Dane Whale (in blue) will be key for Marton in Saturday's game against Taihape.

We have reached the last throw of the dice for the Rangitīkei clubs to keep alive their hopes of making the Tasman Tanning Premier semifinals in their first seasons back in the big time this Saturday.

At Marton Park, that statement forms just part of the subtext of the Marton v Byford’s Readimix Taihape game, which is also for the Whanganui Rugby Challenge Shield, and for the first time pits members of one of the union’s great families against each other.

Incumbent Steelform Whanganui skipper Dane Whale’s switch from Taihape to Marton to lessen his commute from Palmerston North was a big catalyst in Marton attracting further talent to step up to premier.

He was off duck shooting when the clubs previously met at Memorial Park on May 4 – Marton scoring in the last moments for a 13-12 upset.

But now Marton definitely need Whale running the cutter as the departure of half a dozen Pasifika players due to the end of their work visa commitments has left the team struggling.

He will therefore square directly up against older sibling and 2023 Whanganui representative Luke Whale, who slotted into first five-eighths when cousin Chad Whale was concussed in late April.

“That will be different for the two brothers – they haven’t played against each other, ever,” Taihape coach Sefo Bourke said.

“Dane was a massive part of who we are as a club; it will be different [feeling] on Saturday.”

Taihape have had squad depletions of their own; as well as Chad Whale, captain Peter Travis Hay-Horton is still riding the bench as he nurses his back injury.

“We’re lucky we have a good relationship with our Senior Bs,” Bourke said.

Others have carried the can well. In last weekend’s win over Tāmata Hauhā Rātana, props Gabriel Hakaraia and Hoani Woodhead were among the try-scorers, as were veterans Matt Brown and Tremaine Gilbert.

“The old fellas, they keep turning up for us week in, week out, especially Matt,” Bourke said.

“He’s been massive, so has the whole forward pack.

“First round is first round, but when it comes to the business end, you have to have guys coming out of injury and building towards the big games.”

Marton coach Shane Ratima can attest to that statement, having to put on the boots himself last weekend in the heavy loss to Waverley Harvesting Border at Dallison Park.

As well as the departure of players back home like Whanganui wider squad member Tauapai Junior, a wedding kept at least four other regulars away from Waverley.

“There’s probably been at least six [departed], it’s had a detrimental effect,” Ratima said.

“We did put up a bit of a fight for part of it. We made a lot of tackles.”

Now with holes to plug at flanker, lock, prop and on the wings, Ratima has been pleased to give some fringe players who weren’t getting game time in the first round a look-in, while they have had some later season reinforcements – namely Premier veteran back Elijah Ah Chong.

“They just haven’t come in the right areas. It’s always forwards – we’re struggling in quality and numbers.

“We got the roll of the dice last time and came away with a win, but Taihape are a better team than when we faced them.

“Just with the depleted men, it will be hard to build on.”

There was better news for Marton’s playmaking spine as Whanganui wider squad member Dakuitoga Natuquata made his return at halfback in Waverley, after being knocked out against Rātana on May 18.

“He looked a bit short of a trot – pretty gassed by the end,” Ratima said.

“Hopefully he’ll be better this week, had a good blowout.”

Draw June 15

Tasman Tanning Premier, 2.35pm kickoffs unless noted

Marist v Border, Spriggens Park; Rātana v Kaierau, Rātana Pā; Marton v Taihape, Marton Park