Their club teams walked different paths to make the final – Marist hammering last year’s finalists Speedy Signs Kaierau 95-5, while Taihape played Silks Audit Rātana for the second weekend in a row, grinding out a 17-5 victory.

Taihape and competition newcomers Rātana were well-matched this season, but McKay had her side focused so as to not think their 27-12 win the weekend before meant a playoff victory was a certainty.

“You don’t get too complacent, the big ups was to have a home semifinal, on our own turf.

“We had a core group of girls that came back with a whole season of these learnings and that culture.”

McKay has also received assistance from former Byford’s Readimix Taihape coach Tom Wells, a 2019 Tasman Tanning Premier title winner, to help work with her talented backline.

“I’m a forward, through and through, so I need a bit of a hand with that side of it.”

Like the other teams, Taihape were one step behind Marist this season – beaten 38-24 and 44-17 in their previous encounters – but McKay has seen a lot of improvement from her squad, which started as a 10-a-side team in the first game of the inaugural 2023 campaign.

“We respect that they are unbeaten, and we are just two seasons in, when a lot of them are from that Metro team originally, and Junior does a fantastic job.

“Our girls are up for it, it’s a final and anything can happen.

“I could individually name them, but they’ve got to do it on their own – the whole team from last year to this year.”

Taihape had five players in 2023′s Whanganui team - Atiria Thompson, Trissina Hooper, Brooklyn Walker, Georgia Adams and Tayla Barrett – but it is likely they will have stronger representation in 2024.

Putting on his Whanganui cap, Nepia is pleased to see the competition growing, up to five teams from four, although many rookie players still need to learn the rudiments of the game.

“It’s still in development, having Rātana come in was a boost, not just the competition but their community for the 100th club season.

“For [Taihape] to get out of the blocks early, look what the results have been. Kaierau and Taihape kind of switched places.

“I can’t wait to stuck in to them next week.”

Even after a campaign where they won all games comfortably, Nepia still does not want any casualness about the big match at Cooks Gardens.

“One hundred per cent – we’re at the moment just trying to get those little things right, we know we can be our best but Taihape can be the same.”

Key players for the side are their former Black Fern Sosoli Talawadua, who represented Manusina (Samoa) in the 2024 Oceania Championship, Waimanawa Potaka-Osborne Whanarere, Paris Munro, Maz Koro and the Naugas – Catherine and Lavenia Nauga-Grey.

“They steer the boat, everyone else has just got to row it.”

Nepia is pleased to welcome McKay as his assistant for the Heartland Series, which kicks off on August 17.

“The idea is to grow the ladies in that coaching space as well.”

The series will be a four-team competition this year after the unfortunate departure of both East Coast and Poverty Bay.

Therefore, defending champions King Country, Thames Valley, Wairarapa Bush and Whanganui will all play each other once, with the top two teams contesting the championship final in Masterton.

Nepia knows a reduced competition with three round robin games means a single defeat could prove costly to make the final.

“That’s why our [club] competition is so important, just being competitive.

“[Heartland]’s very much a knockout scenario, so have to make sure we do our best and get the bits and pieces right.

“I’ve tried to knuckle down on a few spots we’ve got to fill this year.”

The WRFU women’s final kicks off at 6.30pm on July 5 at Cooks Gardens.