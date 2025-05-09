Coastguard South Taranaki has been further recognised for its efforts in searching for the diver who went missing in Pātea in March, 2024. Photo / Coastguard South Taranaki

Coastguard South Taranaki staff have been awarded for their efforts in searching for a missing diver off the coast of Pātea.

The team received the Certificate of Achievement for Operational Activity at the New Zealand Search and Rescue Awards this week for their search for Darryl Gibbs in March 2024.

Gibbs was diving near the Pātea Bar in South Taranaki when he went missing.

An extensive search lasting six days and over 900 people hours on and off the water concluded with land, sea and air rescue services unable to find him.

Coastguard South Taranaki president Gary Darnell said it was nice to receive recognition, but it was hard to accept considering they were unable to find Gibbs.