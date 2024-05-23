Kaierau are smarting from a 30-21 away loss to Border last weekend. Photo / Kate Belsham

Kaierau are smarting from a 30-21 away loss to Border last weekend. Photo / Kate Belsham

Byford’s Readimix Taihape wants lightning to strike twice, Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau wants to keep a points table buffer, and everybody just wants to get into the King’s Birthday break with no further broken pieces.

Held together by strapping tape, Taihape and Kaierau meet on a big afternoon for local supporters and sponsors at Memorial Park, with the home side looking for another Top 2 scalp at home as they defend the Whanganui Rugby Challenge Shield they snatched off Waverley Harvesting Border two weeks ago.

Kaierau, smarting from a 30-21 away loss to Border last weekend, want to maintain their home semifinal spot as the Tasman Tanning Premier points table has tightened up amongst the four teams below them.

They still have a little breathing space currently as third-placed Taihape went to an 18-18 draw with Dave Hoskin Carriers Marist last weekend.

Kaierau coach Danny Tamehana said they will also have to make the trip without unavailable regular skipper Doug Horrocks and hooker Ratu Sevanaia Vudiniabola.

“We’re going to be a bit light with guys’ injuries,” said Tamehana.

“Currently we’ve got probably a good seven to eight players that are out, that are starting XV players.

“Lucky to have some mates coming to help us out – no excuses, we’ve got players who can cover.

“The goal is to win the shield and have that opportunity to stay in the Top 4.

“It feels like the season is going so quickly – you’ve got to go on and do the business.”

With 2023 representative halfback Eben Claassen back training but still recovering from his knee injury, regular flanker Mairangi Tamehana continues to operate as the tallest No9 in Premier.

“I’ve talked to the backs and they want to help but Mairangi is doing a great job,” said Danny Tamehana of his son’s efforts.

“He used to be five foot three back in the day - played halfback at age grade.

“I’d prefer him to be in the front line, being one of our choppers, but we’ve no one else.”

Fullback Peceli Malanicagi has been in outstanding form but has now picked up a hamstring injury, with utility back Sheldon Pakinga on standby to cover.

It would be a shame to miss a fullback confrontation with Taihape’s former representative No15 Tyler Rogers-Holden.

First-five Ethan Robinson is also doubtful, with Tamehana not wanting to risk the playmaker ahead of the other important games after the long weekend break.

Taihape coach Sefo Bourke could take Kaierau’s problems and double them.

“We’re the same as Danny, the same as the others too.

“We’re just holding on for that [King’s Birthday] weekend. Be good to get this out of the way and put on a good performance ahead of the bye.

“It will be a bit of a challenge, we know from the first round how Kaierau play.”

Captain Peter-Travis Hay-Horton remains doubtful with his injury, with Bourke deciding at Thursday training if he suits up.

“If we can get away with maybe not playing him, just to get his body right after the bye, we’ll have to make that call.”

Stepping up at lock in his absence has been former skipper Matt Brown.

“Week in, week out, just puts on a solid, steady performance,” said Bourke.

“He’s been a rock for us – both how he plays and what he brings as a leader.”

The other concern is first-five Chad Whale, who hurt his shoulder against Marist.

Although an x-ray gave the all-clear, given the youngster’s age, Bourke would not mind gambling on resting Whale to create a two-week recovery.

Both Rogers-Holden and Luke Whale have plenty of first-five experience.

Senior draw

May 25, 2.35pm kick-offs unless noted:

Rātana vs Border, Rātana Pa, 2.50pm; Marist vs Marton, Spriggens Park; Taihape vs Kaierau, Memorial Park.