jurgens Demolition Premier 2 Twenty20 competition was able to get through a full round.

In a battle of title contenders, the Matt Burke Engineering Marton Saracens picked up an important 23-run away win over Whanganui Renegades, who still had a chance entering the last over of their chase, but lost their final two wickets off consecutive balls.

Conditions were good for batting at Tasman Tanning (Victoria Park), as Wicket Warriors Whanganui, Property Brokers United T20 and the Hunterville Hackers put up some big first innings scores in their respective wins.

Results, November 23

Jurgens Demolition Premier 1

Whanganui Collegiate 1st XI 98 (R Smith 18; R Power 6-13, A Muir 2-8) lost to Property Brokers United 100-5 (C Hobbs 37, D Burgess 19; R Smith 2-24) by five wickets.

Jurgens Demolition Premier 2 Twenty20

Matt Burke Engineering Marton Saracens 155-7 (Unknown 66, O McVerry 42; R Donaldson 3-26, L Brennan 2-17, M Deighton 2-27) bt Whanganui Renegades 132 (R Donaldson 34, W Martin 29; B Cunningham 2-7, T Westwood 2-31, O McVerry 2-33) by 23 runs.

Hunterville Hackers 173 (J Hurley 53, J Wilson 29, H Bonnor 25; D Holly 4-28, N McKay 2-28, M Tongotea 2-31, F Edwards 2-33) bt Kaitoke Knight Riders 153-7 (D Holly 52, B Mathews 23, P Bowman 20; J Bonnor 3-26, J Wilson 2-14) by 20 runs.

Wicket Warriors Whanganui 219-5 (K Bains 100no, L Cherian 44, P Pillai 28; Unknown 2-29) bt Whanganui Schools 58 (Y Kusano-Whetton 23; S Nair 6-2) by 161 runs.

Property Brokers United T20 182-8 (L Hoekstra 109, T Czerwonka 19; M Tongotea 3-28, M Slade 2-34) bt Kaitoke Knight Riders 149-7 (M Slade 36, M Tongotea 23, Z Payne-Potaka 23; J Whiteman 3-21, K Bremer 2-21) by 33 runs.