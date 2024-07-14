After halftime, the Knights used the wind to kick down into the attacking half and get a couple of penalties, winger Joey Devine slotting the first for a 10-7 advantage.

Utiku took the lead when impact reserve Joe Loe made a great kick return into the Knights’ danger zone, and after the forwards carried towards the posts, the ball was transferred back out to Loe to drive in and score at the corner flag.

With nine minutes left, the Knights attacked and three times got over Utiku’s tryline, only to be held up as they ran out of time.

Hard-working Utiku lock Joseph Abernethy was named player of the day.

“That’s pretty cool, that’s a good way to work,” delighted player-coach James Maher said.

“Eighty minutes, that was a grind, but real proud.

“Just simple things in that second half – the forwards were really good into that wind, just hold the ball, carry the ball, clean the rucks - it’s not rocket science.”

Having developed a strong unit over the past four years, Maher does not want another 30-year wait for more silverware.

“This is still a young group, so hopefully that’s the first of a few like that, it’s where we should be.”

Having guided his talented squad to all but a perfect season, Knights coach Sean Ferguson knew they were so close, but so far.

“To be honest, I really wanted us to take the [penalty] shots, and our game-plan was to take threes.

“They show so much heart, they fought right to the end, and if we carried a bit lower, we may have poached it at the end.

“Really proud of the boys, they’re such a good group.”

Utiku Old Boys 12 (J Coogan, J Loe tries; G Martin con) bt Marist Knights 10 (K Ligaitamana try; J Devine pen, con). HT: 7-7.