Coastguard South Taranaki awarded for extensive search for missing diver in Pātea

Fin Ocheduszko Brown
By
Multimedia journalist ·Whanganui Chronicle·
2 mins to read

Coastguard South Taranaki has been further recognised for its efforts in searching for the diver who went missing in Pātea in March, 2024. Photo / Coastguard South Taranaki

Coastguard South Taranaki staff have been awarded for their efforts in searching for a missing diver off the coast of Pātea.

The team received the Certificate of Achievement for Operational Activity at the New Zealand Search and Rescue Awards this week for their search for Darryl Gibbs in March 2024.

Gibbs was diving near the Pātea Bar in South Taranaki when he went missing.

An extensive search lasting six days and over 900 people hours on and off the water concluded with land, sea and air rescue services unable to find him.

Coastguard South Taranaki president Gary Darnell said it was nice to receive recognition, but it was hard to accept considering they were unable to find Gibbs.

“It was pretty bittersweet because we didn’t bring the person home, that was a real shame, especially because we knew the family and person so well,” Darnell said.

“That hurt our team big time.”

The Coastguard team were able to retrieve what they believe was an item belonging to the missing diver. Photo / NZME
He looks back at the event with awe because of the sheer amount of involvement and collaborative efforts.

“It is the biggest multi-agency operation that I’ve ever done and I’ve been involved for 30 years,” he said.

“There were a heck of a lot of people.”

Coastguard New Zealand acknowledged the award on social media.

“Our hearts remain with his whānau – many of whom are known to our volunteers,” it said in a statement.

“This award recognises not just the commitment and compassion of our crew, but also the deep impact this tragedy has had on the entire South Taranaki community.”

The team were also awarded with Rescue of the Year at the Coastguard Awards of Excellence in October 2024.

