Indeed, former Kaierau player Brooklyn Herewini showed his growth with a 12-point haul in Rātana’s thrilling 22-19 win over Dave Hoskin Carriers Marist to leapfrog them into the Pā club’s first Premier semifinal since 2011.

“After that Marist game, just big credit to the boys to get us this far,” Mason said.

Mason, player-coach Jamie Hughes and veteran forward Marius Joseph have been having deja vu flashbacks to that last championship season of 2011.

“There’s nothing to lose, just proud of where we’ve come. Hopefully, we take the ‘red sea’ up there with us.”

Mason is most excited for the younger players in the team – such as Lafo Takiari and Mitai Hemi.

“It’s probably their first time in a final, let alone Premier.”

But awaiting them is an awesome Border side looking to build on their record four straight championships, having moved ahead of Rātana’s iconic 2001-2003 three-peat.

Border will look to honour veteran prop Ross McDonald for his 100th Premier game, but really it is the dynamic Steelform Whanganui incumbent midfield of Timoci Seruwalu and Alekesio Vakarorogo who are the talking point.

Seruwalu joined his representative partner at Border after another stint in Manawatū club rugby in 2023 and the pair have been lethal – Vakarorogo scoring 11 tries while “Big Jim” has eight.

This includes during the 43-7 and 41-0 wins over Rātana this season.

“There was moments in the games, but it was the end of each half that they caught us out,” said Mason.

“That’s the key to stay in the game – defence and territory.

“But to keep up with Border, you’ve got to be accurate for the whole game.”

There’s not much Kaierau don’t know about Taihape before their long drive to Memorial Park – it’s only their fifth Premier semifinal against each other in as many seasons.

Nor does Kaierau coach Danny Tamehana need reminding Taihape hold the wood on them at 3-1.

“Absolutely, it’s a bit of history there, isn’t it?

“We’ve been like bridesmaids to them.”

The sides have each won their 2024 home games but under very different conditions – Kaierau getting a 27-22 victory in a rare Friday night game, while Taihape held on 13-12 in a wet-weather Saturday match held on two fields due to a player injury.

Tamehana is pleased to note during the extra weekend break his side seems more in earnest than they did ahead of the 2023 playoff – a heavy 33-11 loss at the Country Club.

“A lot more positivity – the feeling’s different, there’s more urgency about everything.

“There’s more talk – not so much about the semi, but doing the job.”

Kaierau have replenished from their injury issues – other than talented midfielder Jordyn Leiasamaivao Turvey, who is out with a broken hand.

Lock Josh Lane is cleared to resume his partnership with Matt Ashworth while, for the first time since the season kickoff, the front-row group is at full strength.

The emphasis now goes on the playmaking spine of Ethan Robinson, Sheldon Pakinga and Peceli Malanicagi – with veteran Ace Malo backing them up as he filled in for each of them during the season.

“We’re all good in that department, everyone’s feeling pretty good, expecting big things from the boys,” said Tamehana.

“The leadership group have to step up. If they can do that, I’m working on the other boys to bring them up.”

But having locked away the Whanganui Rugby Challenge Shield for the season, ostensively by beating Border twice, Taihape are inherently conditioned for high-pressure games, even with the high squad turnover in 2024.

Outstanding for them have been flankers Beau Walker and Sam Reeves, while the addition of 2015 Hawke’s Bay player Kaleb Sweet during the second round was a most welcome reinforcement.

Luke Whale took over first five after the concussion of his talented cousin Chad Whale and has delivered with the boot, while fullback Tyler Rogers-Holden settled into the captaincy after Peter-Travis Hay-Horton was sidelined with injury.

Semifinal draw, July 6, 2.35pm kickoffs

Dallison Park: Border v Rātana

Memorial Park: Taihape v Kaierau