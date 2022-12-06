Unity Food volunteers (from left): Mayah Zulkifli, Sonny Barlow, Azian Zulkifli, Sheldon Curtis and Jamira Curtis, who will be in action on December 17.

Williams Domain in Whanganui East will soon be a hive of activity as local groups come together to put on a free Christmas celebration.

Charitable organisation Unity Food has teamed up with the Hakeke Street Centre and Library, Love and Learn Care and Education and Rapid Relief New Zealand for the event.

City Mission Whanganui will not be having a Christmas lunch this year, but Unity Food founder Azian Zulkifli says it won’t be a like-for-like replacement.

“There will be food, but it’s not a lunch with tables and cutlery.

“This is more of a Christmas festival, with music and entertainment.”

It was an honour to be working with Rapid Relief and its local representative Lee Martin, Zulkifli said.

“They provide free food for charity events and emergency situations, and they deserve a big shout-out.

“You name it, they do it. I think this is one of the first big events they are supporting in Whanganui, and we are grateful for that.”

Deputy Mayor Helen Craig will speak at the event.

Rapid Relief is providing burgers and sausages, and Sri Lankan food and dumplings are also on offer.

“We want to have something exciting for the community to celebrate,” Zulkifli said.

“These last two years have been really hard on people, and a lot of things have been cancelled. We want to pick that up again and provide something where people can come together.

“Everyone is invited and everyone is welcome.”

The celebration will also feature face painting, bouncy castles and a visit from Santa Claus.

Unity Food celebrated its first birthday in October.

“We provide a free, non-judgemental service to people who need a top-up with food,” Zulkifli said.

“Our focus is healthy kai. Of course, there are occasional treats when we can get them, but we make an effort to provide fresh vegetables every week to the community.”

The event at Williams Domain runs from 11am to 2pm on Saturday, December 17.







































